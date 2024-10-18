Official Struggles To Keep It Together After Revealing The NSFW Cause Of Train Station Flooding

Mile high club? Nope, train-station club.

The Minister for Transport Infrastructure of Victoria in Australia, Danny Pearson, couldn't hold back laughter recently while discussing the flooding that shut down two Melbourne train stations and delayed Olivia Rodrigo fans after her concert.

Initially believed to be vandalism, footage revealed that an "amorous couple in a stairwell dislodged a sprinkler," leading to extensive flooding at Flagstaff and Melbourne Central stations.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Pearson said:

“Perhaps a stairwell may not be an appropriate place to find yourself at the end of a dinner."

The flooding caused evacuations and significant delays across Melbourne’s underground rail network. Pearson, clearly holding back the giggles, confirmed that the police are now investigating the incident.

People loved how careful he was with how he said things.



His barely restrained laughter really stole the show.



Some folks were trying to picture the meeting before this press briefing.

Obviously, obviously, people came with their jokes.

One person was appalled by the timing.

People doubted they could do better in his place.

The Melbourne metro is back up and running, and presumably lots of cautionary signs are now being made.