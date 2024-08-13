US Olympian Stunned After Receiving Free Healthcare In The Olympic Village In Paris

Team USA rugby player Ariana Ramsey has taken on a new cause after her experience at the Paris Olympic village: advocating for free healthcare.
While many athletes raved about the free food, especially those viral chocolate muffins, Ramsey was most impressed by the free healthcare services available to Olympians.
In a series of TikTok videos, the bronze medalist shared her surprise and excitement about receiving dental care, a Pap smear, and an eye exam—all at no cost. She expressed how eye-opening this was, especially as someone from the United States, the only developed country without universal healthcare.
@ariana.ramsey
I quite literally love it here. The way the Olympic village has free healthcare, but America doesn’t😣 #o#olympicso#olympicvillageo#olympiant#teamusar#rugbyb#bronzemedalist
Ramsey declared she’s making free healthcare her new mission. “The fact that I’m so excited about getting free dental care is crazy,” she said, adding that it’s become her new “fight for action.” She also voiced her frustration with the current healthcare system in the U.S., saying, “There’s no reason why me, an American girl, should be so amazed by free healthcare.”
Her experience has sparked a conversation about the differences in healthcare systems and the need for change in America.
People, mostly Americans, immediately were moved by the possibilities of free healthcare.
Folks shared what they would be doing in her shoes.
People pointed out that this isn't too impressive if you're French.
But isn't it sad and weird that it's such an exciting concept in one of the richest countries on earth?
People pointed out that, at least in terms of healthcare access, Americans fall into an entirely different category of wealth.
Folks had a lot of feelings of injustice about accessing healthcare in the USA.
Others chimed in with the drastic measures they have taken to obtain affordable healthcare.
People were behind Ramsey's new cause.
In addition to her newfound advocacy for universal healthcare, Ramsey is also notable as a two-time Olympic medalist.