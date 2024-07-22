Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Got Permanent Vampire Fangs—And Fans Are Kinda Into It

Machine Gun Kelly just debuted brand new permanent vampire fangs on social media, and fans approve.
Never one to stray from unique physical alterations, the rapper took to Instagram to show of his pointy whites, captioning a video at the dentist's office:
"🐦⬛🐦⬛ with the blessing of Odin."
You can see the look below.
The cosmetic dentist in charge, Dr. Dani B, also shared the finished product on Instagram, writing:
"I’m not sure how it happened, but @machinegunkelly finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted."
MGK fans all flocked to the comments to express their approval of his new look.
Of course, fangs would be an appropriate choice for Kelly, who garnered a bit of buzz on social media after his wife Megan Fox revealed the two "drank each other's blood" after Fox said "yes" to his proposal.
In case you've forgotten, though, Fox defended their actions with a very NSFW rebuttal, saying on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast:
"I understand people think like, ‘Hey, that’s weird.’"
"But guess what I think is weird? I think it’s weird that girls are out here letting guys c*m in their mouth and they don’t know these guys."
"F*ck you. You’re so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly’s blood in my mouth. What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate?”
As she explained:
“Everything is a matter of what you’re accustomed to or what is currently socially acceptable or normal."