Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reminds Bills Fans Of 'Absolutely Disgusting' Taunt After Chiefs Win

If you love sports, it's okay to show a lot of love and heart for your favorite teams and players.
But it's in poor taste to be a sore loser when your team doesn't win, especially if the way you express your disappointment is through violent and racist imagery.
During a November football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, fans of the Bills were so angry that their team lost to the Chiefs that they created an offensive display on a public street.
The display featured a stuffed animal version of Kermit the Frog wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and a small curly-haired wig on his head. Football fans have joked in the past that the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes sounds like Kermit the Frog, and the wig on Kermit resembled his Mahomes' curly locks.
The worst part of the display, though, was that Kermit had been hung by his neck from a crane, displayed for anyone on the passing sidewalk to see.
It's safe to say that the Buffalo Bills fans did not take their loss well.
Fast-forward to this week when the Kansas City Chiefs won their latest game and locked in their position in the 2025 Super Bowl. Mahomes' wife Brittany was quick to go online and nip any hatred in the bud.
Taylor Swift celebrating the #Chiefs' AFC Championship win with Brittany Mahomes and Donna Kelce! ❤️💛 See more pics 🔗: https://t.co/ca7kW6F1KY pic.twitter.com/khg8FWlugj
— ExtraTV (@extratv) January 27, 2025
On her Instagram stories, Mahomes first shared the image of the Kermit display, stating:
"Do we remember this, Buffalo?"
"Absolutely disgusting..."
"So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people."
@brittanylynne/Instagram
Fans of the Chiefs, as well as of the Mahomes power couple, were quick to applaud her shoutout.
Yes! She saw it and we all knew it wasn't just good "fun." That's her husband and best friend. I'm glad she said something.
— me llamo es... (@_DeeVee) January 27, 2025
She saved the receipt from them too.
— ALONA DEE (@tigerscorpion25) January 27, 2025
As she should!!!! 👏👏👏👏👏
— Dynasty Dee-Anna 🌵🏴☠️🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@Dredraider) January 27, 2025
I don't blame her it was disgusting. I was furious when I saw that. Classless animals.
— Cheryl (@Queenie427) January 27, 2025
Like rivalry hate is real, but this literally resembling a real human is wild. She is right, let's be better.
— Atlanta Sports Stooge (@Bradley_Hinton) January 27, 2025
Others agreed with Mahomes about how "disgusting" the display had been.
That's a line you don't cross. I get passionate fans and hating the other team and players like ku's Hunter Dickinson, can't stand that guy. But never hang, shoot, etc them. Thats NC…No Class!
— The...yea you know (@4MIZZOU2019) January 28, 2025
Good! they're always crossing vulgar lines. That was gross.
— Pudding 💋 (@puddinghead333) January 27, 2025
As she should! Sports can make people do crazy stuff but that????? Absolutely disgusting!

Go Chiefs!!!!!!
Go Chiefs!!!!!!
— Krissy McFly (@KrissyMcfl89572) January 27, 2025
Exactly. None of us brought it up because of how racist it is and then you hear this guy Bryan Carr telling us to go back to the plantation makes me think Buffalo has some racist folks coming to their games. Just wow!
— Almost Andy Reid (@AlmostAndyReid) January 27, 2025
This is why they will never win an AFC Championship or a SB. What comes around goes around. Karma is indeed the guy in the chiefs. ❤️💛❤️💛
— Penny457810 (@penny457810) January 27, 2025
After seeing such a surge of support, Mahomes thanked fans for showing love for her husband.
"Thank you all for your concerns with 15 this season."
"See y'all in New Orleans."
"Love, His Wife."
@brittanylynne/Instagram
With the quality of the players and the winning streaks of both the Chiefs and the Bills, it's no question that their fanbases would be incredibly passionate, supportive, and yes, disappointed when their team loses.
But we could all take a page from Mahomes' comments and remember to be our best selves even when we're dealing with disappointment.