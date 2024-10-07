Elon Musk's Mother Gets Blunt Fact-Check From X After Urging Republicans To Commit Voter Fraud

Maye Musk, the mother of Elon Musk, received a blunt fact-check after she posted a call for Republicans to "vote 10 times" and commit voter fraud.
Maye Musk quoted a post from her son before he spoke at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. In the post, the billionaire urged:
"Super important to get all your friends and family to register to vote. Georgia’s registration deadline is Monday!!”
However, Maye took it a step further, suggesting to her 1.1 million followers that they could vote multiple times using fake names and that it's "not illegal" to do so.
She wrote:
"The Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too."
An X Community Note beneath her post bluntly fact-checked her with a simple line:
"That is, in fact, illegal."
You can see her post and the Community Note below.
The Community Note linked to the section in U.S. Code about prohibited acts related to voting and there is a line that refers to voting illegally:
"Whoever votes more than once in an election... shall be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than five years, or both."
Maye Musk was swiftly called out.
Although Republicans have repeatedly accused Democrats of engaging in voter fraud, Republicans have initiated a wave of lawsuits challenging voting rules and practices as the November elections approach, paving the way for what could be a much larger and more contentious legal struggle over the White House after Election Day.
This surge in litigation, much of which has surfaced in recent weeks, includes nearly 90 lawsuits filed nationwide by Republican groups this year. According to Democracy Docket, a group aligned with Democrats that monitors election cases, this legal effort has already exceeded three times the number of lawsuits filed before Election Day in 2020.
Voting rights experts suggest that this legal campaign seems aimed at preparing for a potential contest of the presidential election results after Election Day, particularly if former President Donald J. Trump, the Republican nominee, loses and refuses to accept defeat, as he did four years ago.
The lawsuits are primarily focused on swing states and key counties that are likely to be decisive in the election. Many of them are based on discredited theories about voter fraud and alleged stolen elections that Trump has championed since 2020.