Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate Their 36th Anniversary With Sweet And Spicy Duet

Hollywood couple Kevin Bacon, 66, and Kyra Sedgwick, 59, celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary with a cute video representing marriage goals.
The couple, who've been married since 1988 and share two kids, expressed through song that they continue to enjoy "relaxing" together, as finger-quoted by Sedgwick.
Bacon posted a video of them together getting ready for an anniversary dinner date, starting with him entering the bathroom with guitar in hand as Sedgwick added the final touches to her makeup.
After Sedgwick confirmed she was nearly ready to head out, Bacon strummed his guitar and began singing the 1963 Johnny Cash and June Carter duet "Jackson."
"We got married in a fever / Hotter than a pepper sprout," sang Bacon.
But instead of singing about going to Mississippi's state capitol, which the song was presumably about, Bacon changed the song's lyrics to something a little spicier, singing:
"We've been doing some relaxing making sure that fire don't go out I like relaxing / my favorite thing to do / I like relaxing / when I relax with you."
Sedgwick joined him to duet about "relaxing" together, leading to the two of them addressing fans with:
"We like relaxing / hope you're relaxing too."
The clip ended with them telling each other "Happy anniversary," sealed with a kiss.
"Not bad," commented the Footloose actor.
The internet fawned over the romantically playful video, and fans wished them a very happy 36 years together.
The pair previously went viral in March for performing a hootenanny for their farm animals with their rousing rendition of Beyoncé's new country hit "Texas Hold 'Em."
Bacon and Sedgwick met on the set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky and married on September 4, 1988.
In 2009, the couple left Hollywood and settled on a farm in Connecticut after they lost a significant chunk of their savings in one of the largest Ponzi scheme scandals in U.S. history, in which former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange Bernie Madoff defrauded clients out of nearly $65 billion.
Bacon reflected on the financial disaster and accentuated the positive, saying:
“We’ve made it this far, our kids are healthy, we’re healthy, you know?"
"Let’s look at what we have that’s good.”
The actors are the proud parents of son Travis, 35, and daughter Sosie, 32, both of whom are also in the entertainment industry.
Sedgwick appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and opened up about parenthood and how it impacted her life.
"Motherhood really defines me," said Sedgwick, adding:
"I mean I've been an actor forever and you know I have my own career, my own life and I always have, but 'mom' is my title."
"It's the thing I think about in the morning, it's the thing I think about when I go to sleep."
In a 2013 interview with Vulture, Bacon shared his view on being a parent, saying:
"When I go home, I try to raise my children with honesty and integrity and teach them to take care of the world and of each other."
And, after all these years, they've found a way to ensure there's plenty of time for relaxing.
Happy anniversary, Kevin and Kyra!
Here's to many more years of relaxin' together.