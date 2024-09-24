Chappell Roan Hilariously Roasts Fan For Taking Photos With A Nintendo DS At Her Concert

That's why I say teachers are heroes.

They're also clearly masochists, at least a little.

One would have to be, to actually want to return to teach high school day in and day out.

Redditor redditorpersonguy wanted to hear some unforgettable high school sagas, so they asked:



"What’s a wild story that you’ll never forget from high school?"

Dropping Heat

"Some kid dropped a SoundCloud diss track about the Vice Principal and got expelled."

- Brilliant-North1087

"Before YouTube and SoundCloud, these kids made a 'rap album' that had a diss track about one of my friends on it. I got my hands on a copy. It was terrible and we all had a good laugh about it. Pretty sure I still have the CD somewhere."

- AntwerpsPlacebo420

Break it Up

"One time there was a massive fight between the football team and the basketball team in the middle of the cafeteria during lunch."

"The fight was stopped by the lacrosse team."

- Comfortable-Win7837

"Lacrosse players, yikes."

"DDs rec League basketball team has Avery petite but aggressive girl who fouled out often. She told me that her parents were talking about putting her in lacrosse. I shouted."

"'Are they crazy?? Put YOU in a sport where the equipment can be used as a weapon!?!?!?'"

"Great kid but wow she was aggressive on any court or field. 😆😄😂"

- Agitated_Basket7778

Crazy

"I went to an expensive private high school full of rich kids. Because of the school's interest in keeping everybody happy, and how incredibly privileged some of these kids were, I saw some things that probably would have gotten a person arrested or expelled in other circumstances."

"The most insane story involved a kid who was frequently the target of a bully. The bully found out that the kid was seriously allergic to peanuts, ate a Reese's peanut butter cup, licked his finger, and then chased the kid around the cafeteria one day trying to touch him and laughing maniacally. Unfortunately, there wasn't really time for anyone else to react before he was able to tap the kid on the arm with his finger."

"The kid swelled up like a puffer fish in anaphylaxis and had to go to the ER. The Bully got two two-week suspension. The kid's parents wanted to press charges but there was some kind of settlement made and the whole thing was never spoken of again."

- LordTetravus

Final Scores

"Five guys in my junior year decided to have a contest to see who could get the most girls pregnant by the end of the year."

"Final score: 5, 3, 3, 2, 1."

"I grew up in a relatively conservative and blue-collar town, so I always imagine five sets of parents banging on the one guy’s door, demanding marriage."

"What a horrible way to ruin your life, the lives of the girls, their families, and the babies. How embarrassing."

- ClerksII

Snack Time

"My 6th grade math teacher got arrested for drugs a year or so after I left elementary school. Turned out she would use them in her car during lunch hour. No wonder she was so weird after lunch."

- AuDHDcat

"We had an old, mean history teacher that had been there for centuries and married too rich to need her job. She never got in trouble for having the vodka that people would steal from her desk, but she would scream for its return and was often noticeably drunk by the end of the day."

- DanielStripeTiger

Mob Rule

"Some students got into a fight over a jelly donut one morning. By lunchtime, it had brewed into campus-wide racial tensions. My friends and I were walking to Subway when two plainclothes officers came out of nowhere and ordered us to turn around and get back on campus."

"During the last fifteen minutes of the lunch period, the open quad area in the middle of the campus turned into a several-hundred student mob. Two sophomore girls, one white and one black, got into a fight, and then their boyfriends jumped in. The agricultural sciences teacher, wearing a Kevlar vest, was drop-kicked. Someone knocked down a cop. Tasers and pepper spray were deployed by the school resource officer and one of the vice principals."

"I was caught in the middle of one chunk of the crowd when I suddenly heard a loud bullhorn. I turned to see a black-and-white Chevy Impala screaming across the grass straight at me. City, county, and state swooped in with cars to disperse us."

"When I got to my next class period, physical education, we were made to sit in the gym and listen for PA announcements. They ended up bringing all the buses in early and we were called out by our bus number and told to go straight to the bus or face severe consequences."

"I remember several officers with riot gear and bean bag shotguns telling us to stay on the sidewalks and get straight on the bus. Do not stop, keep moving. We were let out of school for several days and when we returned it was never the same. Lunch was cut in half, the campus was closed, and underclasses were permanently separated from the senior classes."

- marvelousteat

To name a few...

"My principal drove a small, lightweight car. So one year a bunch of the seniors worked together to pick it up and move it into the cafeteria as a senior prank."

"One time my Latin teacher got drunk and threatened to murder my friend."

"Oh, and also my history teacher used to come to school drunk until one day he literally just stopped showing up. He had always jokingly said he was going to run away to Mexico, turns out he actually did it. He had no job, no money, and didn't speak a word of Spanish. He lived there for like a decade before he was caught and sent back to the US where he, of course, moved to Texas and became a school principal."

- CaptainFartHole

Wild Times

"I went to military school, there was a lot."

"One of the TAC officers pulled a gun on a student. He was fired and promptly hired by a rival military school."

"My English teacher was a Vietnam Vet and a biker. Someone stole the knob to his old school radiator in the classroom in like 1975 and he said until he got that exact knob back he wouldn't turn on the heat and kept the windows open in the winter. He'd be in a short sleeve shirt and we're in our sh*t jackets freezing our a** off."

"He kept a bucket by his desk. In it was whatever he felt like putting in it. The chalk dust from his erasers, pencil shavings, and spit. He'd let it build up and always threatened to throw the bucket on anybody who fell asleep. I never saw him do it but there were always rumors he had. What he would do if you fell asleep though was kick the bottom of your desk with his biking boots. Hard."

"Saw him do that a lot. Funny enough though he was one of the best teachers I ever had. Dude introduced me to a lot of crazy concepts I'd never been exposed to before."

"Wild s**t happened at that school. I think I'm a little fucked up from going honestly."

- Awesome_hospital

DEAD CENTER

"Senior skip day and we all headed out to this desolate area to drink and screw around. This kid was ripping up and down this dirt road on his dirt bike that we all drove in on, I didn’t see it but maybe 25 minutes into us all being there he lost control and went over his handlebars DEAD CENTER on pine tree split the helmet off his head and died instantly. Really killed the mood."

- Party-Blueberry8569

Bravo!

"We duct-taped the principal’s car to a tree."

- BravexAria

"That happened to my principal. The kids who did that got suspended."

- LeopardNo6783

"That's genuinely impressive."

- ChefKugeo

HE DID IT!

"In grade school, our principal was friends with Charles Barkley, and we were told if we brought in enough cans for the food drive C.B. would come to school and shave the principal's head. HE DID IT! I can't remember if I was in 5th or 6th grade but I got to meet him and I was super tiny for my age but when CB met me he set his hand on my head and it was HUGE 😆😆."

- dancinhorse99

Good Stuff



"The science teacher at school discovered me smoking pot. After removing it from me, he asked if I could meet him later in the day. He gave it back to me when I went to his office, saying it was 'good stuff' and asking if I could get him some!

- Firm-Answer-148

KABOOM!!!

"A senior at my high school discovered that a bomb had been planted under his car when he backed out of his parking space at school. The bomb squad was called and they stated it was a real bomb… real explosives, etc. but wired purposefully to not explode."

"His father had ripped off Kansas City’s Italian mafia in a real estate development deal. This was their way of sending a message."

- waitwutok

How do these rank to your high school experiences?

Thankfully the mafia wasn't interested in our principal, just the Mayor.