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'Harry Potter' TV Series Star Opens Up About Racist Death Threats He's Gotten Over His Casting As Snape

Paapa Essiedu; Alan Rickman as Severus Snape
Kate Green/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

Actor Paapa Essiedu opened up to The Times of London about the racist death threats he's received after he was cast in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter reboot series.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 25, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

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When speaking about racism and Harry Potter, the discussion is usually about creator J.K. Rowling's racist comments, acts, or the ignorant stereotypes she's used in her books and the extended universe she created.

But with the new series being produced for HBO and the decision to diversify the cast, racism from the fandom is taking the spotlight.

Actor Paapa Kwaakye Essiedu, a British actor of Ghanaian descent, was cast as Professor Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series. The character was made famous by the late actor Alan Rickman.

Since Rickman's Snape was many people's favorite character and actor from the films, Essiedu was left with big shoes to fill. But some fans would rather he didn't even get the chance to try.

Essiedu revealed in an interview with UK paper The Times of London that he began receiving racist death threats after his casting was announced in April 2025.

Paapa Essiedu has revealed he’s faced racist death threats after being cast as Professor Severus Snape in HBO‘s upcoming Harry Potty television series.

[image or embed]
— The Hollywood Reporter (@thr.com) March 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM

The actor shared:

“I’ve been told, ‘Quit or I’ll murder you.' It really matters. The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, 'I’m going to come to your house and kill you.'"
"So while I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be murdered… That could age badly! But, yes, while I hope I’ll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job."
"Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally."

He added:

"But the abuse fuels me. And makes me more passionate about making this character my own, because I think of how I felt as a kid. I would imagine myself at Hogwarts on broomsticks, and the idea that a kid like me can see themselves represented in that world?"
"That’s motivation to not be intimidated by someone saying they’d rather I died instead of doing work I’m going to be really proud of."
View on Threads

Essiedu concluded:

"But even if you successfully ignore it, it doesn’t mean it’s not happening. The issue remains endemic and, anyway, people see stuff and message to ask if I’m OK."

People are appalled by the death threats.


Racist losers can just stay mad and cry harder. The rest of us will continue to enjoy the arts as far as our imaginations take us.
— Sonya Steele (@sonyasteele.bsky.social) March 22, 2026 at 7:43 PM

But some alleged HBO wanted the controversy to distract from widespread public backlash against Rowling.

@vinchenzojackal/Bluesky


But many take issue with any project or product lining Rowling's pockets after the problematic author announced her pledge to fund transphobic organizations and efforts to strip trans people of their basic human rights.

@otsumamiboy/Bluesky


@jginsburg/Bluesky


@thryse/Bluesky


Wow! If only they were this serious about all lives, like say trans lives, and would disassociate from this series creator who uses her $ and influence to pass harmful legislation.
— Ronald Short (@ronaldtheshort.bsky.social) March 25, 2026 at 1:02 PM


@btrwkart/Bluesky


@travestyhat/Bluesky


And some BIPOC have added that casting Essiedu—or any BIPOC—adds layers of social context to events from the books that shouldn't be ignored by the showrunners.

@reverend_cj/Threads


@reverend_cj/Threads

The Harry Potter series is scheduled to premiere in early 2027.

Billed as a "faithful" adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s original seven books, each season will cover one book over a planned 10-year series run.

The series will be broadcast on the HBO network and and released on their streaming platform.

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