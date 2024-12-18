Skip to content

People Divulge The Insults That Went Way Too Far

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Buttigieg Hilariously Zings New Jersey Over Theory That Mystery Drones Are 'Alien Invasion'

Pete Buttigieg; Screenshot of drones flying over New Jersey
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; CBS News

After podcaster Charlamagne tha God asked on his The Breakfast Club podcast whether the reported drone sightings over New Jersey might be an "alien invasion," the transportation secretary got an unintentionally shady jab in at the state's expense.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 18, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had a hilarious zinger at New Jersey's expense after podcaster Charlamagne tha God asserted that the reported drone sightings over the state might be an "alien invasion."

Unmanned flying objects have been observed over residential areas, restricted zones, and critical infrastructure, raising concerns among local communities.

Federal agencies are facing mounting pressure to provide clarity on these sightings, with officials urging calm and emphasizing that there is no evidence suggesting a security threat.

Military officials and state lawmakers have reported drones spotted near Picatinny Arsenal and over President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course, leading the Federal Aviation Administration to impose temporary flight restrictions in those areas.

The Biden administration has stated that it has not identified “anything anomalous or any national security or public safety risks over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the Northeast,” White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said Monday.

Charlamagne tha God said that one influencer said after Trump appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast that "we're gonna start having an alien invasion ... not the ones he [Trump] wants to deport." Then he highlighted one viral theory suggesting there would be “combat in the skies” following the interview.

He added:

“That’s when all of these SUV-sized drones, which I’ve even seen, started getting seen over Jersey. Is it an alien invasion?"

Buttigieg replied:

“I mean no disrespect to New Jersey when I say that I think it’s very unlikely that an alien invasion would begin in New Jersey. I love New Jersey. I’m just saying I don’t think that’s the main point of entry that an [extraterrestrial would use].” ...
"I would go for someplace in the Pacific where there’s no inhabited space for a couple of hundred miles, so that I could get my bearings before I go anywhere anyone’s going to see me.”

Asked to consider if these hypothetical aliens are "intelligent" life, Buttigieg said they might still want to "set up shop a little bit."

You can watch the exchange in the video below.

Buttigieg's New Jersey joke had social media users rolling.



Buttigieg went on to say that “our job is to make sure that any restricted airspace, nothing comes in there that shouldn’t be there," a responsibility "that includes airspace over an airport" and "sometimes another area could be restricted because it’s sensitive," citing the appearance above Trump's golf club.

The drone sightings have led numerous state and municipal lawmakers to push for stricter regulations on unmanned aircraft and even advocate for the authority to shoot them down.

In response, the federal government has deployed personnel and advanced technology to investigate reports in New Jersey and other states, thoroughly evaluating each tip from citizens.

Of the more than 5,000 drone sightings recently reported to the FBI, approximately 100 were deemed credible enough to merit further investigation, according to a joint statement from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Federal Aviation Administration, and Department of Defense.

Latest News

Shon Barnes
Political News

Police Chief Rips MAGA Transphobes For Spreading Rumor That Wisconsin Shooter Was Trans

More from News/political-news

Clay Aiken
Michael Simon/Getty Images

Clay Aiken Opens Up About Losing '50 Percent' Of His Fans After Coming Out In 2008

Clay Aiken, the singer who got his start as the runner-up in the second season of American Idol, is back.

As part of his deliberate return to the music scene after a hiatus that involved multiple political runs in his home state of North Carolina, Aiken talked with People about how his career was impacted by his 2008 coming out during an interview about the birth of his son Parker.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sesame Street characters
HBO

Parents Fretting After HBO Announces It Will No Longer Air New 'Sesame Street' Episodes

Parents are saddened at the news of HBO abandoning Sesame Street, leaving the long-running beloved children's program without a platform for airing new episodes.

HBO and Max announced they will no longer stream new episodes as its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is tailoring its programming strategy more towards adult and family viewers instead of kids.

Keep ReadingShow less
Liz Cheney; Donald Trump
Sarah Rice/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Liz Cheney Calls Out 'Cruel And Vindictive' Trump After GOP Report Recommends Investigating Her

Former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney called President-elect Donald Trump a "cruel and vindictive man," saying he and his GOP allies are spearheading an effort to cover up the truth of Trump's actions during the January 6 insurrection, the day a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney's words were a response to the news that Georgia Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, released a report accusing her of misconduct during her tenure on the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Luigi Mangione; Diddy
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality

Internet Stunned To Learn Luigi Mangione And Diddy's Lawyers Are Actually A Married Couple

The attorneys representing clients in two separate high-profile criminal cases happened to be a married couple, and the internet is baffled over the connection.

The lawyer representing Luigi Mangione, the key suspect in the shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is New York lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
@rosie/TikTok; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Slams 'Time' For Naming Trump 'Man Of The Year' In Blistering TikTok Rant

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell shared a nearly 10-minute rant on TikTok calling out Time magazine for naming President-elect Donald Trump as their "Person of the Year"—she referred to it as "Man of the Year"—saying that the publication “normalized Trump” by giving him this year's honor.

O'Donnell criticized the media for not calling Trump what he is:

Keep ReadingShow less