Britney Spears Reveals She Accidentally Burned Off Her Eyebrows And Eyelashes—And Yikes

Britney Spears recently shared on Instagram a scary experience from six months ago.
She said she was lighting a fire in the fireplace when it blew up in her face.
“I was in my room and I turned the fire on and, all of a sudden, it blew up in my face. It’s done it before, and the times it’s done it before, I quit, so I always get my security to come in and light it for me, because I was scared it was going to blow up."
Speaking in a British accent because she was "bored," Spears recalled how the incident caused her intense pain, even making it difficult to touch her phone or apply ice to her face for hours.
"But this time, I just threw the whole thing in there, and it blew into into my face and took all my eyelashes off and my eyebrows, and see this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from six months ago. It fizzled all my hair. The person I was with would not wake up, and I thought I’d have to go to the emergency room because my face was on fire.”
She considered going to the emergency room but opted to take three Tylenol instead.
Thankfully, she’s doing fine now and is working on a new "special project," a fictional musical where she "plays an extremely intelligent character."
People wished her well.
Others were concerned about how often stuff like this happens to her.
If you're watching one of her videos, you're probably intrigued.
Not a bad idea...
Four years ago, Britney's home gym also burned down in an accidental fire.