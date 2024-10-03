Skip to content

MAGA Rep. Dragged For Sharing Bizarrely Doctored Photo Of Vance With Chiseled Jawline

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Britney Spears Reveals She Accidentally Burned Off Her Eyebrows And Eyelashes—And Yikes

Britney Spears
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The pop star shared in a now-deleted Instagram video how she accidentally burned off her eyebrows and eyelashes, as well as some of the hair on her head, while attempting to light a fire six months ago.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsOct 03, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Britney Spears recently shared on Instagram a scary experience from six months ago.

She said she was lighting a fire in the fireplace when it blew up in her face.

“I was in my room and I turned the fire on and, all of a sudden, it blew up in my face. It’s done it before, and the times it’s done it before, I quit, so I always get my security to come in and light it for me, because I was scared it was going to blow up."

Speaking in a British accent because she was "bored," Spears recalled how the incident caused her intense pain, even making it difficult to touch her phone or apply ice to her face for hours.

"But this time, I just threw the whole thing in there, and it blew into into my face and took all my eyelashes off and my eyebrows, and see this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from six months ago. It fizzled all my hair. The person I was with would not wake up, and I thought I’d have to go to the emergency room because my face was on fire.”

She considered going to the emergency room but opted to take three Tylenol instead.

Thankfully, she’s doing fine now and is working on a new "special project," a fictional musical where she "plays an extremely intelligent character."

People wished her well.

Others were concerned about how often stuff like this happens to her.






If you're watching one of her videos, you're probably intrigued.




Not a bad idea...

Four years ago, Britney's home gym also burned down in an accidental fire.

Latest News

Jack Smith; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Trump Gets Brutal Reminder After He Rages Against DOJ Filing In His 2020 Election Case

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Gavin Creel with Jonathan Groff
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/GettyImages

Jonathan Groff's Story About How Late Ex-Boyfriend Gavin Creel Inspired Him To Come Out Has Us Sobbing

The Broadway community was devastated after learning that actor Gavin Creel died at 48 from a rare form of cancer.

Creel was known for his work in musical theater, including originating the role of Jimmy Smith in Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie for his Broadway debut in 2002 followed by an extensive resume starring in various productions like The Book of Mormon, the 2004 revival of La Cage Aux Folles, and the 2009 revival of Hair.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kari Lake; Ruben Gallego
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kari Lake Slammed After Spouting Racist Claim That Dem Rival Is 'Controlled By The Cartels'

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has stepped up her racism in the final weeks of her Arizona Senate campaign by going on Newsmax to spout the baseless claim that her opponent, Democrat Ruben Gallego, is connected to Colombian drug cartels.

Lake, who trails Gallego in every poll, falsely suggested Gallego is not serious about confronting cartels and that he will not work to secure the border in Arizona:

Keep ReadingShow less
ceramic "Life is good" mug
dominik hofbauer on Unsplash

People Share The Life Hacks They Use The Most

The term life hack became part of common parlance with the rise of social media. Its first recognized use was only 20 years ago in 2004.

Previously, such shortcuts were referred to as tips, tricks, or simply advice.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person holding a paper heart that's been lit on fire
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

People Reveal The Most Respectful Ways Someone Ever Rejected Them

While it's supposed to be fun, dating can be really hard.

That's especially true in the early stages when we're trying to start something new.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tim Walz
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Swiftie Spots Walz Wearing Swift-Inspired Friendship Bracelets During Debate—And We're Obsessed

The vice presidential debate between Republican Ohio Senator JD Vance and Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was full of memorable moments, most of them pertaining to Vance's preposterous lies.

But for Swifties, there was one moment that outshone them all—when Walz revealed a special Taylor Swift-related part of his outfit.

Keep ReadingShow less