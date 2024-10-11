Ed Helms Rips Trump With Hilariously Brutal Comparison To His Character From 'The Office'

Actor Ed Helms recently shared some of the "valuable lessons" he's learned during his long career in show business, including a few that apply to former President Donald Trump.
During his speech at a recent campaign rally for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Reno, Nevada, reminisced about a certain moment from The Office that reminds him of the Republican candidate.
Helms spoke of his Office character Andy Bernard, a bit of a rich-kid baby man with a thin skin and a rather unhinged temper.
Sound familiar? He referenced a scene from the show's third season in which John Krasinski's character Jim Halpert played a prank on Andy—and Andy had a total meltdown, punching a hole through a wall.
Fun fact: Andy was supposed to get fired after punching the wall, but the cast and crew got along so well with Ed Helms that they rewrote the ending so that he'd be sent to anger management for a while. Jim's cell phone prank on Andy and andy got fired "The Return" Season 3, Episode 13
As Helms put it, Bernard had to destroy the wall "because his fragile little ego couldn’t handle getting made fun of."
And for Helms, that all feels like vintage Trump—and like a bit of a warning. He told the crowd:
“We don’t want leaders with fragile little egos."
"We need steady, grounded, reliable leaders who reach out and build bridges, both figuratively and literally. Leaders who heal our divisions, not worsen them.”
The Office wasn't the only thing on Helms' mind. He also reminisced about his role as Stuart Price in The Hangover movies, which he now sees as a sort of metaphor for something many people seem to have forgotten about—how gut-wrenching the bedlam of Trump's first term was.
Helms said:
"'The Hangover' taught me that waking up to chaos is never good."
"And that’s something we all had to kind of get used to, back around 2016 to 2020. Do you remember that?"
"Just chaos all the time, day after day, and I for one sure as hell don’t want to go back to that.”
On social media, many people cheered Helms' motivational speech—and they loved his digs at Donald Trump.
It wasn't all reminiscing and jabbing at Trump, however. Helms also gave a rousing call to action to all the attendees.
Closing his speech, he told the crowd:
"Nevada, let's do this... We got 30 days. We gotta do the work... As Governor Tim Walz would say, 'let's leave it all out there on the field,' because I'll tell you one thing: God knows none of us wants to wake up with an election 'hangover' on November 6."
Hear, hear.