8-Year-Old Who Stole Family Car To Go On Target Shopping Spree Is An Instant Internet Hero

Screenshot from news story about 8-year-old who drover herself to Target
News 5 Cleveland/YouTube

An 8-year-old girl in Ohio is going viral after stealing her family's car and driving to a Target 10 miles away before being caught by police inside drinking a Starbucks Frappuccino.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 20, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
Listen, when you need a Target run, you need a Target run and that's that—even if you're 8, and don't have any money, and don't know how to drive, because you are 8.

And one 8-year-old girl from Ohio did not let ANY of that stop her. Instead, she stole her mom's car and took a joyride to the retailer.

Thankfully, it didn't become the catastrophe it very easily could have. Instead, she's become the newest internet sensation.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

It all began Sunday morning when the Cleveland, Ohio girl's parents noticed both their daughter and their car were missing.

Frantic, as any parents would be, they called the cops to report their daughter missing.

She was found shortly thereafter at a Target 10 miles away, where she'd driven herself, spent $400 on who knows what, and was found by police casually sipping a Frappuccino without a care in the world. This is absolute diva behavior!

Dashcam footage from a fellow motorist who saw the girl's trip quickly surfaced, and it underlines how poorly this could have gone.

Because unsurprisingly, this little girl CANNOT drive!

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The footage showed her swerving back and forth, weaving in and out of her lane. The driver of the car filming her obviously sensed danger.

You can see them slow down to keep their distance from the 8-year-old's Nissan—or her mom's, as it were—as she wanders all over the road.

Though she did fess up to police about hitting a mailbox on her way, that is the only damage that occurred, an outcome so miraculous that even police in the town of Bedford, where the youngster lives, couldn't help but have some fun with the story.


In a Facebook post, Bedford police joked:

"An 8 year old took mommy’s car this morning and drove to Target in Bainbridge to shop. Thankfully she made it and was immediately located by Bainbridge Police. She’s now home safe."
"Not sure what she bought, or if she was even able to use her Target app to save 5%. We did let her finish her Frappuccino. We’re not mean."

Classic.

Naturally, the internet has gone wild over this hilarious story and made the 8-year-old Target run car thief their new hero.













Whatever it was this diva had to do at Target, we applaud her for getting it done. Handle your business, sis!

