Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Former 'DWTS' Pro Has Brutal Assessment Of 'Professional Liar' Anna Delvey—And Ouch!

Maksim Chmerkovsky; Anna Delvey
TMZ; ABC

Maksim Chmerkovskiy spoke out about Delvey on The TMZ Podcast on Monday, and he didn't have much positive to say about her as a person or a dancer.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsSep 26, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Anna Delvey, a convicted con artist known for duping the wealthy socialites of NYC, was one of the recent “stars” on Dancing with the Stars. She was a divisive pick for the role, to be sure, and at least one alum went on the record calling her a “professional liar’ and a “sh**y dancer.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, a former pro dancer from the show, lambasted Delvey’s casting and dancing on The TMZ Podcast this past Monday.

“She wasn’t great. She was very kind of standoffish in a lot of things…She’s just a shitty dancer and a personality that’s not gonna really help her in this competition.”

Chmerkovskiy, who went on to call Delvey a “professional liar,” was angry that Delvey took the place of a star who might have actually wanted to be on the show, not to mention the insult to the professionals she was dancing and competing with.

However, Delvey’s actual pro partner on the show, Ezra Soza, has remarked that disagrees with the public’s perception of Delvey, saying that he had found her “crying in the bathroom.”

Delvey was eliminated from the competition Tuesday night, answering, “Nothing!” when asked what she would be taking away from her time on the show.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The majority of people agreed with Chmerkovskiy.

@jazeleyest9562/YouTube

@ckolafaable/YouTube

@recherche4528/YouTube

@catherinetong4472/YouTube

People focused on what she is, rather than an actual star.

@lissettesanchez3445/YouTube

@Jennifer_Laz/YouTube

@ArizonaSquatch/YouTube

@helendavis3013/YouTube

@ribbon186/YouTube

@LisaTiller-qg4vy/YouTube

A few voices spoke in favor of Delvey’s time on DWTS.

@kevyncorrea7916/YouTube

@joserodrigues-dl1iz/YouTube

@patti-bell/YouTube

This interview aired before Delvey was ousted from the show, but people came back to celebrate.

@taylorlynn534/YouTube


Dancing with the Stars continues its 33rd season on ABC.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Marjorie Taylor Greene
Fox News; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Trump Called Out For His Laughably Inaccurate Description Of Marjorie Taylor Greene

Former President Donald Trump raised eyebrows after he described Georgia Republican Representative and loudmouth conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene as "shy" and "quiet" in a recent speech.

After Greene introduced him at a rally in Savannah, Georgia this week, he said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Danger Construction site signage
Sandy Millar on Unsplash

People Break Down Which Experiences Almost Got Them Killed

Some years ago, I was hiking with my best friend on a small mountain in northern Maine.

It's important to note that he's over 6' tall with long legs and I'm about 5'2 with a 28 inch inseam—so very much not long legs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jared Moskowitz holding up his Comer sign; James Comer
@Acyn/X; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Dem Rep. Uses GOP Colleague’s Own Words To Epically Troll Him Over Failure To Impeach Biden

Florida Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz took House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer to task over his failed attempt at impeaching President Joe Biden—and even printed out one of Comer's quotes to drive home his point.

The inquiry led by Comer baselessly accused Biden of influence peddling as it repeatedly attempted—yet failed—to link Biden to his son Hunter's business deals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Whoopi Goldberg; Janet Jackson
The View; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Whoopi Explains Why Janet Jackson Deserves 'Grace' After False Claims About Harris' Race

Whoopi Goldberg is calling on people to have "a little grace" for pop icon Janet Jackson following her comments about Kamala Harris.

Jackson sparked major controversy after she told UK newspaper The Guardian that she heard Kamala Harris is "not black" and that she was told her father is white, which is false.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man kissing woman on her forehead
Photo by Hannah Olinger on Unsplash

People Reveal How They Didn't 'Catch Feelings' For A Friend With Benefits

Dating is supposed to be a fun experience, but sometimes, we just don't have it in us to participate in a full relationship.

That doesn't mean that we don't still want to connect with someone, at least physically.

Keep ReadingShow less