Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Harrison Butker Brutally Roasted After Missing Extra Point Kick For First Time Since 2022

Harrison Butker
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Butker was swiftly reminded of his controversial commencement speech back in May after missing an extra point kick during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsSep 25, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Harrison Butker, kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, did not have a great start to his week. First, it should be said that kickers miss field goals all the time, and Butker is one of the top kickers in the league.

But this wasn't just any kicker missing a field goal. It was Butker, who came to dubious infamy earlier this year with a commencement address that went viral, for all the wrong reasons.

Butker's speech included a dazzling hodge-podge of sensitive topics: politics, the LGBTQ+ community, and gender roles for men and women. Particularly, he suggested that the women who were about to graduate in the ceremony were lied to about a woman's role and that they should strive instead to be "homemakers."

So, obviously, when Butker missed a field goal, the internet had a field day.

Cris Collinsworth, a commentator, chose the moment right after Butker missed the field goal to mention that more women have been enjoying football, a remark that felt particularly pointed.



Women were celebrating Butker's miss.




Maybe he was mad about something other than missing a field goal.




The Kansas City Chiefs next play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 29th.

Latest News

More from News/lgbtq

Donald Trump; Johnny Carson
Newsmax; Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images

Trump Dragged After Saying The 'Tonight Show' Should 'Bring Back Johnny Carson'

Donald Trump is no fan of The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, and is still mad about an incident from 2015, judging from his comments at his recent rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Trump is sore that Fallon made fun of him during an infamous 2015 appearance on the show in which the host mussed Trump's hair, a jocular gesture for which Fallon was raked over the coals by liberals at the time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ripped paper heart
Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

People Reveal What Really Caused Their Marriage To Fall Apart

Tying the knot is the ultimate form of commitment to show loved ones and close friends that you've found the one with whom you're ready to share a life.

The wedding day is a celebration of love in which gathered loved ones raise a glass, cut a rug, and send positive wishes for a happily ever after.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Alyssa Farrah Griffin; Donald Trump
CNN; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former Trump Aide Calls Out Trump's 'Creepy' Promise To Be Women's 'Protector'

Alyssa Farrah Griffin, who served as the White House Communications Director under former President Donald Trump, called him out for his “creepy” promise to be a “protector” of women if his current presidential bid is successful.

Speaking at a rally yesterday, Trump—who this year was found liable for sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll and once boasted about grabbing women "by the p***y"—said the following:

Keep ReadingShow less
Four people having a meeting
people sitting on chair inside building
Photo by Rodeo Project Management Software on Unsplash

People Describe The Absolute Worst Person They've Ever Worked With

Some people are lucky enough to become lifelong friends with their colleagues.

While others might have a healthy working relationship with them, even if they won't ever spend time together outside of the office.

Keep ReadingShow less
Paramore's Hayley Williams; Donald Trump
iHeartRadio Festival, Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Paramore's Hayley Williams Just Unloaded On Trump In Blistering Rant At iHeartRadio Festival

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams strongly came out against the reelection of 2024 Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.

During Friday's Hulu livestream of Paramore's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Hayley didn't hold back expressing her anti-Trump views.

Keep ReadingShow less