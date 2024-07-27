TikToker Goes Viral With Natural Hack For Keeping Mosquitoes Away Better Than Repellents

It's summertime, and while we can all dream of laying around on beaches, getting a tan, reading a few books and eating delicious foods that are primarily available in the summer, there are still some summer-specific headaches we have to address.
One of the leading headaches has to be the bugs that come out during the summer, especially mosquitos.
While scrolling on TikTok, TikToker @itscontrarymary came across a comment from a fellow TikToker who said that people could use vanilla extract to ward off mosquitos if they found that traditional bug sprays weren't working for them.
In her own video, Mary thanked the other TikToker for the tip, and stated that it did in fact work for her.
"B*tch, I hope that you get everything you want. I hope you get everything you want in life because let me tell you, I have bought every single commercial product you could for mosquito repellency."
"Because I get eaten alive because…nothing works, and I’m in South Florida and it’s really, really bad, especially around this time of year.”
Some fellow TikTokers confirmed that the vanilla extra really worked.
Other TikTokers had a lot of questions about how to make this magical concoction.
Keeping her promise, Mary shared a second video with more information about how to make the spray.
Two of the leading questions were about the ratio for the spray and what type of vanilla to use.
The TikToker stated the cheaper the vanilla, the better, but people using imitation vanilla might need to use a little more than those using the pure option. Also, vanilla extra works well and doesn't stain clothes.
As for the ratio, the TikToker estimated that she poured a quarter cup of water into a spray bottle and a "sploosh" of vanilla extract, which was probably about 10 drops of vanilla.
The whole point is to cover the smell of our CO2 submissions, so the spray needs to strongly smell of vanilla.
In a final video about the vanilla-scented spray, she talked more about the ratio and also cautioned people against using this spray in bear country.
According to entomologist and technical specialist Shannon Harlow-Ellis, however, you have to be careful with this hack.
She told House Beautiful:
"If you go the vanilla route to confuse them, it needs to be pure vanilla extract."
"Imitation vanilla, on the other hand, has additives that can actually attract insects with its sugary aromas."
And according to The Scientific World Journal, the effects of spraying vanilla extract on yourself may only last about 30 minutes before you need to reapply.
So keep that information in mind before you try this hack at home!