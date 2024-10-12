Skip to content
Guy Divides TikTok After Calling Out Woman Who 'Stole' His Charger When He Left It On Plane

TikTok screenshots of woman on plane and TikToker
@rcrelated1/TikTok

TikToker @rcrelated1 filmed as he confronted a woman who had taken his Apple charger after he left it on a delayed flight—and viewers were divided over how the situation was handled.

By AB KeithOct 12, 2024
A man on TikTok went viral after posting a video calling out a woman who took his charger after he left it on a delayed flight.

But not all viewers were on the TikToker's side.

Creator @crelated1 documented the moment he confronted the woman who stole his charger and posted the footage to TikTok.

The video began with the camera on the alleged thief re-boarding the plane as the TikToker asked:

“Excuse me, did you take my charger?”

The woman nonchalantly replied, “Yeah," and the man continued:

“Why would you take my charger?”

The woman then responded:

“Because we got off the flight.”

The TikToker demanded the woman return the charger and continued to call her out.

Another passenger stepped between the woman and the TikToker, who then had their own words with each other.

“I don’t know why you’re getting involved."

The woman said she would give the charger back and proceeded to do so as the TikToker announced:

“You’re going to be famous."
"You’re going to be on TikTok.”

You can watch below.

@rcrelated1

#CapCut woman steals my Apple charger on the plane and thought no one would notice

After his video saw much success—it's been viewed over 17 million times already—the TikToker posted a follow-up in which he elaborated on the entire situation.

The man explained that the flight had been delayed several times already, and during the last delay, the passengers had the choice to deplane.

The TikToker claimed that he decided to get off the plane and left his charger plugged in when he did. He said another passenger found him in the terminal and told him that the woman took his charger.

He also claimed that he was given the option by the flight crew to press charges against the woman, but he declined as it would have caused further delays.

And at the end of the day, he got what he was after.

“I got my charger back."

You can watch the second part below.

@rcrelated1

Woman takes my Apple charger and thought no one would notice part 2 #apple#thief #jetblue #miami

Despite the video's popularity, though, viewers were split on who was really in the wrong.

Many agreed with the TikToker that, everything else aside, the woman should not have taken the charger.

Others, however, were more concerned with the man's erratic behavior.

And several mentioned that there was no need to publicly call out the woman since she did give the charger back.

The woman in the video did eventually take to TikTok to share her side of the story, which she believes was "way blown out of proportion."

After receiving "death threats" and online hate because of the initial video, she decided to set the record straight and then never speak of the interaction again.

The woman, Vanessa Clover, claimed that passengers were forced to get off the plane during its delay, and she found the charger under an empty seat. As she was one of the last passengers to deplane, she picked it up.

Clover attempted to turn it into the flight crew, but they wouldn't accept it.

"I told the stewardess, and she would not take it because they cannot be liable for passenger possessions."

She reiterated:

"I picked it up off the ground — I did not unplug it."

She also said that the man was recording the whole time asking all boarding passengers if they took the charger.

"When I got on, I immediately told him I would get him his charger, but just to give me a second."

She then explained why she didn't immediately stop, unzip her bag and hand over the charger.

"Several hours had passed...it was honestly the last thing on my mind. I did not even know where this charger was."
"I wanted to find a safe place to set my cat down and my luggage, and also get a little bit of distance from this very aggressive, erratic man, for my own safety."

Clover added:

"So many of you are quick to believe I'm some sort of evil villain over a phone charger on the ground of an empty flight that I did attempt to hand to crew. "
"This man is yelling in my face the second I came on board, of course I didn't greet him with a smile."

You can watch below.

@vanessa.clover

When a video from over a year ago taken out of context goes viral…. While I should have responded better, please consider there are always two sides to every story! 🫶🏻 @RcRelated @RcRelated

We're glad she was able to tell her side of the story, too.

Screenshot of Barack Obama; Donald Trump
Screenshot of Donald Trump with "God Bless the USA" Bible
Person holding up a copy of 'Steve Jobs' by Walter Isaacson in front of their face
Ed Helms; Donald Trump
Mike Duggan; Screenshot of Donald Trump
