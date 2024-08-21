Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Maya Rudolph Powerfully Reflects On Having The Opportunity To Play Kamala Harris On 'SNL'

Maya Rudolph; Kamala Harris
Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The actor spoke to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' guest host RuPaul about how excited and honored she is to have the opportunity to play Harris on 'SNL'—and fans are so ready for it.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 21, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Actor Maya Rudolph opened up about the impact that impersonating Democratic Vice President and 2024 presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live has had on her life.

Rudolph has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her brilliant portrayal of the politician, and fans have been wondering if she would be inevitably reprising her portrayal on the weekend sketch comedy series.

During a Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview with RuPaul, who filled in for Kimmel as host on Monday, Rudolph was asked if TV viewers would be seeing "Kamala on SNL anytime soon."

Rudolph cheekily remarked:

"Okay, interesting that you brought this up because no one has asked me."

After eliciting laughter from RuPaul and the audience, she got real and shared her experience of playing Harris.

"I have to tell you something: I've never experienced anything like this with any of the work I've ever done," she said.

"This has been such a tremendous, exciting time for me that feels so much bigger than me or anything I've ever done."

You can watch the segment here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The 52-year-old Loot star was on SNL from 2000 to 2007. She first played Harris on the September 28, 2019, episode of SNL hosted by Woody Harrelson and periodically throughout the 2020 election.

She recalled not getting the memo when she heard she was set to return to SNL to reprise her award-winning portrayal of the VP.

"I've played her on the show already, but the minute that it was announced that she was running, I think I was home watching 'The Bear,' and it was like announced that I confirmed doing 'SNL.' "
"I was like, 'I did what?'"

When she realized that "Everybody's just ready for it," the overwhelming response indicated that America was pumped during an exciting time in the election after Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden's admirable stepping down from the race.

@jimmykimmellive/Instagram

@jimmykimmellive/Instagram

@jimmykimmellive/Instagram

Rudolph did not confirm or deny being approached by SNL producer Lorne Michaels for a Rockefeller Center comeback playing Harris, but the actor seems ready for it.

Rudolph continued:

“I would never have believed you if you’d said one day you’re going to be playing the presidential candidate."
"For me, to think that I had anything to do with this by association is mind-blowing."

Rudolph added:

“I spent so many years on ‘SNL’ watching other people play presidential candidates and thinking there’s no one that resembles me in the race."
"To think that we’re here now, and to think that I’d ever be close by association, is incredible.”

@jimmykimmellive/Instagram

@jimmykimmellive/Instagram

@jimmykimmellive/Instagram

RuPaul noted it didn't matter whether or not she resembled anyone she was impersonating.

"You are such a talented actor that you make us believe whatever it is that you do," said the Drag Race icon, citing Rudolph's past SNL impersonations of Donatella Versace and Beyoncé as perfect examples.

@jimmykimmellive/Instagram

@jimmykimmellive/Instagram

Overall, we're feeling pretty good about seeing Rudolph portraying Harris at 30 Rock soon.

@jimmykimmellive/Instagram

@jimmykimmellive/Instagram

@jimmykimmellive/Instagram


If we want to see Rudolph making regular appearances as Harris for the foreseeable future, well, that's up to us to help make that happen by heading to the polls in November.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

George Santos
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

George Santos In Tears Outside Courthouse After Pleading Guilty To Fraud And Identity Theft

New York Republican Representative George Santos was visibly emotional outside a courthouse in Long Island after pleading guilty on Monday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Santos—who over the last year has often gloated online and off and otherwise expressed no remorse for his crimes—appeared a shell of himself as he spoke to members of the press who'd gather to hear his statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alex Jones
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Alex Jones Just Shared Putin's Offer Of 'Safe Haven' In Russia For Conservatives—And Boy Bye!

Infowars host and noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was widely mocked after posting an offer apparently extended by Vladimir Putin giving "safe haven" to foreign citizens "trying to escape Western liberal ideals."

Jones shared the decree, which allows those opposed to the “destructive neoliberal ideological agenda” at home to seek “humanitarian support” from abroad, specifically the Russian authorities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Hillary Clinton
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube; Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Real-Life 'Veep' Interaction With Hillary Clinton—And Oof

It turns out that HBO's iconic series Veep was actually more documentary than satire—in one regard, anyway.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Veep herself Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Vice President Selina Meyer on the show, shared an encounter with Hillary Clinton that could've been an outtake from the series.

Keep ReadingShow less
clue board
Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash

People Explain Which Missing Persons Cases Haunt Them To This Day

As an Indigenous American woman, missing persons are a subject close to my heart.

For Indigenous people in the United States and Canada, it's not a matter of if you know a missing or murdered Indigenous woman, girl or Two-Spirit (MMIWG2S), it's how many and who.

Keep ReadingShow less
Michelle Obama; Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Michelle Obama Rips Trump With Mic Drop 'Black Jobs' Jab—And People Are Loving It

During the second night of the Democratic National Convention, former First Lady Michelle Obama brought down the house by mocking former President Donald Trump with a "Black jobs" jab about the job he is seeking for a third time.

Obama has, for much of the last decade, been associated with her famous "When they go low, we go high" plea she made during the 2016 convention about how Democrats should approach Republicans and Donald Trump, who was then the GOP presidential nominee.

Keep ReadingShow less