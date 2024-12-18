Buttigieg Hilariously Zings New Jersey Over Theory That Mystery Drones Are 'Alien Invasion'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had a hilarious zinger at New Jersey's expense after podcaster Charlamagne tha God asserted that the reported drone sightings over the state might be an "alien invasion."

Unmanned flying objects have been observed over residential areas, restricted zones, and critical infrastructure, raising concerns among local communities.

Federal agencies are facing mounting pressure to provide clarity on these sightings, with officials urging calm and emphasizing that there is no evidence suggesting a security threat.

Military officials and state lawmakers have reported drones spotted near Picatinny Arsenal and over President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course, leading the Federal Aviation Administration to impose temporary flight restrictions in those areas.

The Biden administration has stated that it has not identified “anything anomalous or any national security or public safety risks over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the Northeast,” White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said Monday.

Charlamagne tha God said that one influencer said after Trump appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast that "we're gonna start having an alien invasion ... not the ones he [Trump] wants to deport." Then he highlighted one viral theory suggesting there would be “combat in the skies” following the interview.

“That’s when all of these SUV-sized drones, which I’ve even seen, started getting seen over Jersey. Is it an alien invasion?"

“I mean no disrespect to New Jersey when I say that I think it’s very unlikely that an alien invasion would begin in New Jersey. I love New Jersey. I’m just saying I don’t think that’s the main point of entry that an [extraterrestrial would use].” ...

"I would go for someplace in the Pacific where there’s no inhabited space for a couple of hundred miles, so that I could get my bearings before I go anywhere anyone’s going to see me.”

Asked to consider if these hypothetical aliens are "intelligent" life, Buttigieg said they might still want to "set up shop a little bit."

Buttigieg went on to say that “our job is to make sure that any restricted airspace, nothing comes in there that shouldn’t be there," a responsibility "that includes airspace over an airport" and "sometimes another area could be restricted because it’s sensitive," citing the appearance above Trump's golf club.

The drone sightings have led numerous state and municipal lawmakers to push for stricter regulations on unmanned aircraft and even advocate for the authority to shoot them down.

In response, the federal government has deployed personnel and advanced technology to investigate reports in New Jersey and other states, thoroughly evaluating each tip from citizens.

Of the more than 5,000 drone sightings recently reported to the FBI, approximately 100 were deemed credible enough to merit further investigation, according to a joint statement from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Federal Aviation Administration, and Department of Defense.