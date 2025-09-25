Fans Think Olivia Wilde Just Hilariously Shaded Exes Harry Styles And Jason Sudeikis With An Instagram Meme

Her relationships with fellow stars Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles may be well in the past, but actor and director Olivia Wilde is still throwing shade!
At least that's what fans are theorizing after Wilde shared a meme to her Instagram Stories that many have interpreted as a not-so-subtle dig at Sudeikis and Styles.
The meme came from Instagrammer @peachyyaquarius and featured a child's toy version of a scruffy looking tradesman with a wrench, a mustache and a backwards ballcap, along with a relatable caption.
The caption read:
"I know some of you would fold over a mf like this."
Fair enough. Who among us HASN'T gone weak in the knees for an ill-advised, scruffy looking plumber type?
Wilde apparently definitely felt seen by the meme, because she reposted it to her Instagram Stories with no comment whatsoever—well, beyond a skull emoji, anyway.
@oliviawilde/Instagram
But fans felt like they absolutely got the subtext. After all, the toy DOES sort of resemble Sudeikis!
The Styles resemblance is a bit more of a stretch—he's a lot more polished than the toy suggests and we can probably all agree he at least looks like the type who's never even laid eyes on a wrench in his life, much less wielded one.
Ah! But! He HAS been known to sport a rather resplendent mustache, so we're not exactly in conspiracy theory territory here.
Wilde and Sudeikis dated for almost 10 years and were engaged for seven of those years. They never married, and split in November 2020. They share two children, Otis and Daisy.
Their breakup was reportedly respectful, with no ill will between them, but there is some speculation that she left him for Styles, whom she started dating just months the split. The two dated for nearly two years and separated in November 2022.
Fans couldn't help but see a pretty stark throughline between the toy, Sudeikis, and Styles.
Stars really are just like us, shading their exes with memes forevermore