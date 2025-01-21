Kyle MacLachlan Pens Beautiful Tribute To David Lynch For Giving Him His 'Entire Career'

Kyle MacLachlan, a frequent collaborator of the late filmmaker David Lynch, wrote a heartfelt tribute on social media detailing how working with the iconic director significantly changed his life.
Lynch's family announced that the filmmaker died on January 15 at the age of 78, prompting a flood of tributes from fans and industry colleagues on social media.
MacLachlan, who starred in some of Lynch's most critically acclaimed projects such as the 1986 mystery thriller Blue Velvet and three seasons of the surrealist drama series Twin Peaks, shared his own personal tribute to his late collaborator.
"Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie," wrote MacLachlan of his role as Paul Atreides in the 1984 sci-fi film Dune. It is the predecessor to Denis Villeneuve's recent two-part remake of the same name.
MacLachlan continued:
"He clearly saw something in me that even I didn’t recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision."
"What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to."
"Our friendship blossomed on Blue Velvet and then Twin Peaks and I always found him to be the most authentically alive person I’d ever met."
"David was in tune with the universe and his own imagination on a level that seemed to be the best version of human. He was not interested in answers because he understood that questions are the drive that make us who we are. They are our breath."
"While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I’ve lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own."
"I can see him now, standing up to greet me in his backyard, with a warm smile and big hug and that Great Plains honk of a voice."
"We’d talk coffee, the joy of the unexpected, the beauty of the world, and laugh.His love for me and mine for him came out of the cosmic fate of two people who saw the best things about themselves in each other."
The mourning actor concluded his post with:
"I will miss him more than the limits of my language can tell and my heart can bear. My world is that much fuller because I knew him and that much emptier now that he’s gone."
MacLachlan signed off with a nickname Lynch called him by, writing:
"David, I remain forever changed, and forever your Kale. Thank you for everything."
The post was accompanied by many behind-the-scenes photos chronicling their time working together on various projects.
Actor Naomi Watts, who starred in Lynch's 2001 surrealist mysteryMulholland Drive was moved by MacLachlan's post and responded with:
"Oh what a wonderful tribute 💔💔💔 sending big love. I know all the good memories will be missed but trust they will keep you smiling too. No one like him. He loved you so xxx"
In Twin Peaks, MacLachlan played Special Agent Dale Cooper, the FBI agent assigned to the murder investigation of Laura Palmer.
The first season, which premiered in 1990, received rave reviews and earned 14 Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for MacLachlan, and another for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for Lynch.
For the show's second season, MacLachlan won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series.
When discussion floated around to revisitTwin Peaks after its much-anticipated third season in 2017, MacLachlan said Cooper was his "favorite role of all time" and that he would "absolutely" reprise his role for a fourth season "without even seeing the script."
Lynch told Sight and Sound, in an interview in August 2024 that he was suffering from emphysema from years of smoking and was housebound as a result to prevent health risks.
His health declined rapidly after he was forced to evacuate from the Sunset fire, part of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires that ravaged through 40,000 acres and destroyed roughly 12,300 structures, including homes.
The Hollywood visionary, famous for such cinematic masterpieces as Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Mulholland Drive and Wild at Heart, died at his daughter's home on January 15, five days shy of his 79th birthday.
His family shared the sad news in a Facebook post that read:
“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch."
“We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us."
"But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”
Rest in Peace, David.