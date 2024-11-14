Skip to content

Conservative Has Brutal Warning For GOP After Trump Picks 'Vile Sex Pest' Gaetz For AG

GOP CNN Pundit Leaves Viewers Groaning With Tongue-In-Cheek Pick To Replace Rubio

Screenshot of Scott Jennings
CNN

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings closed out Tuesday's NewsNight broadcast by jokingly offering his pick to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate after Rubio was named as Trump's pick for secretary of state—none other than former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 14, 2024
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings closed out Tuesday's NewsNight broadcast by jokingly offering his pick to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate after Rubio was named as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state—none other than former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan.

He said:

"If Marco Rubio does in fact become Secretary of State we're going to need a new senator from the state of Florida. We do need someone with Rubio's national security credentials and there is one Floridian who can do it."
"He stood up to the Russians and the Iranians in the 1980s when he defeated the Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff, two of America's most lethal foes! He's a real American. He fights for the rights of every man. He knows that courage is the thing that keeps us free."

Jennings then pulled open his coat to reveal a Hulkmania T-shirt and said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I announce—Ron DeSantis, get on it!—Hulk Hogan for U.S. Senate! What you gonna do, Chuck Schumer, when Hulkamania runs wild on you, brother?”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Now we're not hoping Hogan runs for Rubio's Senate seat at all—but people certainly had thoughts.



Jennings' joke was a reference to a speech Hogan gave at the Republican National Convention over the summer. At the time, Hogan referred to Trump as his "hero" and decried the attempt on Trump's life just days prior before removing his jacket and ripping through his shirt to reveal a Trump 2024 tank top.

Hogan, who said America should let "Trumpamania run wild" also made headlines weeks later for a similar outburst at an event to promote his new Real American Beer during which he joked about "body-slamming" Vice President Kamala Harris. Hogan also called Harris a "chameleon," questioning her racial identity.

