Boebert Slammed After Making Racist 'Pimp Cane' Comment About Dem Rep.

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was criticized after claiming during an interview with the far-right television network Real America's Voice that Texas Democratic Representative Al Green shook his "pimp cane" at President Donald Trump during Trump's address to a joint session of Congress last week.
During Trump’s speech on Tuesday, March 4, Green stood and passionately denounced potential Republican cuts to Medicaid, dramatically pointing his cane at the president. When asked to sit, the 77-year-old lawmaker refused and was ultimately escorted out of the chamber.
Throughout the address, a handful of other Democrats heckled Trump—mirroring behavior Republicans had directed at former President Joe Biden during his term. Some Democrats chose to walk out before the speech concluded.
An angry Boebert condemned Green, saying:
“And even you had some folks on the left trying to come out early and defend this behavior and compare it to an image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and myself, who were chanting ‘Build the wall’ while all other Republicans were chanting the same phrase."
"And they just got that one image and acted like we completely disrupted the State of the Union. But Al Green was given multiple opportunities to stand down, to sit down, to behave, to show decorum. And he did not.”
Then came the kicker:
“For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent.”
You can hear what she said in the video below.
Boebert was criticized and called out for her blatant racism.
Boebert is not new to public to outbursts.
In 2023, she and Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a "screaming match" in a women's restroom in the U.S. Capitol on the first day Republicans assumed control of the House of Representatives after they won a slim majority in the 2022 midterm elections.
While the two women are both members of the House Freedom Caucus, they vehemently disagreed with each other over who among them should take the reins and lead the new Republican majority at a time when a far-right faction launched a rebellion to deny their former Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy the speakership.
That same year, Boebert and her date were ejected from a performance of Beetlejuice due to disruptive behavior at a Denver theater. Those who attended the performance confirmed she was vaping and taking photos during the show.
Additionally, Boebert faced accusations that she was getting rather hot and heavy with her date, bar owner Quinn Gallagher, that night—and surveillance footage suggests she was fondling Gallagher in the middle of a performance where children were present.