Skip to content

Trump-Loving Australian Senator's Post About MAGA Fans Is A Hilarious Self-Own

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Graduation Speaker Sparks Mass Walkout At Catholic College After Railing Against Abortion And Gay Marriage

Screenshots of graduation walk-out in Australia
@theomandaza/TikTok

Graduates, faculty and guests at an Australian Catholic University graduation ceremony on Monday left en masse after former union president Joseph de Bruyn gave a speech decrying abortion, IVF and same-sex marriage.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 23, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Scores of students, faculty and guests walked out of a graduation ceremony in Melbourne, Australia, due to a former union president's far-right graduation speech.

Joseph de Bruyn, the former national president of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association began railing against abortion, IVF and same-sex marriage during his speech at Australian Catholic University on Monday.

De Bruyn was being awarded an honorary doctorate by the university, and used his time to address the school's arts, law and commerce graduates to erupt in an extremist tirade and scold Catholics for "caving" to "peer pressure" on social issues.

@theomandaza

#graduation #acugrad2024 #melbourne #australia #australiancatholicuniversity


According to a transcript of the speech obtained by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, de Bruyn's speech was almost entirely centered on these far-right topics.

De Bruyn called abortion a "tragedy that must be ended" before claiming:

“Abortion is the single biggest killer of human beings in the world, greater than the human toll of World War II. It is a tragedy that must be ended.”

De Bruyn also insisted that marriage was only for relationships between men and women, because it was “instituted by God at the origin of humanity in the Garden of Eden, as the book of Genesis in the Bible tells us."

He then rebuked Catholics who support these social issues.

"My experience is that many Catholics cave in to peer pressure. They think their professional lives will be harmed if they promote the teachings of the Church.”

One attendee, a student named Charlie Panteli, told the ABC that "95%" of those in the audience walked out during what he called de Bruyn's "shocking" speech. Panteli went on to say:

"I only heard abortions and IVF and I was one of the first to get up and I was quite far down the front and I started to signal I was going."
"It was the most selfish speech to give at a graduation. He did not reference us at all."

On social media, many people found de Bruyn's graduation speech appalling.






For his part, de Bruyn told the ABC that he was shocked people walked out on his speech.

"I was surprised that at a Catholic university, when you are talking as a Catholic layman about how you have tried to inject the teachings of the Catholic Church into public debate that there would be such a response."
"If a person walked out because they disagreed with what I was saying, they were obviously disagreeing with the teachings of the Catholic Church because this is what I was conveying in my speech."

A spokesperson for the university also said they knew about de Bruyn's speech ahead of time and had asked him to "reconsider," a request de Bruyn told the ABC he considers "censorship." In response, the university offered a tepid apology:

"The university understands that many of our staff, graduates and their families disagreed with the content of Mr. de Bruyn's speech and we regret that this occurred."

Panteli says that's simply not good enough.

"I would like them to apologize because this guy did hijack our day. His speech had nothing to do with anything really. It wasn't appropriate."

He also demanded de Bruyn be stripped of his honorary doctorate for his "appalling" comments.

Latest News

Charlamagne Tha God Laughs In Lara Trump's Face After She Claims Trump Isn't 'Racist'
2024 Election

Charlamagne Tha God Laughs In Lara Trump's Face After She Claims Trump Isn't 'Racist'

More from News/lgbtq

Screenshot of Donald Trump at Detroit rally
RSBN

Trump Tells MAGA Fans To Get Their 'Fat Pig' Husbands Off The Couch To Vote For Him

Speaking at a rally in Detroit, Michigan, former President Donald Trump reminded his supporters that early voting has begun in the state—and urged them to get their "fat pig" husbands off the couch to go and vote for him.

He said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Jenna Fischer
Today Show

Jenna Fischer Opens Up About Moment She Learned She Had Breast Cancer In Powerful Interview

Beloved The Office actor Jenna Fischer is using her platform to spread awareness and remind people of the importance of getting a mammogram following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Fischer, who is famous for portraying Pam Beesly on the long-running NBC workplace sitcom, opened up about her cancer journey with TODAY's Hoda Kotb in the hopes of providing comfort to those who are fighting cancer and letting them know they are not alone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Donald Trump
@OfficialJLD/X; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Offers Hilariously NSFW Call To Voters To Reject Trump In Epic Viral Video

Veep actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared a video reminding her fans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris—offering a hilariously NSFW call to voters to reject former President Donald Trump's White House bid and defend reproductive freedom.

The star wasted no time, explaining that "Trump and his merry band of yes men are obsessed with what we women do with our bodies"—and how Harris can do something about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cat Who Was Swept Away By Hurricane Helene Floodwaters Miraculously Finds His Way Home
@BestFriendsVideos/YouTube

Cat Who Was Swept Away By Hurricane Helene Floodwaters Miraculously Finds His Way Home

A North Carolina family has been reunited with their cat, Ricardo Blanco, after losing him during Hurricane Helene.

The Collins family evacuated their Burnsville home on September 27, but in the chaos, Blanco escaped and was later seen on top of their camper, which floated away in the floodwaters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Steve Martin; Meryl Streep with Martin Short
Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/GettyImages

Steve Martin Just Added Fuel To Rumors Meryl Streep And Martin Short Are Dating With New Pic

Looks like there's only romance in the building.

Fans of Hulu's mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building got hot and bothered after they speculated that one of its stars, Steve Martin, subtly dished on a brewing love affair between his Murders co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

Keep ReadingShow less