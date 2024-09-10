Skip to content

New Harris Ad Trolls Trump For Obsession With 'Crowd Size'—And It's Airing On Fox

Lacey Chabert Reveals Daughter's Hilarious Question About Infamous 'Mean Girls' Line

The actor told 'Today' show host Hoda Kotb about how her daughter, Julia, was confused when she was younger when fans would quote her 'fetch' line in 'Mean Girls' to her.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh Mochizuki
Sep 10, 2024
Mean Girls actor Lacey Chabert's daughter was confused about the iconic movie's "fetch" line when she was younger and asked why it was repeatedly being quoted.

Chabert played insecure gossiper Gretchen Wieners in the 2004 teen comedy film Mean Girls written by Tina Fey, which spawned the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name and came back full circle as a musical screen adaptation in 2024.

In the original film, Gretchen tries in vain to "make fetch happen," but her girl clique, known as "The Plastics," repeatedly shoots down her slang interpretation of "cool" and "awesome."

Although Gretchen failed to make fetch happen at North Shore High, Chabert succeeded making it an iconic line IRL.

The 41-year-old actor dropped by the Today Show on Monday to talk with host Hoda Kotb about the actor's latest unscripted Hallmark+ series, Celebrations with Lacey Chabert.

Here's a clip from their interview.

During the live show, Kotb asked if Chabert's eight-year-old daughter Julia ever encountered fans quoting the famous line, "Stop trying to make fetch happen" to Chabert.

Chabert recalled with a smile:

"When she was younger, she was like, 'What's fetch, why does everyone say that to you?'"

Her daughter, who was just starting to understand what making movies was all about, had another question for Mom.

Chabert added:

"And a couple of years ago she goes, 'Mom, do other people watch the movies that you make?' I was like, 'Yes, baby, they're not just for you.' "

Fans thought Chabert revisiting the famous catchphrase 20 years after filming Mean Girls was so fetch.





And just like that, fetch became a thing again.






You can watch the full interview with Hoda Kotb on The Today Show, here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

In a 2019 interview, Chabert said being a mom was the most important role and expressed gratitude for being able to juggle her career with parenthood.

"I'm lucky and incredibly fortunate that my family is able to travel with me most of the time," said the Party of Five alum, who married longtime boyfriend David Nehdar in December 2013.

She added:

"This is my first time being a mom and I'm figuring out as I go. But Julia is the light of my life. I'm very thankful that I'm also able to continue working."

