Former 'Playboy' Star Claps Back At Body-Shaming Trolls With Empowering Post

Kendra Wilkinson has had it with people coming for her appearance online.
The former Playboy Bunny and star of the reality show Girls Next Door, which followed the lives of live-in girlfriends at Hugh Hefner's mansion, recently shared a post on Instagram addressing some of the online criticism she had received recently over what people had perceived as a radical change in body from the 20-year-old they saw back in her Playboy days in 2005.
The actress, nearly in her 40s, first addressed the crux of the issue: she's not 20 anymore.
“Yes, I’ve gained weight. Yes, im aging. Yes, I’m not that girl i was before (playboy girl), but for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy."
She detailed how her life is in a very different place than it was back then, obviously.
For starters, she's a mom to two children now.
"Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny."
She did address some concerned fans about her drinking habits.
"yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better. Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much"
Some people were confused that she was receiving criticism for anything, let alone her looks.
@itsmali/Instagram
Others were quick to affirm her and tell her to ignore the haters.
@kaceymontoya/Instagram
xomgitsbunnie/Instagram
atasteofjessica/Instagram
@miss_meatless_muscle/Instagram
Others were vocal about celebrating aging and maturing.
@courtneychall/Instagram
@carissarosario/Instagram
@cecilyeah_m/Instagram
@jesicahall/Instagram
@daniellewood1/Instagram
@itsnotalessandra/Instagram
Wilkinson's reality show about her time as a realtor to the rich and famous aired from 2021-2023.