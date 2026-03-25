'Harry Potter' TV Series Star Opens Up About Racist Death Threats He's Gotten Over His Casting As Snape

The latest wave of outrage began after footage went viral of a terrified mother being manhandled by plain clothes immigration authorities Sunday at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) as her sobbing child looked on.

Miller has been heavily criticized for setting arrest quotas, leading DHS's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents and officers to harass, abduct, and detain anyone suspected of being an immigrant (not White), including documented immigrants, naturalized and birthright citizens, and even enrolled members of Indigenous American tribes.

The marching orders—reportedly cosigned by Trump—were set by Miller in a meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials at the beginning of Trump's second term and confirmed by Miller on Fox News last May. Miller set a quota demanding agents increase arrests from roughly 1,200–1,500 a day to a minimum of 3,000 as part of his broader Project 2025 White nationalist "mass deportation" strategy.

Two Trump administration members, ousted CPB commanding officer Greg Bovino and ousted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, have been thrown under the bus for carrying out Miller's orders. The Trump administration also tried in August and November to deny their racist quotas exist.

But under Miller and Trump, anyone Black or brown has a target on their backs, regardless of immigration status or citizenship.

The detention by ICE of the mother and child was recorded by multiple bystanders and posted across social media.

While the White supremacist, Christian nationalist MAGA faithful continue to cheer on any atrocity the Trump administration commits—including pardoning and protecting pedophiles, killing American citizens and their dogs, and bombing children in Iran—an increasing number of people are fed up with the lawlessness and self-enriching grift.

Multiple accounts shared videos from multiple angles of the woman and two purported ICE agents.

The men manhandling the woman repeatedly refused to show badges or any form of ID.

Videos showed San Francisco police officers providing a buffer for the men as a crowd of angry travelers yelled at them and recorded the interaction.





The Trump administration claimed they were sending ICE employees to help the short staffed Transportation Security Administration (TSA) with their duties, not to harass or abduct people they target as immigrants.

California Democratic state Senator and Senate candidate Scott Wiener called them out on it, posting:

"ICE was at SFO airport last night, terrorizing a mother while her daughter watched. So much for the 'hey we’re sending ICE to airports to fill in for TSA' BS."

"ICE OUT OF CALIFORNIA"

One of Wiener's opponents for Nancy Pelosi's Senate seat, Saikat Chakrabarti, posted:

"This is horrific. ICE was at SFO kidnapping this mother right in front of her young child. And I have questions."

"San Francisco is a sanctuary city, which means no city resources can be used to aid ICE. How did two unidentified ICE agents get behind security at SFO to do this arrest?"

"Allegedly SFPD were on the scene providing cover for ICE — how is that ok?"

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said officers involved upheld the sanctuary policy saying SFPD was summoned Sunday at 10 p.m. because of a 911 call related to an incident at the airport.

The SFPD spokesperson said:

"Officers arrived on scene and determined the incident involved federal immigration officials. SFPD officers were not involved in the incident but remained at the scene to maintain public safety."

Others also spoke out on social media against ICE, DHS, and the Trump administration over the interaction the videos captured.









While the videos all appear to show two men wrestling with and putting handcuffs on a woman, an SFO official claimed ICE brought the woman to the airport.

An SFO spokesperson told The San Francisco Standard on Monday:

"We understand federal officers were transporting two individuals on an outbound flight when this incident occurred. We believe this is an isolated incident and have no reason to suspect broader enforcement action at SFO."

"The airport’s role is to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the facility for all passengers and staff. We were not involved in or notified in advance of this incident."

But DHS and ICE contradicted SFO's version of what happened.

DHS posted on X that mother Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and daughter Wendy Godinez-Jimenez were "ILLEGAL ALIENS" arrested by ICE at SFO after, according to DHS, the mother decided to ditch her daughter and run off.

On Monday they wrote:

"This arrest of ILLEGAL ALIENS occurred yesterday on March 22, 2026—BEFORE ICE officers were deployed to airports to bolster TSA efforts."

"ICE officers arrested Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez at the San Francisco International Airport."





So, who's lying to who?

Is DHS lying to the public again and lying to SFO officials or did the SFO officials lie?

DHS added in their post:

"These illegal aliens had a final removal order of removal from an immigration judge since 2019."

"While being escorted to the international terminal for processing, Lopez-Jimenez attempted to flee and resisted law enforcement officers. ICE is working as quickly as possible to repatriate the family unit to their home country of Guatemala."

So did DHS bring them to the airport Sunday or arrest them at the airport on Sunday?

With the Trump administration, it's almost impossible to tell what's fact, half-truth, or bald-faced lie.