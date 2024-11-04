Mark Hamill's Response To Harrison Ford's Endorsement Of Harris Is All Of Us

I mean not every action is 100% "normal."

But if we aren't hurting anyone... then who cares?

Everybody apparently.

It can be cumbersome in a relationship to deal with a partner's eccentricities.

It can be especially difficult if the behavior is displayed randomly, like in public.

Some actions defy explanation.

Redditor mika_murr wanted to hear about all of the "quirky" things that women tend to do, so they asked:

"What is the weirdest thing your girlfriend does?"

One on/One off...

"My wife sleeps with one sock on and one sock off. Says it regulates her body temperature… 😂 She’s always done it."

"It’s always the left sock is off."

"She says it’s like when you sleep with one leg on top of the blanket and the other is covered."

"She’s so weird… Haha but she’s mine!""

- Icy_Entrepreneur_958

What an Animal!

"She rips open packaging like a coked-up raccoon."

- DieMrBond

"I don't even understand how it happens. Like I'll be busy with one kid when the other wants cereal and she goes, 'Uh oh this is going to be rough' and carefully approaches it knowing her own reputation, and then 3 seconds later the top of the bag is in 8 pieces torn like Natalie Imbruglia's emotions in her 1997 debut single. It just happens, every time."



- JoshAllentown

In the Midnight hours...

"Sleepwalks. Sometimes she even starts doing chores in her sleep like folding laundry. She’s not very good at it but A+ for effort."

- NotAnUnhappyRock

"That’s awesome and super efficient. Doing s**t like that in her sleep so she doesn’t have to do it when she is awake, perfect!"

- Supertzar2112

"Doing chores while sleepwalking would be perfect... wake up to a clean house!"

- seeinglivepureup

Shots all around!

"Once upon a time, my wife was a bartender. So whenever she cooks, she leaves every single freakin' bottle on the counter uncapped, as if someone’s gonna come into the kitchen and order a shot of Worcestershire sauce."

- do2g

"I have a wife that was a large volume cook in a retreat. She’d cook several hundred eggs a day."

"When she cooks at home, she leaves a pile of unwashed pots and pans, tasting spoons, and dishes, with the expectation that her dishwasher will take care of it."

"Apparently, that’s me. Even when I am at work."

- krismitka

"My wife and I were both bartenders, each for a long time before we met. She does this, I do not, and it drives me batshit sometimes."

- theGIRTHQUAKE

Oh, the RAGE!

"When I'm mad, she is mad even more."

- heavenly_lilyxo

"This one annoys the hell out of me. She gets mad that I'm mad, and it eventually invalidates my anger... Even minor stuff, I get annoyed with something she did, and she gets mad and I'm like, it wasn't even that big a deal, chill out. I've tried to explain why it's unfair and manipulative but falls on deaf ears. I know it's not intentional, but an emotional blind spot caused by her family. The worst part is I'm generally a very chill person, but now I don't bother even if I should be mad."

- txbach

Pour it on

"My wife drowns everything in hot sauce. Even things that normally you wouldn't think of adding hot sauce to, like plums."

"I have been in love with this woman for over 20 years."

"In too deep at this point."

- Dubious_Titan

Open 24/7

"Cannot close anything. Ever. Toothpaste, cap always left off. Screen doors are always left open. Shed doors are always open. Bread, always open on the counter. Cereal, is always open on the counter, too. I've had to throw away so many open bags of food used once 'cause they went stale before I found them."

- Waallenz

"This would drive me insane."

- stokes_21

Every Inch Counts

"She's a little particular about the orientation of her decor. She notices if anything anywhere moves an inch. Among many other little decorative figurines, she had two cats on her dresser. I slightly rotated one a few degrees because its pose looked like it was supposed to rest against something, so I made it rest against the other cat. Just one figurine, slightly rotated."

"When next she entered the room she immediately noticed this, and in a confused tone inquired about why her cats had moved and what I meant by that."

"I was amazed she even noticed and apologized, and there really wasn't more to it on my part than 'Ima make this cat rest its chin on the other cat.'"

- TheGreatMalagan

Hello there...

"My girlfriend talks to inanimate objects like they’re her roommates. She’ll say things like 'Come on, toaster, I know you can do it' or 'Why are you hiding from me keys?' It’s both adorable and slightly concerning. But hey, at least she’s polite to them!"

- Green-lady04

"My GF does this. Once she slipped the habit out in our apartment complex elevator. Some other tenants got in, and it creaked pretty loudly, and she nonchalantly said, 'She screams when she's angry' like a go**amn horror movie line."

