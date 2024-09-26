Former 'DWTS' Pro Has Brutal Assessment Of 'Professional Liar' Anna Delvey—And Ouch!

Anna Delvey, a convicted con artist known for duping the wealthy socialites of NYC, was one of the recent “stars” on Dancing with the Stars. She was a divisive pick for the role, to be sure, and at least one alum went on the record calling her a “professional liar’ and a “sh**y dancer.”
Maksim Chmerkovskiy, a former pro dancer from the show, lambasted Delvey’s casting and dancing on The TMZ Podcast this past Monday.
“She wasn’t great. She was very kind of standoffish in a lot of things…She’s just a shitty dancer and a personality that’s not gonna really help her in this competition.”
Chmerkovskiy, who went on to call Delvey a “professional liar,” was angry that Delvey took the place of a star who might have actually wanted to be on the show, not to mention the insult to the professionals she was dancing and competing with.
However, Delvey’s actual pro partner on the show, Ezra Soza, has remarked that disagrees with the public’s perception of Delvey, saying that he had found her “crying in the bathroom.”
Delvey was eliminated from the competition Tuesday night, answering, “Nothing!” when asked what she would be taking away from her time on the show.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
The majority of people agreed with Chmerkovskiy.
@jazeleyest9562/YouTube
@ckolafaable/YouTube
@recherche4528/YouTube
@catherinetong4472/YouTube
People focused on what she is, rather than an actual star.
@lissettesanchez3445/YouTube
@Jennifer_Laz/YouTube
@ArizonaSquatch/YouTube
@helendavis3013/YouTube
@ribbon186/YouTube
@LisaTiller-qg4vy/YouTube
A few voices spoke in favor of Delvey’s time on DWTS.
@kevyncorrea7916/YouTube
@joserodrigues-dl1iz/YouTube
@patti-bell/YouTube
This interview aired before Delvey was ousted from the show, but people came back to celebrate.
@taylorlynn534/YouTube
Dancing with the Stars continues its 33rd season on ABC.