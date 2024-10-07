Skip to content

Photo Of Elon Musk Awkwardly Jumping Behind Trump At PA Rally Sparks Hilarious Memes

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk's Mother Gets Blunt Fact-Check From X After Urging Republicans To Commit Voter Fraud

Maye Musk and Elon Musk
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Maye Musk, the mother of X owner Elon Musk, posted a call for Republicans to 'vote 10 times' and got a blunt rebuke from an X Community Note.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 07, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Maye Musk, the mother of Elon Musk, received a blunt fact-check after she posted a call for Republicans to "vote 10 times" and commit voter fraud.

Maye Musk quoted a post from her son before he spoke at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. In the post, the billionaire urged:

"Super important to get all your friends and family to register to vote. Georgia’s registration deadline is Monday!!”

However, Maye took it a step further, suggesting to her 1.1 million followers that they could vote multiple times using fake names and that it's "not illegal" to do so.

She wrote:

"The Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too."

An X Community Note beneath her post bluntly fact-checked her with a simple line:

"That is, in fact, illegal."

You can see her post and the Community Note below.

The Community Note linked to the section in U.S. Code about prohibited acts related to voting and there is a line that refers to voting illegally:

"Whoever votes more than once in an election... shall be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than five years, or both."

Maye Musk was swiftly called out.




Although Republicans have repeatedly accused Democrats of engaging in voter fraud, Republicans have initiated a wave of lawsuits challenging voting rules and practices as the November elections approach, paving the way for what could be a much larger and more contentious legal struggle over the White House after Election Day.

This surge in litigation, much of which has surfaced in recent weeks, includes nearly 90 lawsuits filed nationwide by Republican groups this year. According to Democracy Docket, a group aligned with Democrats that monitors election cases, this legal effort has already exceeded three times the number of lawsuits filed before Election Day in 2020.

Voting rights experts suggest that this legal campaign seems aimed at preparing for a potential contest of the presidential election results after Election Day, particularly if former President Donald J. Trump, the Republican nominee, loses and refuses to accept defeat, as he did four years ago.

The lawsuits are primarily focused on swing states and key counties that are likely to be decisive in the election. Many of them are based on discredited theories about voter fraud and alleged stolen elections that Trump has championed since 2020.

Latest News

Trish Carter-Goodheart; Dan Foreman
2024 Election

Republican Tells Indigenous Candidate To 'Go Back Where You Came From'—And She Has The Perfect Response

More from News/2024-election

Matthew Modine; Millie Bobby Brown
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Matthew Modine Has Hilarious Reaction To Pic Of Him Officiating Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding

Matthew Modine officiated Millie Bobby Brown's wedding to Jake Bongiovi, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, and the actor left a hilarious comment on a post celebrating the occasion.

Modine, who played Dr. Martin Brenner, a.k.a. "Papa," opposite Brown's "Eleven" on Stranger Things, made an appearance on the final slide of Bongiovi's Instagram carousel, standing between the couple as the groom read his vows.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Geese in Springfield, Ohio
Scott Olson/Getty Images; Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

Turns Out A White Ohio Man Was Arrested For Killing Geese In Springfield—Not Haitian Immigrants

It's often said that when it comes to the MAGA movement, "every accusation is an admission."

And there's perhaps no better example than the latest chapter in the saga of the animal life in Springfield, Ohio.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

MTG Blasted For Touting Totally Bonkers Conspiracy About Hurricane Helene

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was criticized after she took to X, formerly Twitter, to claim Democrats "can control the weather," suggesting that they unleashed Hurricane Helene on purpose to harm Republicans.

The death toll from Hurricane Helene rose to 227 on Saturday as the effort to recover bodies continued over a week after the devastating storm battered the Southeast, claiming lives across six states.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cleaning supplies
Photo by Crystal de Passillé-Chabot on Unsplash

People Share Their Best 'I Can't Believe Everyone Doesn't Do This' Hacks

It's 2024, so we can all be honest about this now: adulting can be really hard sometimes. Life can be really hard sometimes.

There is nothing wrong with taking some shortcuts and trying out new life hacks when we see them pop up on social media. The hack might only make a small difference in the grand scheme of things, but who doesn't want life to be a little easier?

Keep ReadingShow less
Luke Bryan; Beyoncé
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Luke Bryan Sparks Debate With His Advice To Beyoncé After She Was Shut Out Of CMA Awards

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Luke Bryan chimed in on Beyoncé's CMA Awards snub...and to put it mildly, his take did not go over well.

Despite the Cowboy Carter LP debuting at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard‘s Top Country Albums, the album received exactly zero nominations by the Country Music Association.

Keep ReadingShow less