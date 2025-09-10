Skip to content

Reporter Asks Chris Evans If Failed Movie Star Role Hits 'Close To Home'—And Anya Taylor-Joy's Reaction Says It All

Bruce Willis' Wife Defends Decision To Move Him Into His Own Home After It Sparked Fan Debate

Emma Heming Willis on 'Good Morning America'; Bruce Willis
@goodmorningamerica/Instagram; Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Emma Heming Willis sat down with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan on Tuesday to defend her decision to move husband Bruce Willis into his own home amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 10, 2025
Since Die Hard''s Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia and then frontotemporal dementia in 2022, his wife Emma Heming Willis has been open about their journey, and the public reception has been a mixture of support for the Willis family, gratitude for raising awareness of the condition, and criticism of how Heming Willis is handling her husband's care.

When Heming Willis realized how little support and information there was available for caregivers of those diagnosed with dementia, she decided to interview as many experts as she could and record their advice, along with her experiences with her husband, in her new memoir The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

Some immediately found this book to be exploitative of her husband's condition, though most saw it for what Heming Willis hoped it would be: a light in the dark for caregivers who need support and resources.

You can see Heming Willis unboxing completed copies for the first time:

While touring with the book, Heming Willis was interviewed by Diane Sawyer in an in-depth interview for the ABC companion special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, during which she opened up about many of the hardships she'd experienced while caring for her husband, caring for her children, and trying to take care of herself.

What raised people's eyebrows the most was her decision to move her husband into a second family home.

"It was the hardest thing. But he requires a calm and serene atmosphere."
"We have two young children, and it was just as important that they had a home that supported their needs and that Bruce could have a place that supported his needs."
"The kids can have playdates and sleepovers again and not have to walk around, tiptoeing."
"Everything just feels a lot calmer, more at ease now."

She explained the benefits:

"Dementia plays out differently in everyone's home, and you have to do what's right for your family dynamic and what's right for your person. It's heartbreaking to me. But this is how we were able to support our whole family, and it has opened up Bruce's world."
"I get to go back to being Bruce's wife and the kids can just be kids, and there's beauty in that, and I'm so grateful for that. I just get to be with him in these moments, and that is because of this setup that we have. It's been helpful for us."

Heming Willis admitted that the criticism had been heard:

"The truth is that the opinions are so loud and they're so noisy. But if they don't have the experience of this, they don't get a say, and they definitely don't get a vote."
"Sharing openly may invite opinions, but more importantly, it creates connection and validation for those actually navigating the realities of caregiving every day. That's who I share for and so I can build a deeper connection with the community that understands this journey."

Heming Willis talked more about this experience in this post:

While Heming Willis appeared on Good Morning America, host Michael Strahan specifically brought up her decision to have a second home and the pushback she'd received.

"We got to see your conversation with Diane Sawyer, and you revealed that Bruce is living separately."
"But there, he can get help from professional caregivers, and he can have a safe and calm environment."
"But it kind of created a debate online. What do you want people to know now about that?"

Heming Willis was candid.

"It was a hard decision for us, but it was also the safest and best decision. Not just for Bruce but also for our two young girls."
"It's really not up for debate. Now I know Bruce has the best care 100 percent of the time. His needs are met 100 percent of the time, as well as our two daughters."
"I'm not going to take away from that. I knew it would [cause some debate]. And that's why I wanted to shed the light on it, because I feel like caregivers are so judged, and it just goes to show that some people really just have an opinion without ever having the experience."
"Dementia plays out differently in every household, so your case with dementia is your case with dementia, and you have to do what's best for your person, as well as your young children."

You can see the interview here:

Viewers were supportive of Heming Willis and her efforts.

Some also applauded Heming Willis's efforts in writing the book.

Some people will be unhappy about her choices, but while Bruce Willis might be one of their favorite actors, he's also a husband, father, and friend to people we only see on the news and various social media channels.

While these decisions might not make sense to everyone, they seem to be working for Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis, and their children, and that's the most important thing.

