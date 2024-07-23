Skip to content
Lady Gaga Was Just Spotted In Paris—And Fans Think They Know Why

Lady Gaga
David Jon/Getty Images for HBO

After rumors circulated earlier this month that the singer might be performing at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremonies, Gaga only added fuel to the fire by popping up in Paris.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsJul 23, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
Lady Gaga recently fueled rumors regarding her potential performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

Speculation began on July 11 after French outlet Purepeople reported the news, and fans noticed that Thomas Jolly, the artistic director for the ceremonies, had followed Gaga on Instagram.

The rumors gained further traction when paparazzi photos emerged on July 22, showing Gaga and her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky, returning to their Paris hotel. A video also captured Gaga waving to fans from her car’s sunroof, adding to the intrigue.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation about Gaga's involvement in the Olympics. However, Gaga is confirmed to be working on her seventh studio album, as she announced during her Gaga Chromatica Ballconcert film. This news has kept her fans excited amidst the ongoing rumors.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will kick off with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26. An official Olympics release hinted at a grand show featuring a blend of old and new cultural elements, with Jolly expressing his desire to highlight France's diverse and contrasting cultural identity, from opera to rap.

People were immediately all over the rumors being true.

Some folks were sure about her potential performance.

One person had even built up a whole fantasy about what she could do.

There were, of course, references to the fact that this is all taking place in France.


A small minority were grumpy that Lady Gaga might have been chosen over Francophone artists.

Still, most folks were getting excited because this probably signals a return to the stage for Gaga.


Many were happy to indulge in being a Lady Gaga fan again, with new music and performances.


The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics is on July 26th.

Chadwick Boseman; Kamala Harris
Sarah Morris/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

