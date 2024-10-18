Skip to content
Official Struggles To Keep It Together After Revealing The NSFW Cause Of Train Station Flooding

@10NewsFirst/TikTok

Danny Pearson, the Minister for Transport Infrastructure in Victoria, Australia, couldn't stop from giggling after revealing that "extensive flooding" at two train stations in Melbourne was accidentally caused by an "amorous couple."

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsOct 18, 2024
Mile high club? Nope, train-station club.

The Minister for Transport Infrastructure of Victoria in Australia, Danny Pearson, couldn't hold back laughter recently while discussing the flooding that shut down two Melbourne train stations and delayed Olivia Rodrigo fans after her concert.

Initially believed to be vandalism, footage revealed that an "amorous couple in a stairwell dislodged a sprinkler," leading to extensive flooding at Flagstaff and Melbourne Central stations.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Pearson said:

“Perhaps a stairwell may not be an appropriate place to find yourself at the end of a dinner."

The flooding caused evacuations and significant delays across Melbourne’s underground rail network. Pearson, clearly holding back the giggles, confirmed that the police are now investigating the incident.

People loved how careful he was with how he said things.

@ravensandseagulls/TikTok

@greenwoodsys/TikTok

His barely restrained laughter really stole the show.

@heyhihelloitsjordan/TikTok

@jillwallesrealtor/TikTok

Some folks were trying to picture the meeting before this press briefing.

@namastanxiety/TikTOk

@asstrophysics69/TikTok

Obviously, obviously, people came with their jokes.

@mrtatulas/TikTok

@user9688673238674/TikTok

@dreliamtoenka/TikTok

@manateemilk/TikTok

@shitabrickfartapebble/TikTok

@neoswayne/TikTok

@lurkinglizard27/TikTok

One person was appalled by the timing.

@mythicalaroace/TikTOk

People doubted they could do better in his place.

@logancole32/TikTok


The Melbourne metro is back up and running, and presumably lots of cautionary signs are now being made.

