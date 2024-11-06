Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Note She Got From Delta Flight Attendant: 'Kindness Rules'

You never know how much of an impact you'll have on someone by showing them kindness.
Popular singer and songwriter Jessica Simpson realized that earlier this week while flying with Delta Airlines.
After recognizing the singer while handing out snacks to passengers, a flight attendant gave Simpson a snack with an anonymous personal note tucked inside.
The note read:
"Jess, just wanted to thank you for traveling with us. We appreciate, love, and support you. Continue to be a blessing and continue to be blessed."
Simpson took a picture of the note and shared it on her Instagram stories with the caption:
"Kindness rules."
Simpson also shared a unique selfie on her main Instagram account, showing part of her face while looking out the airplane window.
Simpson captioned this photo:
"Seven years ago today, I walked myself into the light of being alcohol-free."
It was probably already meaningful to Simpson to be on the flight seven years after beginning her journey to sobriety. To receive such an uplifting note during that flight probably must have made it all the better.
"I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction, and quite honestly, I was exhausted."
Fans were touched by the message Simpson received, and they supported her journey.
Since releasing her memoir, Open Book, Simpson has said repeatedly how touched she is that her message reached the public and that so many people identify with what she went through.
The singer reflected:
"In releasing my memoir, Open Book, I was moved to learn just how much people saw themselves in my story. I am ready to share a lot that has happened in my life since that book was published, including an artistic journey and return to music inspired by pain and betrayal as well as beauty and forgiveness."
"I am looking forward to reconnecting and sharing my heart with all those who might need it in the hope that we can inspire each other and move forward on our parallel journeys.”
This is a great reminder of the importance of telling our stories and that what we have to share will always have a way of helping someone else.