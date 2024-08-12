JD Vance Roasted After Tweeting Cringey Photo Of Him And His 'Entourage' On Airport Tarmac

Skip to content

People Reveal Which Disney Movies Have The Worst Messages

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was widely mocked after trying to boast on X, formerly Twitter, with a photo of himself and his team strutting across a tarmac with a reference to the HBO's Emmy-winning show, Entourage.

Entourage, which concluded in 2011 after eight seasons, follows the acting career of Vincent Chase, a young A-list movie star, along with his childhood friends from Queens, New York City, as they navigate and try to advance their budding careers in Los Angeles.

It all started after Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign account posted a video featuring her and her running mate, Tim Walz, descending onto the tarmac after flying into Eau Claire, Wisconsin for a rally. It also shows them shaking hands with younger supporters.

It featured the following voiceover of Abby Lee Miller of Dance Moms fame as the camera zoomed in as Vance arrived on the Trump campaign's own plane for a dueling event:

"And now I want to sit back, relax, and enjoy my evening ... when all of a sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice."

You can see the video below.

Vance proceeded to walk over Kamala Harris's plane on the tarmac.

People thought the Harris campaign's shade was hilarious.


Not to be outdone, Vance posted a photo of himself on the tarmac in front of Air Force Two, backed by campaign staffers and surrogates, with the following caption:

"This Entourage reboot is going to be awesome."

You can see his post and the photo below.

J,D, Vance's "Entourage"-inspired photo@JDVance/X

But many disagreed, openly mocking Vance instead.



It was a tale of two campaign events—and the Harris-Walz campaign did not come out to play.

Harris's visit to Eau Claire marked her second trip to Wisconsin since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed her to be his successor.

Reflecting on Wisconsin's swing state status, she told rally attendees that "The path to the White House runs right through this state, and with your help, we will win in November."

Vance, meanwhile, delivered his remarks on a warehouse floor, addressing employees of Wollard International, an aviation ground support equipment manufacturer based in Eau Claire.

There, he accused the Harris campaign of refusing to answer questions from journalists, a common GOP criticism.

"Now, it's well known of course, that President Trump and I will go anywhere, will answer any question because we respect the American people enough to actually ask them for their vote rather than sit in front of a teleprompter, read scripted lines and run away from every reporter and every actual citizen who's going to decide this election."

Harris's campaign quickly shut him down, saying in a statement that Eau Claire voters would see "the split screen for themselves between the forward-looking vision of Harris-Walz and the divisive agenda of Donald Trump and JD Vance."

