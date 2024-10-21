Skip to content

Michael Steele Nails The 'Most Disturbing' Part Of Trump's Arnold Palmer Manhood Rant

Dave Bautista Brutally Rips 'Whiny Little B*tch' Trump In Epic Video For 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Donald Trump and Dave Bautista
Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube

The MCU star put Trump's masculinity in check with a blistering new video for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

By Peter KarlebyOct 21, 2024
When it comes to insulting Donald Trump, it's not hard to come up with some really hard-hitting zingers. And in a new video, MCU star Dave Bautista basically said every single one of them.

Bautista recently starred in a segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which he rakes the former president over the coals in the kind of way that reminds you of a high school bully, but in a good way.

In the video, Bautista took aim at the idea that Trump is some kind of "tough guy" and that voting for him is an act of strong masculinity. Suffice to say, Bautista does not agree—because, he says, Trump is "a whiny little b*tch." (Hard to argue with that!)

Filmed in a boxing ring as Bautista gets some punches in, he got about a million metaphorical punches in on Trump in the process.

"A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not."
"I mean, look at him, he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton."
"He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds."
"Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his little feet hurt so he could dodge the draft. Look at that gut. It’s like a garbage bag full of buttermilk.”

And that's just the first 30 seconds or so. He went on to say:

“He’s got jugs. Big ones. Like Dolly Parton."
"And you know that little dance he does? He looks like he’s jacking off a pair of giraffes.”

In the immortal words of that one character from The Simpsons, "stop, he's already dead!"

Bautista didn't though, going on to liken Trump to a petulant child before making a suggestion for voters.

“He’s moody. He pouts. He throws tantrums. He acts like a 5-year-old behind the wheels of a truck."
"This November, let’s stop kidding ourselves.”

Now of course this is the kind of body-shaming, gender-centered mockery we're probably all supposed to wag our fingers at but... well, sorry, that "jacking off two giraffes" line is just a bit too good. We don't make the rules!

On social media, many people loved Bautista's vicious takedown of Trump.








Is there any way we can get Donald Trump to debate Dave Bautista before November 5?

Screenshots of Eric Hovde and Tammy Baldwin
Tammy Baldwin For Senate

Cameron Diaz at 'Fortune' magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit

Screenshot of Tim Walz hunting
WFAA/YouTube

Kristen Bell; Anna from 'Frozen'
Vanity Fair/YouTube; Disney

"I Voted" stickers laid out over a table.
Voted printed papers on white surface
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

