Guy Caught DMing Women While At Dinner With His Wife—And Then Her Daughter Found The Viral Video

There's nothing quite like showing that "love lasts forever" than catching an older married man messaging other women while his wife sits, unaware, across a small restaurant table from him.

While out to dinner with one of her friends, TikToker @lenna.v1234 caught a man in the act of using the messaging app WingTalks to speak to multiple other women while dining out with his wife. He even told one other woman that he loved her and called her "baby."

You can watch the video here:

@lenna.v1234

Upd: Fam found. Thanks for all your good and bad comments, reposts, etc. Her daughter found the video. Unfortunately, it turned out they are really a married couple who’ve been together for 17 years

Some were disgusted that the husband was willing to do this right in front of his wife's face.

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

Others were shocked that cheating was still such a problem among older couples.

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

In a follow-up photo post, the TikToker stated that the couple's daughter had come across the viral video and recognized her parents immediately. She was able to confirm that her father had actually been cheating and talking to several different women, despite her parents being married for 17 years and dating before that.

The daughter explained:

"I sent this video to my mom this morning. It's 12:49 PM here."
"She's just embarrassed that it's gone viral and she feels like she's a clown."
"I'm glad you didn't [approach her] because she's home safe. Who knows what could've happened, and she wouldn't understand you, since she only speaks Spanish, and she doesn't understand social media or dating apps. She would've believed whatever he tells her."
"Like, say you're some crazy lady, lol, making things up [like a] typical man."
"Just wanted you to know he got caught!"

You can see the photo here:

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

Fellow TikTokers were disheartened that the mother was the one who felt like a clown.

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

@lenna.v1234/TikTok

It was horrible that the wife had to find out at the same time that so many other people did, but the few TikTokers who pointed out that it was better that she knew so that she could make an informed decision were right.

There was no telling how long her husband had been unfaithful for or whether this was even his first offense, but the fact that he was so comfortable messaging other women while sitting right across from his wife spoke volumes about how frequently he must be doing this and how comfortable he must be with it.

The other woman's mom deserves to experience happiness in her later years, even if her happiness does not look the way she expected.

