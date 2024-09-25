Harrison Butker Brutally Roasted After Missing Extra Point Kick For First Time Since 2022

Harrison Butker, kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, did not have a great start to his week. First, it should be said that kickers miss field goals all the time, and Butker is one of the top kickers in the league.
But this wasn't just any kicker missing a field goal. It was Butker, who came to dubious infamy earlier this year with a commencement address that went viral, for all the wrong reasons.
Butker's speech included a dazzling hodge-podge of sensitive topics: politics, the LGBTQ+ community, and gender roles for men and women. Particularly, he suggested that the women who were about to graduate in the ceremony were lied to about a woman's role and that they should strive instead to be "homemakers."
So, obviously, when Butker missed a field goal, the internet had a field day.
Cris Collinsworth, a commentator, chose the moment right after Butker missed the field goal to mention that more women have been enjoying football, a remark that felt particularly pointed.
Women were celebrating Butker's miss.
Maybe he was mad about something other than missing a field goal.
The Kansas City Chiefs next play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 29th.