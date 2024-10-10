Viral Photo Of Florida Man's House Strapped To The Ground Ahead Of Hurricane Milton Sparks Debate

Just days ago, right after people started to return to their homes from Hurricane Helene, Florida residents were warned of the eminent arrival of Hurricane Milton, then charted as a Category Five and potentially unprecedented hurricane.
Because of the projected severity of the storm, many evacuated from their homes, navigating inland or out of the state entirely.
Those who stayed behind began to prepare their homes for the storm, including stocking up on food and water, filling their bathtubs with spare water, placing sandbags at their entryways, and covering their windows and doors.
But one Florida resident, Mohammed Nijem, caused some people to raise their eyebrows at his unique attempt to protect his home.
Because of hurricane flooding, it's not uncommon for people to lose their vehicles, parts of their home, and potentially their entire home, as they get swept away in the strong currents.
Nijem decided the best course of action was to purchase heavy-duty securing straps with concrete clamps. He then lofted these straps over the roof of the house and tied the house down in the front and back yards, with the hopes of the house being secured enough to not be swept away in the potential flooding.
Onlookers were divided between amusement at Nijem's attempt and genuine curiosity about whether or not tying the house down would actually work.
On the one hand, it looks sort of hilarious and is absolutely not something you would expect to see with oncoming hurricane weather.
We gotta know if he pulled on the straps and said “that ain’t goin nowhere” before I can make a judgement on if this works or not
This is the most Florida thing I’ve ever seen
Did he do the flick + "that's not going anywhere"???
It's important
“Ain’t goin anywhere”
I’ll take hurricane prepping for $1000, please Alex.
But on the other hand, it might be the most genius life hack for future hurricane preparations.
Can you post an after picture @BN9 lol we're all laughing but be funny if works....
Everyone is laughing now, but this man will be a legend when all the other houses are floating down the road and he's sitting in his new living room swimming pool watching TV powered by a Starlink terminal. 🤣
Hate to say it, but I actually respect the effort. I hope it is effective.
I will be on the lookout for the “after” picture this is awesome!
Multi million dollar business in the making
Hurricane Milton touched down in Florida before midnight on October 9, 2024, and continues to make its destructive journey across the state. Fortunately, the formerly Category 5 hurricane has dissipated to a Category 2 at present.