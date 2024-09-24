Chappell Roan Hilariously Roasts Fan For Taking Photos With A Nintendo DS At Her Concert

Skip to content

Trump's Social Media Stock Just Plummeted—And The Harris Campaign Is Trolling Him Hard

Chappell Roan has been going through some tough times with her newfound fame. She’s shared her difficulties with intense fans, omnipresent paparazzi, and severe depression.

On September 21, she had a lighthearted moment while performing during her Midwest Princess Tour. During her show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, Roan noticed a fan taking pictures with a Nintendo DS, a videogame console that happens to have a camera.

She stopped her usual remarks to point them out and laughed, saying, “B*tch, is that a DS? You keep taking photos on your DS, you keep doing it.”

The funny moment was caught on video and shared by other fans.

Most people thought it was cool that someone was using a DS to film.


It was definitely original.


Or not.

But for many folks, it's just a bit of nostalgic fun.


Really, it calls for its own slogan.

Chappell Roan is currently on tour.

