At my high school back in the 1980s, seniors could take a home ec class called Independent Living.
We learned skills like how to create a household budget, fill out a check and balance a checkbook, cook healthy meals, sew following a pattern, change a tire, check your oil and other fluids in your vehicle, plant a garden, can and freeze foods, file taxes, and many other skills we'd need as adults.
I've used those skills over and over again since then. Algebra? Not so much.
But no class can prepare you for all of adulthood's challenges.
Reddit user johnnybiggles asked:
"What's an adult problem you were not prepared for?"
Money Makes The World Go Round
"Having to spend money nearly every single day."
"Groceries, gas, rent, car maintenance, insurance, student loans, utilities, household supplies, subscriptions, medicine, parking fees… it just never ends."
"Even when you think you’re done spending, something will inevitably break down and you’ll have to shell out $200+ to get it fixed."
"It’s madness."
~ ElegantPen5437
Busy, Busy, Busy
"How many chores there are."
"I did a lot as a kid, but wow are there so many now."
~ ArtemisElizabeth1533
This Or That?
"Decision fatigue."
"You’re telling me I need to decide what I’m going to eat for every meal myself?"
"Plan ahead and make sure I buy the correct groceries to coincide with those decisions?"
"No way…."
~ cryingwhimsically
Death Is Inevitable
"Everyone getting old and dying on me."
~ nickmasonsdrumstick
The Thrill Is Gone
"Doctors being the same age as you."
"When you're young, doctors are kind, wise authority figures."
"When you're an adult, they're just some dude that thinks you make sh*t decisions."
~ Fine_Turnover2031
Am I Cinderella?
"House cleaning is a never ending task."
"By the time I finished washing the dishes, I have to vacuum again."
"Why?"
~ leomonster
So Tired
"No amount of sleep during the work week is adequate."
"I have to 'waste' a portion of my weekend on sleeping in every week to catch up."
~ Chad_Hooper
Keeping Up On Upkeep
"How much time and effort goes into maintaining a home."
"Between cleaning, repairs, caring for the lawn and garden and managing bills, there is always something that needs attention."
~ chowchow-_
Grind Culture
"The never ending grind."
"After a couple of decades, I'm left wondering how the hell I'm going to keep going like this."
~ JackSchitt-716
Ow!
"Aches and pains, but you're not sure why or how you got them."
~ Common-Sprinkles9328
Time Marches On
"Aging parents that need more and more help."
~ calstanza09
"And how expensive elder care is."
"It is absolutely outrageous."
~ Free_Bingo
When Does The Fun Start?
"I'm 39 and I have to gameify everything so that I do it."
"Dishes, laundry, yard care, car stuff, cleaning, bills, taxes, retirement planning, entertainment, etc... It's all work and takes a considerable amount of time."
"It's been a decade since I started this grind and I'm left wondering, 'so this is it, huh?'."
"Yep, this is it. Another 10 years go by and before you know it, it's time to retire and your life is essentially ending."
"Where was my growth and self discovery? Where was my great personal evolution supposed to be?"
"All along the way, it turns out, but I just was too busy doing the little things that it passed me by!"
~ various_beans
Best Buds
"Making friends."
"As a kid, you're in school and forced to be around a kid mostly like-minded. Instant friendship."
"As an adult, you might connect with a coworker or two, but generally making friends and strengthening this relationships are nearly a second job."
~ dcp3450
Cheaters Do Win
"Bad people get promoted at work, often for using their awful qualities in despicable ways."
"Being honest and hardworking are not considered leadership qualities at many large companies."
~ tratratrakx
Everything, Everywhere, All At Once
"All of them."
"I'm 42, and I still feel like a child who has stolen the identity of an adult."
~ Kramanos
What adulthood issue were you unprepared for?