Harrison Butker Keeps Missing His Kicks To The Right—And Everyone's Making The Same Joke

Sometimes the jokes write themselves.
Controversial conservative mouthpiece and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is being mocked online after missing several field goals by kicking "wide right."
Including this attempt during a recent game against the New York Giants.
Aside from his on field exploits, Butker is best known for his far-right stances on things like the role of women in society.
Butker has endorsed the "stay-at-home wife and mother" as the only acceptable "Christian" role for women, speaking often of how fulfilling it is for his wife to lean into her true "vocation": taking care of him and their children.
Butker infamously told graduating women during a commencement speech he gave at Benedictine College:
"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."
Butker has also bashed former Democratic President Joe Biden, endorsed MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, spoken out about LGBTQ+ equality, and been involved in a scandal over funds donated to a Christian PAC Butker promoted.
NFL Network play-by-play announcer Rich Eisen made note of the coincidence between Butker's right veering views and his kicks going the same way this season during the Chiefs' season opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.
During one such miss, Eisen quipped:
"Harrison Butker, interestingly enough, is wide right."
From there...
Harrison Butker: Too far right, a memoir
— Tom Hearden (@followtheh.bsky.social) September 21, 2025 at 9:23 PM
Harrison Butker once again being criticized for being to the extreme right.
— Missing The Point (@missingthept.bsky.social) September 21, 2025 at 10:01 PM
That’s the worst thing to happen to Harrison Butker since women got the right to vote
— Jon Schwartz (@jonlschwartz.bsky.social) September 21, 2025 at 9:22 PM
The NFL subReddit—where fans of the sport congregate—was particularly brutal in their barbs for Butker.
The Chiefs are currently sitting at 1-2-0 on the 2025-2026 season. It's unclear if Trump will threaten the NFL, as he has television networks and streaming services, if the team decides to drop or trade Butker.
Trump has already demanded the Washington Commanders change back to a racial slur as their team name and readopt their racist mascot if they want a new football stadium.