Maya Rudolph Powerfully Reflects On Having The Opportunity To Play Kamala Harris On 'SNL'

Actor Maya Rudolph opened up about the impact that impersonating Democratic Vice President and 2024 presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live has had on her life.
Rudolph has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her brilliant portrayal of the politician, and fans have been wondering if she would be inevitably reprising her portrayal on the weekend sketch comedy series.
During a Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview with RuPaul, who filled in for Kimmel as host on Monday, Rudolph was asked if TV viewers would be seeing "Kamala on SNL anytime soon."
Rudolph cheekily remarked:
"Okay, interesting that you brought this up because no one has asked me."
After eliciting laughter from RuPaul and the audience, she got real and shared her experience of playing Harris.
"I have to tell you something: I've never experienced anything like this with any of the work I've ever done," she said.
"This has been such a tremendous, exciting time for me that feels so much bigger than me or anything I've ever done."
You can watch the segment here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
The 52-year-old Loot star was on SNL from 2000 to 2007. She first played Harris on the September 28, 2019, episode of SNL hosted by Woody Harrelson and periodically throughout the 2020 election.
She recalled not getting the memo when she heard she was set to return to SNL to reprise her award-winning portrayal of the VP.
"I've played her on the show already, but the minute that it was announced that she was running, I think I was home watching 'The Bear,' and it was like announced that I confirmed doing 'SNL.' "
"I was like, 'I did what?'"
When she realized that "Everybody's just ready for it," the overwhelming response indicated that America was pumped during an exciting time in the election after Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden's admirable stepping down from the race.
@jimmykimmellive/Instagram
@jimmykimmellive/Instagram
@jimmykimmellive/Instagram
Rudolph did not confirm or deny being approached by SNL producer Lorne Michaels for a Rockefeller Center comeback playing Harris, but the actor seems ready for it.
Rudolph continued:
“I would never have believed you if you’d said one day you’re going to be playing the presidential candidate."
"For me, to think that I had anything to do with this by association is mind-blowing."
Rudolph added:
“I spent so many years on ‘SNL’ watching other people play presidential candidates and thinking there’s no one that resembles me in the race."
"To think that we’re here now, and to think that I’d ever be close by association, is incredible.”
@jimmykimmellive/Instagram
@jimmykimmellive/Instagram
@jimmykimmellive/Instagram
RuPaul noted it didn't matter whether or not she resembled anyone she was impersonating.
"You are such a talented actor that you make us believe whatever it is that you do," said the Drag Race icon, citing Rudolph's past SNL impersonations of Donatella Versace and Beyoncé as perfect examples.
@jimmykimmellive/Instagram
@jimmykimmellive/Instagram
Overall, we're feeling pretty good about seeing Rudolph portraying Harris at 30 Rock soon.
@jimmykimmellive/Instagram
@jimmykimmellive/Instagram
@jimmykimmellive/Instagram
If we want to see Rudolph making regular appearances as Harris for the foreseeable future, well, that's up to us to help make that happen by heading to the polls in November.