Mark Hamill's Response To Harrison Ford's Endorsement Of Harris Is All Of Us

Filming for Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope began on March 22, 1976 when relatively unknown actors Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford were 24 and 33 years-old respectively.
Since then, the two—now 73 and 82 years-old—have shared space in person and on the big and small screen numerous times for film sequels, an infamous 1978 holiday special, promotional tours, documentaries, reunions, and retrospectives.
Now the duo is sharing a new role as people who publicly endorsed Democratic candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be the next President and Vice President of the United States.
Hamill has been a very vocal ally and advocate for social justice, equality, and progressive ideals for decades. But Ford has been relatively silent over the years about his political views.
That changed on Saturday when Ford released a trio of videos—in conjunction with Harris-Walz 2024—across social media. The videos outline why he’s supporting the Democratic ticket over former Republican President Donald Trump and Ohio GOP Senator JD Vance.
In response, Hamill reposted a clip from one of the videos with the caption:
Thanks, pal. 👍"
Hamill also added the hashtag "#HarrisWalz2024."
In one of the videos released on Saturday—the video excerpted in Hamill's response—Ford said:
Look, I’ve been voting for 64 years. Never really wanted to talk about it very much."
But when dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention. They’re telling us something important."
Ford continued:
These aren’t soft people. They’re governors and generals standing up against the leader of the party they spent their lives advocating for."
For many of them, this will be the first time they’ve ever voted for someone who doesn’t have an R next to their name, because they know this really matters."
You can watch the full video here:
Ford then laid out one fundamental difference between Vice President Harris and Donald Trump:
The truth is this: Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas. And then, as we have done for centuries, we’ll debate them, we’ll work on them together, and we’ll move forward."
The other guy, he demands unquestioning loyalty, says he wants revenge."
I’m Harrison Ford. I’ve got one vote, same as anyone else. And I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris."
In another video, Ford provided his voice, but doesn't appear on camera.
The veteran actor said to undecided voters:
...our votes will determine if this is a country that looks forward with optimism and ideals or we just keep rubbing salt in each others' wounds."
If you’re still on the fence, here’s a good thing to look at: Who’s trying to scare you into voting for them? Who’s trying to make you look at your neighbors with anger, suspicion, hatred?"
And who is encouraging you to build something with the people around you?”
It would be really nice to move forward."
In the third video, Ford explained why he doesn't have to completely agree with Harris-Walz to support them, stating:
...but these two people believe in the rule of law. They believe in science. They believe that when you govern, you do so for all Americans. They believe that we are in this together."
These are ideas I believe in. These are people I can get behind."
Ford added:
Look, I’m frustrated about a lot of things in this country. I’m sure you are too. But the other guy, he spent four years turning us against each other while embracing dictators and tyrants around the world. That’s not who we are."
We don’t need to make America great again. Come on. We are great, but what we need is to work together again. All we need is a President who works for all of us again."
As of 2024, Hamill and Ford have been costars and self-described friends for 48 years.
Hamill threw his support behind Harris in July before her running mate—Minnesota Governor Tim Walz—was announced at the Democratic National Convention in August.
Since then, Hamill has been a visible and vocal proponent of electing a Harris-Walz ticket in 2024.
People who aren't personal friends of Ford also applauded his decision to publicly speak out about this election.
Although not everyone on Elon Musk's X were happy another A-list celebrity chose Harris over their guy.
They countered with "woke" rhetoric and unsubstantiated claims about paid endorsements.
Ford joins a growing list of prominent figures in music, acting, sports, academia, and politics publicly endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. A much shorter list has endorsed Trump-Vance.
The election culminates on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, with in-person voting after which absentee ballots and early votes will also need to be counted in states that don't legally allow votes to be counted as ballots are submitted.