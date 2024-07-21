Skip to content
Video Of Guy Throwing Punches At Pregnant Wife During Gender Reveal Has Viewers Uncomfortable

TikTok screenshots of ​@kirramahaley_ and husband
@kirramahaley_/TikTok

A viral video of a man attempting to explode a powder-filled strike pad on his pregnant wife's hand by throwing some hard punches had viewers seeing all kinds of red flags.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 21, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA.
It's completely understandable that people want to celebrate the arrival of a child in any and every way, but gender reveal parties are the most questionable of festivities.

For starters, they have proven time and again to be disastrous.

From forest fires to water contamination to plane crashes, gender reveal parties don't have the best track record.

And, of course, there's the whole shift from welcoming a child to celebrating a baby's gender at birth.

Demi Lovato took to Instagram in 2021 laying out “why gender reveal parties are transphobic":

“Gender reveals require not just the invalidation of transness, but the impossibility of transness.”
“The irony is that trans and gender non-conforming people are accused of advancing a ‘gender ideology’, when in fact we are trying to escape it."
"Transphobia is not just prejudice or violence against an individual trans person, it is a belief system that presumes non-trans people to be more ‘natural’ than trans people. Only individual people can self determine their gender.”

Every way you look at them, gender reveal parties seem to seep danger.

A recently resurfaced video of a man throwing punches at his very pregnant wife to learn the gender of their baby is one such example of the physical risks associated with such celebrations.

The video was originally uploaded—and later deleted—on TikTok by @kirramahaley_, but it has since made the rounds again on X, formerly Twitter.

The video shows the TikToker wearing strike pads as her husband attempts to beat the mystery powder out of them.

After a few failed attempts, the husband removes a glove and continues to punch bare handed.

Alas, a cloud of pink is released.

But then he punches again, landing alarming near his wife's baby bump.

And people on social media are not okay with it.

You can watch below.

Viewers of the video shared their horror over the aggressive throws.







And many noted the man's actions, especially the last punch, are major red flags.






Even the woman credited for making gender reveal parties so popular, Jenna Karvunidis, questions her “contribution to the culture.”

Karvunidis, who inspired a generation with a pink frosting-filled cake in 2011 opened up on Facebook in 2019:

"...I've felt a lot of mixed feelings about my random contribution to the culture. It just exploded into crazy after that."
"Literally - guns firing, forest fires, more emphasis on gender than has ever been necessary for a baby.
"Who cares what gender the baby is? I did at the time because we didn't live in 2019 and didn't know what we know now - that assigning focus on gender at birth leaves out so much of their potential and talents that have nothing to do with what's between their legs."
"PLOT TWIST, the world's first gender-reveal party baby is a girl who wears suits!"

Straight from the remorseful trailblazer!

