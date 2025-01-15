Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Former 'Playboy' Star Claps Back At Body-Shaming Trolls With Empowering Post

Kendra Wilkinson
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Kendra Wilkinson, the 40-year-old former Playboy Bunny and Girls Next Door reality star, hit back at body-shamers with a post on Instagram.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsJan 15, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Kendra Wilkinson has had it with people coming for her appearance online.

The former Playboy Bunny and star of the reality show Girls Next Door, which followed the lives of live-in girlfriends at Hugh Hefner's mansion, recently shared a post on Instagram addressing some of the online criticism she had received recently over what people had perceived as a radical change in body from the 20-year-old they saw back in her Playboy days in 2005.

The actress, nearly in her 40s, first addressed the crux of the issue: she's not 20 anymore.

“Yes, I’ve gained weight. Yes, im aging. Yes, I’m not that girl i was before (playboy girl), but for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy."

She detailed how her life is in a very different place than it was back then, obviously.

For starters, she's a mom to two children now.

"Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny."

She did address some concerned fans about her drinking habits.

"yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better. Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much"


Some people were confused that she was receiving criticism for anything, let alone her looks.

@itsmali/Instagram

Others were quick to affirm her and tell her to ignore the haters.

@kaceymontoya/Instagram

xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

atasteofjessica/Instagram

@miss_meatless_muscle/Instagram

Others were vocal about celebrating aging and maturing.

@courtneychall/Instagram

@carissarosario/Instagram

@cecilyeah_m/Instagram

@jesicahall/Instagram

@daniellewood1/Instagram

@itsnotalessandra/Instagram


Wilkinson's reality show about her time as a realtor to the rich and famous aired from 2021-2023.

Latest News

Screenshot of Pete Buttigieg
2024 Election

Buttigieg's Poignant Rallying Cry Not To 'Give Up' As Trump Reenters White House Has People Emotional

More from Trending

Brad Pitt
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

French Woman Scammed Out Of $850k By Fake 'Brad Pitt'—And The AI Photos Are Something Else

A French woman was scammed out of $850,000 when she drained her bank account to give the money to who she thought was Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt.

Spoiler alert, it wasn't.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of angry Philadelphia Eagles fan behind female Green Bay Packers fan
@Basaraski/X

Eagles Fan Under Investigation After He Was Caught On Video Hurling Vile Abuse At Packers Fan

Spirited rivalry is par for the course when sports fans root for their home teams, and tensions can get exacerbated when alcohol is involved.

However, one Philadelphia Eagles fan attending Sunday's NFL game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly crossed the line when he berated a female fan cheering on the visiting Green Bay Packers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Lara Trump
Fox News

Lara Trump Gets Swiftly Schooled After Doubting How Climate Change Could Cause L.A. Wildfires

President-elect Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump—the former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair—was criticized after she erroneously claimed that climate change couldn't be a factor in the deadly Los Angeles wildfires, only to be given a blunt fact-check on social media.

Firefighters in Ventura County worked to contain a new brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom Tuesday as powerful Santa Ana winds raised the risk of additional blazes across Southern California, currently facing some of the worst fires in the state's history.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok logo; Elon Musk
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

TikTok Bluntly Shuts Down Report Claiming They Might Sell The Platform To Elon Musk

If you're active on TikTok you know that it's been quite an eventful few weeks on the app, as users wait to see what will become of it as the January 19 deadline for the proposed ban rapidly approaches.

But one potential solution that was floating around just might be worse than banning the app altogether, at least in the minds of many users: a purchase of the app by Elon Musk.

Keep ReadingShow less
Guy giving thumbs up
Johan Godínez/Unsplash

People Describe The Best 'Bro Moment' They've Experienced With Someone

The camaraderie between guys can extend beyond friendships as even strangers can communicate a non-verbal understanding shared between people of the same gender.

It's called "The Bro Code."

Keep ReadingShow less