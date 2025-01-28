Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reminds Bills Fans Of 'Absolutely Disgusting' Taunt After Chiefs Win

Skip to content

California Bluntly Debunks Trump's Claim That The Military Just 'Turned On The Water' In CA

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 28, 2025
If you love sports, it's okay to show a lot of love and heart for your favorite teams and players.

But it's in poor taste to be a sore loser when your team doesn't win, especially if the way you express your disappointment is through violent and racist imagery.

During a November football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, fans of the Bills were so angry that their team lost to the Chiefs that they created an offensive display on a public street.

The display featured a stuffed animal version of Kermit the Frog wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and a small curly-haired wig on his head. Football fans have joked in the past that the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes sounds like Kermit the Frog, and the wig on Kermit resembled his Mahomes' curly locks.

The worst part of the display, though, was that Kermit had been hung by his neck from a crane, displayed for anyone on the passing sidewalk to see.

It's safe to say that the Buffalo Bills fans did not take their loss well.

Fast-forward to this week when the Kansas City Chiefs won their latest game and locked in their position in the 2025 Super Bowl. Mahomes' wife Brittany was quick to go online and nip any hatred in the bud.

On her Instagram stories, Mahomes first shared the image of the Kermit display, stating:

"Do we remember this, Buffalo?"
"Absolutely disgusting..."
"So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people."

@brittanylynne/Instagram

Fans of the Chiefs, as well as of the Mahomes power couple, were quick to applaud her shoutout.





Others agreed with Mahomes about how "disgusting" the display had been.





After seeing such a surge of support, Mahomes thanked fans for showing love for her husband.

"Thank you all for your concerns with 15 this season."
"See y'all in New Orleans."
"Love, His Wife."

@brittanylynne/Instagram

With the quality of the players and the winning streaks of both the Chiefs and the Bills, it's no question that their fanbases would be incredibly passionate, supportive, and yes, disappointed when their team loses.

But we could all take a page from Mahomes' comments and remember to be our best selves even when we're dealing with disappointment.