- Aware_Bear6544

"She laughed, I laughed, The toaster laughed, I shot the toaster, it was a great time."

- firecz

I Love You, Fido!

"She waves at dogs. Not like a little howdy, but like a full-on manic waving. So of course dog owners think she is waving at them because who waves at dogs? This leads to awkwardness as some men think she is flirting, and some women think that she thinks she knows them. But really she just loves dogs."

- lvratto

"Yeah, I do this... I smile and wave at dogs then am somehow shocked when the human tries to engage with me. like, no, I just want to say hi to your dog, you weirdo."

- Suburbannightmare

Happens that way...

"No matter what. My wife eats burgers upside down."

"You know that sesame seed part at the top? Yeah, it's always facing the bottom. She grabs it normally, she unwraps it normally. But somehow she ALWAYS finds a way to put it upside down. I've even watched her process, I f**king blinked and it flipped over I swear on everything."

"For anyone wondering, yes technically it would be better to do it that way. However, my wife is a messy eater as it is. This does not stop the burger from going absolutely everywhere. At least in her case. She's always been a strange one and I love her for it."

"I also asked her about it once, she says she doesn't do it for any particular reason it just 'happens that way.'"

- Dayz_End

I'm Hiding

"When my wife and I first started dating, she stayed the night. When I woke up in the morning, I noticed that she had slept with the blanket tight over her head. The only part of her that wasn’t exposed was her feet. I just thought that this was such f**king peculiar but endearing behavior."

- wizzled1017

Switcheroo

"Probably the switching languages as she speaks. I only speak English and it's the only language most people here speak but she studied away so mid-conversation she would start speaking one of her 4 languages. It doesn't even seem intentional and she ends up having to repeat herself."

- annonamoss

"Sounds just like my entire school. Pure Spanglish. It’s technically not a great habit since a lot of the time when you switch mid-sentence, it’s because you can’t remember the word for it, and instead of stopping, figuring out the word, and strengthening your vocabulary, you just switch to the language you do know the word in."

"No one really cares tho lol. It’s kind of just how we speak now."

- box_of_lemons

DO ME!

"My wife MAKES me do her eyebrows. I’m a dude with no beauty intuition, I can’t be THAT good at doing eyebrows to where she would rather me do it than herself. That and the sleep laughing. She’s passed that to our kids and scares the s**t out of me sometimes."

- toastedmarsh

"How do you do eyebrows? What is there to be done?"

- 24-7_DayDreamer

"Shaping them up really. Getting rid of hairs out of place and making them identical if they are off a little. The tail of one of her eyebrows is slightly longer than the other so I shape it to where they match."

- toastedmarsh

Try coffee...

"My wife makes tea, barely takes a sip, and leaves them untouched. There are always like 5 to 8, cold teas around the house, at any given time. I try and pick them up when I can but she seems to forget about them faster than I can spot them."

- DrJ4y

"My girlfriend collects fancy teas. There's a whole corner and cabinet in our kitchen devoted to tea. She has a cup of tea maybe once every other month and other than that she drinks coffee. It baffles me."

- Partially-Canine

Get the List

"Got a few."

"She sits down to have a shower. Not on a chair, like a geriatric. straight on the shower floor like a toddler. Then she drinks the warm water from the showerhead."

"She will sleep under three blankets and with clothes on and then turn on a fan on full blast because she 'gets hot.'"

"She shuts herself in the bedroom or bathroom and dances in front of the mirror by herself and gets real embarrassed when I catch her. She has no problem dancing on a dance floor around people though. (I have told her that she's welcome to dance anywhere in the house, I find it endearing)."

"There are plenty more where that came from. Absolute weirdo, but I love her."

- Knekkehexxan

How Patriotic!

"She perpetually has the national anthem stuck in her head for some reason, so without warning she’ll just start singing'OH SAY CAN YOU SEE!'"

- nellybeans27

Smell This!

"My girlfriend farts in her sleepand they smell bad. We sleep in separate blankets, so I never get it too bad, but a lot of times, she's backed up to me, and I feel it. Keep in mind she's very petite and dainty, so I find it hilarious but still a little frightening when it's dead silent."

- Camc03

Ok, some of these would be dealbreakers for me.

I know we all fart, but you're not farting on me.

I don't mind the National Anthem if Whitney is singing it, but some random person throwing it out there for no reason is weird.

Let the professionals do it, baby.

I get a hum now and again but a surprise patriotic performance is unnerving.

And I see nothing wrong with waving at dogs.

They understand it, and sometimes they wave back with their tails.

I know I'm not perfect, but some of these actions need to be discussed with a therapist.

Good luck out there.