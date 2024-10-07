Elon Musk's Mother Gets Blunt Fact-Check From X After Urging Republicans To Commit Voter Fraud

But there are some hacks that are so good, the people who know about the hack already are shocked that more people aren't already using it.

Taking notes, Redditor stowRA asked:

"What's your 'I can't believe other people don't do this' hack?"





Saving Time, One Email Entry At A Time

"I have a keyboard shortcut on all my devices where '@@' automatically enters my email address."

"On an iPhone, you set it up by going to settings, general , keyboard , text replacement."

- LooksBleeker

Easy Clean-Up

"When you're cleaning up 'goopy' stuff that can't be absorbed, use two flat stiff things like the edge of two pieces of cardboard and literally scoop it up."

"I am stunned at how many people I see try to clean up something like egg yolks or spaghetti sauce with a mop or a broom."

- sugarplumbutt

Never Know When You Might Need It

"Keep a camping chair in your trunk. You never know when an opportunity for a good sit might arise."

- DeadFloydWilson

Always A Clean Shower

"I keep one of those dish cleaning wands you fill with soap in my shower. It’s filled with Dawn soap and vinegar. I scrub my shower walls and tub basically every other shower, just while I’m in there."

"It takes less than two minutes and I never have to clean my tub/shower otherwise. About two times per year, I’ll do a Comet tub clean scrub, but I can’t even see or tell a difference, it’s mostly just for peace of mind."

- Whatchab

"I love this because I HATE cleaning my shower. To the point that I just don't do it. I'm gonna buy me a little cleaning wand!"

- elevatorfloor

More Affordable Flowers

"Two color-matched 10-dollar flower bouquets combined are normally more varied and bigger than a 20-dollar bouquet."

- Pikebboc

"A Costco employee told me that customers can ask for specifically colored bouquets that don't cost more than the pre-made ones at the store. The customer service desk will provide the number for the vendor who does the flowers and the specially ordered ones can be picked up the next day. This includes massive orders like for events, I think. I thought that was pretty cool."

- shouldhavezagged

"And you don’t have to be a Costco member to order flowers for delivery. I’ve gotten rave reviews after sending Costco flowers and they’re about half the price of other florists. You can sometimes get three dozen roses for 40 dollars. The box they come in doesn’t say Costco either, so no one will know. And I think delivery is free! Non-members pay a extra five percent."

"You can also get tabletop bouquets in bulk for events or parties. Comes in sets of 10 of the same bunch. Also wedding greenery and flowers are stupid cheap. Huge amount of olive branches for $150. Free delivery. Baby’s breath is the cheapest I’ve seen too. Super fresh, lasts forever."

- MaintenanceWine

Just Get It Over With

"I follow the five-minute rule. If it takes less than five minutes, do it right when you think about it. Flip laundry, respond to an email you left in the inbox, load dishwasher, change that bulb in the vanity you've been looking at forever, etc..."

- Crono_Magus_Glenn

So Much Easier

"Roll an orange before peeling it. Roll it between your hands or on a table and it’s much easier to peel."

"In my experience, this is also true for peeling a boiled egg."

- okfine321

Buy The Good Bags

"Using sturdy trash bags in camping and outdoor activities."

"It's the most advanced cheap material there is."

"You can use it as backpack liner, as rain cover , as poncho, as sitting pad, can transport water with it, use it as extra shopping bag it's so versatile, and so lightweight."

"And more sturdy construction grade trash bags are not that loud and quiet sturdy."

- Aruhito_0

Shop A Little At A Time

"Christmas shopping early in the year, to skip the lines and stress, and all the commercialism."

- Corrinaclarise

"Related: I keep a list on my phone with everyone I want to get presents for at christmas or on their birthdays. Every time someone offhandedly mentions, 'Oh, it'd be nice to have _____,' I add it to the list."

"Then when November/December rolls around there's no need to spend time trying to think of what to get people because I've already got a list of potential gifts I can get everyone in my life!"

- doomedfromthestart1

"I just shop for people year round. Oh, it's September, but i just stumbled upon something Person X would love or they specifically mentioned wanting a thing? I'll just buy it now and keep it in the closet until Christmas (or their birthday) with a sticky note with their name on it."

"It also helps with not having that money pinch at the end of year scrambling to buy presents because it kinda spreads it over the year. It's not always possible or practical, but it makes the holidays and birthdays a little easier when you've got a gift ready to go."

- chammantha

Longevity Matters

"Storing things in airtight containers. I spent a lot of money on mine, so I get why people can’t do it, but I’ve moved a lot and some of the places had bugs, which I’ve been able to prevent carrying along with me."

"Honestly, I was pretty poor when I started doing this. Bought stuff bit by bit."

"But it saved me money over time, because things didn't go stale, dry out, etc., nearly as quickly."

- Aggleclack

Manageable Junk

"I use zip lock bags in my 'junk drawer.'"

"It’s not organized, it’s just a hand full junk filled bags."

"It makes looking through the junk easier. Instead of shifting through a bunch of junk and loose items I’ll pick up a bag and inspect it for something I’m looking for."

"Junk bags inside a junk drawer."

- Euphoric-Meat3943

Do Not Disturb

"Set nightly 'Do Not Disturb' hours on your phone (mine is 11;00 PM to 7:00 AM). You can allow notifications from favorite contacts like spouse, children, et al."

- Quality-Angle

"And mine allows if someone calls twice in a row within a minute or so to ring through anyway on case it's an emergency."

- CharDeeMacDennisII

Accidentally Running Out

"For household essentials, buy more than you need right away."

"Example: I have two packs of toilet paper rolls. One is 'Now,' and I store it in the bathroom. The other is 'Later,' and I store it in a closet."

"When Now is empty, I get out Later. Later becomes the new Now, and next time I go shopping, I buy a replacement Later."

"That way, I very rarely run out of anything."

- HawaiianShirtsOR

Increased Impulse Control

"Do I need or do I want?"

"If I need it, I get it. If I want it, I wait for a few weeks, do some research, see if I can fit it in and if I still want it a month or two later then I might go get it."

"As it turns out, my wants are not always there after a while waiting. It’s new for me but has changed my mindset drastically."

- HighBuryHero

Thanks, Past Me

"Do favors for tomorrow you."

" Car getting low on gas? Do tomorrow you a favor and get it on the way home."

"It's almost bedtime but there are dishes in the sink? Do them as a favor to your future self."

"While you're at it, get tomorrow's clothes together and get your lunch packed when you're not rushed. Tomorrow you will love you for it!"

"And, when today you is enjoying all the things that yesterday you did to make your life easier, remember to thank yourself for doing it."

"I know it sounds silly, but this really helped motivate me in getting stuff done promptly instead of at the last moment."

- psmylie





Each of these hacks was unique and thoughtful, so it's no wonder that these Redditors would expect more people to employ them than currently do.

From saving time and money to simplifying annoying tasks, like cleaning the shower and entering an email address, there was no shortage of time- and energy-savers here.