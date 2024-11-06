Skip to content

MTG Roasted For Delusional Post Celebrating Trump's Election Win

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Note She Got From Delta Flight Attendant: 'Kindness Rules'

Jessica Simpson
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

The singer was flying with Delta recently when she got an unexpected note from a flight attendant thanking her for flying with the airline, which she later shared on her Instagram Stories.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 06, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

You never know how much of an impact you'll have on someone by showing them kindness.

Popular singer and songwriter Jessica Simpson realized that earlier this week while flying with Delta Airlines.

After recognizing the singer while handing out snacks to passengers, a flight attendant gave Simpson a snack with an anonymous personal note tucked inside.

The note read:

"Jess, just wanted to thank you for traveling with us. We appreciate, love, and support you. Continue to be a blessing and continue to be blessed."

Simpson took a picture of the note and shared it on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Kindness rules."

@jessicasimpson/Instagram

Simpson also shared a unique selfie on her main Instagram account, showing part of her face while looking out the airplane window.

Simpson captioned this photo:

"Seven years ago today, I walked myself into the light of being alcohol-free."

It was probably already meaningful to Simpson to be on the flight seven years after beginning her journey to sobriety. To receive such an uplifting note during that flight probably must have made it all the better.

"I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction, and quite honestly, I was exhausted."

Fans were touched by the message Simpson received, and they supported her journey.

@jessicasimpson/Instagram

@jessicasimpson/Instagram

@jessicasimpson/Instagram

@jessicasimpson/Instagram

@jessicasimpson/Instagram

@jessicasimpson/Instagram

@jessicasimpson/Instagram

@jessicasimpson/Instagram

@jessicasimpson/Instagram

@jessicasimpson/Instagram

Since releasing her memoir, Open Book, Simpson has said repeatedly how touched she is that her message reached the public and that so many people identify with what she went through.

The singer reflected:

"In releasing my memoir, Open Book, I was moved to learn just how much people saw themselves in my story. I am ready to share a lot that has happened in my life since that book was published, including an artistic journey and return to music inspired by pain and betrayal as well as beauty and forgiveness."
"I am looking forward to reconnecting and sharing my heart with all those who might need it in the hope that we can inspire each other and move forward on our parallel journeys.”

This is a great reminder of the importance of telling our stories and that what we have to share will always have a way of helping someone else.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Robert O'Neill
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Former Navy SEAL Roasted For Claiming Male Gen Z Harris Voters Would Be His 'Concubines'

Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill is regarded by many as an American hero, as he's credited as the man who took out Osama bin Laden in 2011 (though this is disputed by some of his former colleagues).

Since then he's been a vocal and outspoken supporter of Republican candidates on social media and started a podcast called "The Operator," but has mostly flown under the radar in left-wing circles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Quincy Jones
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix)

Oprah And Steven Spielberg Lead Celebrity Tributes To Late Music Icon Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones was a legend in the entertainment industry, and his death over the weekend prompted an outpouring of tributes from musicians, actors, celebrities and others whose lives he influenced. He was 91.

People whose careers he influenced or started took to social media to share special memories of the industry giant, as well as to honor him for his immense talent and his contributions to the arts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tucker Carlson
War Room/Real America's Voice

Tucker Carlson Claims Uptick In Hurricanes Is Actually Caused By Abortion In Bonkers Rant

Former Fox News host and MAGA-devotee Tucker Carlson had another wild rant on a recent podcast.

Carlson, whose fall from Fox News has led him into even more partisan media, was on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast with a new theory. He claimed the increase of hurricane activity was not, in fact, caused by global warming, but by abortion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Josh Seiter; Victoria Scone
@josh_seiter/X, Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Reality Star Rages Over Cervical Screening Ad With 'Man In Costume'—Except She's A Cis Woman

Former Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter railed against the National Health Service's cancer screening ad for using "a man in costume."

However, the person featured in the NHS ad was not a man, but none other than RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Victoria Scone, a cisgender woman.

Keep ReadingShow less
Black and white photo of a woman grasping a man's hand. Her diamond engagement is prominent.
Photo by Shelby Deeter on Unsplash

People Share The Signs They Knew Their Relationship Was Over

Love can be a wonderful thing.

Some say... "love is all you need."

Keep ReadingShow less