Viral Photo Of Florida Man's House Strapped To The Ground Ahead Of Hurricane Milton Sparks Debate

Image of flooding amidst Hurricane Milton; @BrianBowman2334's Tweet
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; @BrianBowman2334

A man named Mohammed Nijem went to some bizarre lengths to protect his home from Hurricane Milton—but people aren't so sure about his extreme tactic.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 10, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Just days ago, right after people started to return to their homes from Hurricane Helene, Florida residents were warned of the eminent arrival of Hurricane Milton, then charted as a Category Five and potentially unprecedented hurricane.

Because of the projected severity of the storm, many evacuated from their homes, navigating inland or out of the state entirely.

Those who stayed behind began to prepare their homes for the storm, including stocking up on food and water, filling their bathtubs with spare water, placing sandbags at their entryways, and covering their windows and doors.

But one Florida resident, Mohammed Nijem, caused some people to raise their eyebrows at his unique attempt to protect his home.

Because of hurricane flooding, it's not uncommon for people to lose their vehicles, parts of their home, and potentially their entire home, as they get swept away in the strong currents.

Nijem decided the best course of action was to purchase heavy-duty securing straps with concrete clamps. He then lofted these straps over the roof of the house and tied the house down in the front and back yards, with the hopes of the house being secured enough to not be swept away in the potential flooding.

Onlookers were divided between amusement at Nijem's attempt and genuine curiosity about whether or not tying the house down would actually work.

On the one hand, it looks sort of hilarious and is absolutely not something you would expect to see with oncoming hurricane weather.





But on the other hand, it might be the most genius life hack for future hurricane preparations.






Hurricane Milton touched down in Florida before midnight on October 9, 2024, and continues to make its destructive journey across the state. Fortunately, the formerly Category 5 hurricane has dissipated to a Category 2 at present.

