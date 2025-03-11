Skip to content

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Skewers Trump With Brutal Jab About Falling Stock Market

Boebert Slammed After Making Racist 'Pimp Cane' Comment About Dem Rep.

Lauren Boebert; Al Green
Andrea Renault/Star Max/GC Images; Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing backlash after claiming during a TV interview that Democratic Rep. Al Green shook his "pimp cane" at President Trump during Trump's speech to Congress last week.

Alan Herrera
Mar 11, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City.

See Full Bio

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was criticized after claiming during an interview with the far-right television network Real America's Voice that Texas Democratic Representative Al Green shook his "pimp cane" at President Donald Trump during Trump's address to a joint session of Congress last week.

During Trump’s speech on Tuesday, March 4, Green stood and passionately denounced potential Republican cuts to Medicaid, dramatically pointing his cane at the president. When asked to sit, the 77-year-old lawmaker refused and was ultimately escorted out of the chamber.

Throughout the address, a handful of other Democrats heckled Trump—mirroring behavior Republicans had directed at former President Joe Biden during his term. Some Democrats chose to walk out before the speech concluded.

An angry Boebert condemned Green, saying:

“And even you had some folks on the left trying to come out early and defend this behavior and compare it to an image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and myself, who were chanting ‘Build the wall’ while all other Republicans were chanting the same phrase."
"And they just got that one image and acted like we completely disrupted the State of the Union. But Al Green was given multiple opportunities to stand down, to sit down, to behave, to show decorum. And he did not.”

RELATED: Democrat Kicked Out Of Trump's Speech Posts Defiant Message After Censure Vote

Then came the kicker:

“For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Boebert was criticized and called out for her blatant racism.


I will also add, Boebert is handicap-shaming, given Green uses his cane because of a persistent leg problem. It's not a prop, like Melania.
— JackInEC (@jackinec.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 12:25 PM


“Hypocrisy”? I think you mean racist trope at best!
— Tacos In Denver 🌮🏔️ (@tacos-in-denver.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 12:05 PM


Of all the shit going on, this was the thing that really made me ask "This is 2025, right?" A pimp cane? JFC. The untimeliness is the point though, she wants everyone to know it's intentional.
— Raps Calorie (@coffeeplz.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 12:11 PM


Not hypocrisy. Racism.
— Elise Bjørkan Viksaas (@elisevik.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 12:05 PM


Lauren Boebert calling Sen Al Greens cane a “Pimp Cane” should be seen as racist and she should be removed from office!
— Fran (@realbeth.bsky.social) March 7, 2025 at 11:43 PM


Boebert is not new to public to outbursts.

In 2023, she and Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a "screaming match" in a women's restroom in the U.S. Capitol on the first day Republicans assumed control of the House of Representatives after they won a slim majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

While the two women are both members of the House Freedom Caucus, they vehemently disagreed with each other over who among them should take the reins and lead the new Republican majority at a time when a far-right faction launched a rebellion to deny their former Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy the speakership.

That same year, Boebert and her date were ejected from a performance of Beetlejuice due to disruptive behavior at a Denver theater. Those who attended the performance confirmed she was vaping and taking photos during the show.

Additionally, Boebert faced accusations that she was getting rather hot and heavy with her date, bar owner Quinn Gallagher, that night—and surveillance footage suggests she was fondling Gallagher in the middle of a performance where children were present.

Bill Burr; Elon Musk
Celebrities

Bill Burr Just Destroyed 'Idiot' Elon Musk While Explaining Why People Shouldn't Fear Him

Sarah McBride
Political News

GOP Rep. Abruptly Adjourns Hearing After Being Called Out For Misgendering Trans Rep.

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report
Environment

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Reporter Instantly Fact-Checks Karoline Leavitt After She Proves She Doesn't Know What A Tariff Is

