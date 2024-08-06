Skip to content
The Companies And Products That Just Disappeared And No One Really Noticed

An empty storefront sign on a highway.
a gas station sign sitting on the side of a road
Photo by Greg Bulla on Unsplash

Reddit user Apprehensive_City_32 asked: 'What company or product disappeared and no one really noticed?'

John Curtis
By John CurtisAug 06, 2024
When certain companies go under, it makes national news and can be truly the only thing anyone is talking about.

Who could forget the painful demise of MoviePass, putting an end to a movie a day for $10 a month?

Sometimes, however, a company's demise is more subtle and doesn't receive as much fanfare or attention.

Leaving only a select, devoted few mourning the loss of a beloved product, or searching in vain for one last store.

Redditor Apprehensive_City_32 wondered about companies and products that ceased operations without anyone really noticing, leading them to ask:

"What company or product disappeared and no one really noticed?"

SoBe It...

"SoBe."

"SoBe soft drinks were everywhere, everyone got the strange colored drinks with the lizard on it."

"And then poof, haven't seen any in the last 10 years."- Coady54

Not Everyone Likes To Be Called A Geek...

"ThinkGeek."

'It quietly disappeared online in summer of 2019 and most people didn't realize until closer to the winter holidays."

"RIP best nerdy stocking stuffer store."- SunshineNSalt

Choking Hazard!

"Toys in cereal boxes."- Strict_Carr

cookie crisp cereal GIFGiphy

Void In The Frozen Aisle

"Lean Pockets."

"BUT I NOTICED."- showdontkvell

Not So Special Anymore...

"The moment they changed Special K from small little cup shapes, to ordinary flakes."

"Yeah I NOTICED!"- PetieG26

Certified mIssing

"Certs breath mints."

"Just gone, no reason, no replacement."- Wooden-Emotion-9875

Happy Brand GIF by CERTGiphy

Beyond Comprehension

"The demise of Bed Bath and Beyond is surprising to me."

"Where else am I gonna get a sink strainer from a 14’ high peg?"- pug_fugly_moe

Before There Was Google...

"Ask Jeeves."- CheeryCherish

All They Needed Was An E-Reader...

"Borders Bookstores."- G-Unit11111

ryan reynolds book GIFGiphy

For Whom The Taco Bell Tolls...

"Choco Tacos."

"Maybe it was just me, but I didn’t realize they’d been discontinued until I had a random hankering for one."- Specialed83

Their Disappearance Made People Go Nuts!

"When I was a kid in the 90s I loved Planters PB crisps."

"They were like a peanut-shaped cookie with peanut butter inside, but nothing like a nutter butter."

"They were more of an airy texture like fluffy peanut brittle and they had a unique taste."

"Discontinued almost 30 years ago and I still remember the taste and my mom putting bags of them in my lunch for preschool."-BallEngineerII

Remember When AIM Was The Only Option?

"ICQ."

"Practically, it has been gone for over 20 years."

"But in actuality, it went away just a few weeks ago."- Wulfbak

Giphy

A Window Shoppers Heaven!

"Well, I noticed."

"I really miss browsing in Pier 1 Imports."

"They had some great decor and kitchen/dining/serving items."

"I really miss their Christmas decor."

"Online shopping just not the same."- Sheboyganite

Now, It's Just A Congratulatory Term...

"I miss Kudos from the 90s."

"Their peanut butter bars were literal crack."- TheRealOcsiban

Not As Effective As Snake Oil...

"Head on!"

"Apply directly to the forehead."- brownsfan760

Tired Pre Code GIF by Turner Classic MoviesGiphy

No business is invincible, and all it can take is a passing trend or an unreliable market to make a company sink effectively.

But as the saying goes, you're only forgotten when someone stops talking about you.

And many will cherish the memories of Vienetta, The Limited Too, and Tivo.


