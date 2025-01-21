Kyle MacLachlan Pens Beautiful Tribute To David Lynch For Giving Him His 'Entire Career'

"Never did I think I'd get f**king hate-crimed on a Disney cruise out of all places. But I guess we're starting this morning off like that," she said in a December 11, 2024, video filmed from inside her cabin.

Myriam explained that passengers on a Disney ship often decorate the doors to their cabins with fun magnets and other types of fun artwork.

"We're getting ready to go to Disney's private island today cause that's where we're like, docked," she said, and shared that they were inspired to carry on a fun tradition witnessed on a previous cruise.

She continued:



"And the thing people do on cruises is they decorate their doors. And last time we were on a cruise the first time ever, two months ago during Hurricane Milton, our neighbors had questionnaires and they put whiteboards on their door."

"So we were like oh that's a great idea let's do that. So my partner goes to leave early for breakfast cause she has to pre-order her food cause she has a gluten allergy."

"And I didn't want her to miss breakfast so I was like go go go."

Things took a turn when an unsettling discovery was made.



"And then she, like, I immediately hear her knocking. I go outside and she's, like, someone wrote sh*t all over our whiteboard," said the TikToker.

She left her room to show viewers a glimpse of their whiteboard which had been vandalized repeatedly with the word "gay," likely in response to the culprit scoffing over an illustration on the door depicting the same-sex couple holding a heart together.

"It's pretty obvious we're gay because this is our little thing on our door," she said of the drawing, adding:

"Now I'm like known for being really nice and kind and that's who I am. But the one thing I don't f**k with is my relationship."

Here is the video (warning: language)

Understandably frustrated and angry, Myriam warned:



"So today these motherf**kers are gonna learn. Because there's cameras all over the ship."

"I don't care if they're 5 years old, I don't care if they're 25 and I don't care if they're 95."

"They're gonna f**king learn today that they will never write that anywhere. I'm f**king fuming."

"The only color of the rainbow they're gonna f**king see today is red," she added at the end of the clip.

Followers began assembling to aid in the confrontation.

Her tactic of catching the culprit by posting the video was effective.

She explained in a follow-up clip:

"So my partner goes down to guest relations. And the whole point of this cruise is we're here to take my mom on her first ever cruise."

"And we also docked at Disney's private island today. So we leave the issue with guest relations we take my mom to the private island. I shut my phone off and we just enjoy the day."

When they returned to the ship, a meeting with the security staff was arranged, and they were informed that security had viewed the TikTok video explaining the disturbing incident.

Myriam said the staff was able to catch the vandals.



"We're really lucky because there's a camera pointing right, like, two feet at our door," she continued.

"So they got the footage, this happened around 2-3 a.m. in the morning."

"It was boys in their teens, to which my partner and I said, it doesn't really matter who's being homophobic or what age they are."

"It's still homophobic. And to which they said 'we completely agree.'"

The staff's downplaying of the incident, saying the teens were just using the LGBTQ+ epithet out of tomfoolery and not necessarily because the women were gay, wasn't reassuring.

"They said they didn't think it was targeted towards us," said Myriam.

"It was just boys using the word 'gay' as an insult."

"But Disney Cruise line, Disney in general is a really gay f**king company. So I wanted to make sure they don't just talk the talk, they walk the walk."

Myriam was told security staff were going to meet with the teens and their families to relay that their behavior was unacceptable.

"And a formal investigation was done and now the boys and their parents have an official Disney company report on them forever and ever."

Because of their actions, Myriam said the teens' parents now have a "personal vested interest" to ensure their kids won't act "like f**king animals again. Homophobic animals," in the future.







@myriamestrella8 Replying to @✨ TracyJ ✨ update!!!

TikTokers weighed in with their thoughts.

Disney destinations, whether it be at their theme parks, cruise ships or resort hotels, are known to be safe spaces for people of all backgrounds and beliefs, drawn together by a shared passion for the brand renowned for its magic.

Myriam and her partner's vexation was justified given that the Disney cruise ship was believed to be the last place for marginalized community members to feel unsafe.

Hopefully, the young culprits will come to understand that their behavior was hurtful.