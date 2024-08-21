Former NFL Player Apologizes After Getting Arrested For Urinating On Fellow Airline Passenger

Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus apologized after being arrested for allegedly urinating on a passenger during a Delta flight from Boston to Ireland.
The flight was forced to return to Boston's Logan International Airport this past Sunday due to Cherilus' behavior. Massachusetts State Police described him as "irate and uncooperative" when asked to leave the plane.
Cherilus, who played for the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said in a statement he posted to X (formerly Twitter) that he had taken a sleeping medication he wasn't used to after learning of the flight’s delay. He apologized, saying the medication led to behavior that didn’t represent his true character.
According to the arrest report, Cherilus appeared drunk before boarding and had an argument with another passenger over seating. About an hour into the flight, he urinated on an elderly woman and hit an elderly man on his way back to his seat.
Cherilus pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing a flight crew during his arraignment in court.
Cherilus did not comment to reporters outside the courthouse.