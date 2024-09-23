Lady Gaga's Dad Just Publicly Endorsed Trump On Fox News—And It's A Massive Yikes

Joe Germanotta, the father of pop superstar Lady Gaga, went on Fox News to explain why he's supporting former President Donald Trump's bid to return to the White House—and received immediate backlash from his daughter's fans after simply repeating right-wing talking points.
Germanotta, a New York City restaurateur, referred to Trump as "pure" and a "patriot" while referring to Vice President Kamala Harris—the Democratic nominee—as someone who is "just gonna say whatever she needs to say to get elected."
When asked why he supports Trump, Germanotta said:
"They're two vastly different people. One of them is pure, you know? And he’s a patriot. And the other is just gonna say whatever she needs to say to get elected.”
"That's basically what I hear and I'm tired of hearing about her neighbor's lawn. I've heard that too many times. ... Six years ago, we were going to have the best year we [the restaurant] ever had, before COVID, and when I say best year, it was 25% more than any other year."
"The real foundation: I'm not voting for people. Donald, he's abrasive but he's a patriot and his policies are there, they're right on target for me, anyway."
"I'm into low fuel, food prices, low interest rates, a good economy, pro-police. Let the police do their job. Law and order. Don't let these protesters burn down our cities and the small businesses. Keep the jobs here in the United States."
"I don't know what the hell she [Harris] is talking about. She keeps talking about 'opportunity zones.' The world is an opportunity zone."
When one host suggested that New York City is under siege by "pro-Hamas protesters," he cited regular GOP talking points and even thanked billionaire X owner Elon Musk—who has come under fire for loosening content moderation policies and allowing hate speech on the platform— for restoring "freedom of speech":
"Our cities, it's an invasion as far as I see it. We don't have secure borders anymore. There's no more legal immigration. My clientele, my customers, the ones that used to come every week now come every three weeks."
"They're not coming to New York City. The tourist business is still very strong. They're still popping into New York. You can't get worse than it is now."
"I endorsed Donald Trump, I endorse his policies. Freedom of speech. Thank you, Elon Musk. That's all I've got to say."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
He was swiftly criticized by his daughter's fans for his remarks.
Lady Gaga has not formally endorsed Kamala Harris but has been a vocal advocate for causes that the Trump administration has historically opposed, particularly LGBTQ+ rights. She performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration, reinforcing her support for the current administration.
In January 2021, Gaga received the Yolanda Denise King High Ground Award from the King Center for her contributions to the Black Lives Matter movement. During her acceptance speech, she condemned racism and white supremacy, ideologies often associated with Trump and his supporters.
Gaga also opposed Trump’s administration in 2018 when a leaked memo indicated plans to redefine sex in a way that would exclude transgender Americans. She joined numerous other celebrities in condemning this move and actively promoted the #WontBeErased campaign on her Twitter, advocating for transgender rights.