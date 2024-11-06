Skip to content

MTG Roasted For Delusional Post Celebrating Trump's Election Win

Former Navy SEAL Roasted For Claiming Male Gen Z Harris Voters Would Be His 'Concubines'

Robert O'Neill
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill, who is credited with taking out Osama bin Laden, sparked mockery after saying a group of male Gen Z voters who cast their ballots for Kamala Harris "would be my concubines" if not for social media.

By Peter KarlebyNov 06, 2024
Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill is regarded by many as an American hero, as he's credited as the man who took out Osama bin Laden in 2011 (though this is disputed by some of his former colleagues).

Since then he's been a vocal and outspoken supporter of Republican candidates on social media and started a podcast called "The Operator," but has mostly flown under the radar in left-wing circles.

Until this week that is, when he tweeted something so utterly insane it pretty much instantly went viral.

It all began when Harry Sisson, a 22-year-old content creator who has become one of the most notable left-wing political commentators among Gen Z, posted a photo of himself and a handful of other Gen Z Democratic men, including 20-year-old Den Withers on their way back from voting for Kamala Harris.

Sisson captioned the photo:

"We're Gen Z voters and we all PROUDLY voted for Kamala Harris! Real men support Harris!"

Gen Z men have become a key constituency for both Republican candidates and far-right "manosphere" influencers, and Sisson, Withers and others have made it their initiative to influence their peers in the other direction.

Suffice to say, O'Neill, whose Twitter presence is heavy on the Trump and far-right rhetoric, did not take kindly to this, and tweeted arguably the most insane thing ever in response. Quoting Sisson's tweet, he wrote:

"You're not men. You're boys."
"If there was no social media, you'd be my concubines."

Now, if you know what the word concubine means, you know what this tweet means: If not for the way social media makes it impossible to keep anything private anymore, O'Neill would make Sisson, Withers and their friends his ... personal sex slaves.

Which is bizarre on its face, but particularly given how homophobic and obsessed with "traditional masculinity" the right is, including seemingly O'Neill.

Obviously, this is insane, and Twitter immediately lost its mind, with Sisson quickly clapping back at O'Neill.

Withers quickly hit back as well. Many assumed that O'Neill just didn't know what the word concubine means, and that he'd quickly delete the tweet. But nope! Instead he doubled down, reposting it for "the communists who missed it," whatever that means.

And as if that weren't weird enough, he put an even finer point on it in response to another X user who mocked him.

To that user, he wrote:

"No Jake. I'm telling you exactly what Betas like you will be used for: sex and food. Mostly food."

Okay so... you also eat people? What exactly is going on here, Mr. O'Neill?

He DID have the good judgment (in the loosest sense of the phrase) to delete that particular tweet, but it did nothing to quell the hilarious uproar that ensued.











Whatever exactly he meant, O'Neill has not deleted any of the tweets so... okay then!

