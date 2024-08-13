Skip to content

Trump Roasted After Recounting Bizarre 'Wayne's World' Style Diplomacy With Putin During Musk Interview

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

US Olympian Stunned After Receiving Free Healthcare In The Olympic Village In Paris

US Olympian Stunned After Receiving Free Healthcare In The Olympic Village In Paris
@ariana.ramsey/TikTok

Rugby player and bronze medalist Ariana Ramsey spoke out in a series of viral TikToks about getting a free Pap smear in the Olympic village, as well as free dental and vision appointments.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsAug 13, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Team USA rugby player Ariana Ramsey has taken on a new cause after her experience at the Paris Olympic village: advocating for free healthcare.

While many athletes raved about the free food, especially those viral chocolate muffins, Ramsey was most impressed by the free healthcare services available to Olympians.

In a series of TikTok videos, the bronze medalist shared her surprise and excitement about receiving dental care, a Pap smear, and an eye exam—all at no cost. She expressed how eye-opening this was, especially as someone from the United States, the only developed country without universal healthcare.

@ariana.ramsey

I quite literally love it here. The way the Olympic village has free healthcare, but America doesn’t😣 #o#olympicso#olympicvillageo#olympiant#teamusar#rugbyb#bronzemedalist

Ramsey declared she’s making free healthcare her new mission. “The fact that I’m so excited about getting free dental care is crazy,” she said, adding that it’s become her new “fight for action.” She also voiced her frustration with the current healthcare system in the U.S., saying, “There’s no reason why me, an American girl, should be so amazed by free healthcare.”

Her experience has sparked a conversation about the differences in healthcare systems and the need for change in America.



People, mostly Americans, immediately were moved by the possibilities of free healthcare.

Folks shared what they would be doing in her shoes.

@shalyns.universe/TikTok

@greeneyedambition/TikTok

@robtcharles/TikTok

@maximumstandards56/TikTok

People pointed out that this isn't too impressive if you're French.

@arsenalju91/TikTok

But isn't it sad and weird that it's such an exciting concept in one of the richest countries on earth?

@eric.krueger0/TikTok

@anarchyandsage

People pointed out that, at least in terms of healthcare access, Americans fall into an entirely different category of wealth.

@chrisrkb/TikTok

@bay85428/TikTok

Folks had a lot of feelings of injustice about accessing healthcare in the USA.

@dorynotthefish1/TikTok

Others chimed in with the drastic measures they have taken to obtain affordable healthcare.

@socialdropoutvibes/TikTok

@sofiathescreenwriter/TikTok

@huskymum8962/TikTok

@alisonaldridge/TikTok

@chefsamalama/TikTok

People were behind Ramsey's new cause.

@urnotpenda/TikTok

@ashaequinn/TikTok

@jackdaniel368/TikTok


In addition to her newfound advocacy for universal healthcare, Ramsey is also notable as a two-time Olympic medalist.

Latest News

More from Popular

Tom Cruise
Gao Jing/Xinhua via Getty Images

Woman's Attempt At Kissing Tom Cruise During Closing Ceremony Sparks Debate About Consent

If you got a chance to plant one on Tom Cruise, would you take it? Or would you respect his boundaries?

That's the question that has been raised after a fan tried to kiss Cruise during his appearance at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elle King; Rob Schneider
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Singer Elle King Gets Brutally Honest About 'Toxic' Relationship With 'Not Nice' Dad Rob Schneider

"Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King was brutally honest as she discussed her rocky relationship with her father, Trump-loving actor Rob Schneider, during an appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast.

In a teaser clip shared on TikTok ahead of the episode's Monday release, King also criticized Schneider’s outspoken opinions on drag and the LGBTQ community.

Keep ReadingShow less
J.D. Vance
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Resurfaced Photos Of JD Vance Dressed In Drag In College Spark Hilarious Drag Name

Viral photographs of former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance wearing a long blonde wig while at Yale Law School sparked a hilarious drag name inspired by a viral rumor that he had sex with a couch: Sofa Loren.

Social media has been flooded with jokes and memes suggesting that Vance once engaged in a sexual act with couch cushions. The viral claim that Vance wrote about having sex with a couch in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, is untrue.

Keep ReadingShow less
X screenshot of Tom Daley
@BBCSport/X

Tom Daley Gets Choked Up After Announcing His Retirement From Diving In Emotional Interview

Tom Daley has officially announced his retirement from diving, and the five-time Olympian got a bit emotional discussing it with BBC.

Daley, who took home the silver medal from Paris in the men’s 10-meter synchronized diving alongside his diving partner Noah Williams, was overcome with emotion as he shared:

Keep ReadingShow less
Man skydiving
Filipe Dos Santos Mendes/Unsplash

People Break Down The Most Unhinged Things They've Ever Done

No matter how cool and collected we may think we are, we all have our breaking points.

We can only suppress our patience for incessant brow-beating or perpetual tension for so long before we give in to emotional outbursts, regretful utterances, or worse, physical retaliation.

Keep ReadingShow less