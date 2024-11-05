Philadelphia DA Issues Epic Warning To Trump Supporters Ahead Of Election—And People Are Cheering

On the eve of the presidential election, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner had people cheering after he issued an important warning to Trump supporters who plan to disrupt voting with violence or intimidation.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday, he made it clear that his office would crack down on anyone engaging in voter interference—so if they "eff around" they'll definitely "find out" there are serious consequences for such actions.
He said:
“I want people to be reassured that, when they get up tomorrow to go vote — if they have not voted already — that everybody in this city is working and has been working for months to make sure that there will be nothing tough about that experience and nothing to fear in that experience."
“But I also want to be clear. Anybody who thinks it’s time to play militia: Eff around and find out. “Anybody who thinks it’s time to insult, to deride, to mistreat, to threaten people: Eff around and find out. We do have the cuffs, we do have the jail cells, we do have the Philly juries and we have the state prisons.”
"If you're going to try to turn an election into into some form of coercion, if you’re going to try to bully people, bully votes or voters, you’re going to try to erase votes, you’re going to try any of that nonsense — we’re not playing.”
"Eff around and find out."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
People loved his response.
Krasner issued a similar warning last week, saying at a press conference that those who "think they’re going to erase votes in Philly or terrorize people who are here to protect those votes, we’ve got some handcuffs, we’ve got some jail cells, and we’ve got some Philadelphia juries who want to hear why, exactly, it is that somebody thought they could erase our votes or terrorize our elections workers."
Krasner stated that his "patriotic" team is fully prepared to address any issues on Election Day, calling any efforts to interfere with or sway Philadelphia’s vote "completely unacceptable." He added that "if somebody wants to come and do that, they can eff around and find out."
Krasner's remarks came as his city stands poised to play a pivotal role in deciding whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump secures the presidency. Trump holds a narrow lead over Harris in Pennsylvania, up by just 0.7 percentage points, based on polling averages from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ.