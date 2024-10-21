Liam Payne's One Direction Bandmates Pay Heartbreaking Tributes To Him After His Tragic Death

The music industry and fans were devastated over the tragic loss of One Direction band member Liam Payne, who fell to his death after jumping from the third-story window at a Buenos Aires hotel on October 16. He was 31.
The British singer leaves behind a son who was born on March 22, 2017, to former partner Cheryl Cole.
Payne rose to prominence as a member of the English boyband One Direction, which consisted of Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, who left the group in 2015.
Since Payne's death, many fans and colleagues, including his former bandmate brothers, paid tribute to the artist, who went too soon.
1D issued a signed statement on Instagram that read:
“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing."
“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say."
“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."
“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever."
“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us."
“We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”
@onedirection/Instagram
Fans were in shock over the heartbreaking news.
The bandmates later took to their social media pages to express their grief over the tragic loss.
Horan, whom Payne came to see perform and had met backstage following the performance days before Payne's death, said he was "absolutely devasted" about the passing of his "amazing friend."
"It just doesn't feel real," wrote Horan.
He continued:
"Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure."
"All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness."
"We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will forever cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime."
"I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking."
Horan gave condolences to Payne's family and "of course his son Bear."
He signed off with:
"Love you brother. Nialler."
Horan captioned the post with a black love emoji and shared a throwback photo of him giving Payne a piggyback.
Tomlinson expressed being "beyond devastated" over losing someone he thought of as "a brother" and an individual he "looked up to every day, such a positive, funny, and kind soul."
"Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band," he wrote.
He then left a message for Payne, saying:
"I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be."
"I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was."
"I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you."
Tomlinson concluded with:
"Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X."
Styles shared an image of Payne performing on stage facing the crowd and wrote the following message:
"I am truly devastated by Liam's passing."
"His greatest joy was making other people happy and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it."
"Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious."
"He was warm, supportive and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend."
"My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew him and loved him, as I did."
Styles captioned the post with a black heart emoji.
Malik posted a tribute addressing Payne, expressing that he couldn't "help but think selfishly that there [were] so many more conversations" for them to have in their lives.
He continued:
“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."
“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f'ks about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it."
“When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison. I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional."
“I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next."
“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly."
"I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro."
Malik shared a photo of him asleep on Payne's lap, presumably from their band touring days.
On Wednesday, Alberto Crescenti, a spokesperson for the medical service, confirmed his death.
He said:
“At 17.04 we were alerted to a person who was in an internal courtyard of the hotel."
“A few minutes later [an] emergency team arrived and confirmed the death of this man who we later learned was from a musical group. He had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall."
"There was no way to do anything.”
Hundreds of fans gathered to mourn the late singer in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo outside the Casa Sur hotel, where Payne had been staying.
Vigils were held around the world over the weekend, including candle-lit services in Mexico City, Copenhagen, London, and New York's Washington Square Park.