Conservative CNN Pundit Gets Instant Reminder After Trying To Rip Kamala Harris's Rhetoric

Laraine Newman Sparks Debate With NSFW Tweet After Daughter Hannah Einbinder Loses Emmy

Larine Newman with Hannah Einbinder; Liza Colón-Zayas
Todd Williamson/Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The 'SNL' alum posted and then deleted a profane tweet on X after her daughter, 'Hacks' star Hannah Einbinder, lost the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to 'The Bear' star Liza Colón-Zayas.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 17, 2024
While many winners who nabbed statuettes at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night were celebrated, not everyone approved.

This is par for the course, given the fact there can be only one winner in each category.

However, SNL alum Laraine Newman was livid that her daughter, Hacks star Hanna Einbinder, lost out to The Bear actor Liza Colón-Zayas in the category for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Newman, who was part of the original cast of Saturday Night Live when it debuted in 1975, was so miffed about her daughter being snubbed that she vented her frustration on X (formerly Twitter) with a fiery post that has since been taken down.

The X post read:

"F**K. THE. BEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"


@larainenewman/X

The Bear is a hugely popular FX television show described as a psychological comedy-drama, qualifying Colón-Zayas in the category for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

However, many critics and viewers thought the show, about a young chef who worked in Michelin-starred restaurants and returned to his native of Chicago to run an Italian sandwich shop he inherited, leaned more towards drama than laugh-out-loud comedy.

Hacks, on the other hand, is also a comedy-drama that follows a young comedy writer (played by Einbinder) and her turbulent working relationship with a legendary stand-up comic portrayed by Emmy winner Jean Smart. While there are moments of drama, the overall tone of the show is outrageously irreverent and often leaves viewers in stitches.

Ahead of the ceremony, The Bear made history for most nominations in a single year in the comedy category with 23 noms and set a new record for most wins with 11, besting their own record of 10 last year.

Colón-Zayas won her first Emmy as Outstanding Supporting Actress, making her the first Latina in history to win in the category.

But that was neither here nor there for Newman, whose rant about all the hype surrounding The Bear was not a first.

Before the Emmys, Newman groused in another deleted post:

"Every time I think about The Bear being in the comedy category for the Emmys I can feel an ulcer developing."

@larainenewman/X

She followed up with another post, writing:

"I think the Bear is a great show but IMHO it's not a comedy - not even a dark comedy."


Despite her take on The Bear's genre, social media users thought her complaints disrespected the historical Emmy win for the first Latina actor in the category.

People weighed in on the category debate. Some thought The Bear was most definitely a comedy.


While others backed Newman's stance.





Hacks ultimately clinched the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

