Whoopi Goldberg Epically Fact-Checks Joe Rogan Over Trump's Old 'The View' Appearance

But once you do know, there's no going back. What has been learned cannot truly be erased from our memories.

It will forever taint our future interactions.

Reddit user HorrorInevitable1026 asked:

"What disgusting secret have you found out about someone?"

Projection

"My ex accused me of cheating so many times that it finally drove me nuts enough to end it."

"I ended up finding out that she was cheating on me the entire time with multiple men, and one of those times was a threesome with two dudes."

"She’s blocked by me now on everything, but still tries to get in contact with me any way she can to 'try again'."

~ Sailor_NEWENGLAND

Dodged A Bullet

"I saw my grandfather only 2 times once when I was around 4 or 5 and then again when I was about 13 at my uncle's funeral."

"I asked my mom what the deal was, and she would just tell me he was not a good person."

"I just stopped asking until a few years ago when she told me the whole story. He was a vile, sadistic, evil, person."

~ Mrofcourse

Used

"Someone I went on 6 dates with and had incredible chemistry with suddenly said he got an AIDS diagnosis and couldn’t handle dating."

"I later learned he lied. He was dating me only to get information about and eventually contact info for my ex, who he had a crush on for years."

"They hooked up on and off for a year before I learned he had gone through my Facebook one night and got all the info to reach out to my ex."

~ TheWorstTypo

Hiding In Plain Sight

"My great-grandfather just up and disappeared when my grandma was young. My mom always wondered about him and would mmention him every time we watched Unsolved Mysteries."

"Thanks to DNA, his son from the new family found one of my aunts."

"Great-grandpa had gotten himself a fake name, opened a restaurant and started a new life/family a few hours away. His new name is completely made up, and on Ancestry it shows up as a brother to his actual self."

"It's so strange."

~ Erinskool

The Neighbor Boy

"My childhood neighborhood friend grew up to be the Gone Girl Kidnapper. He seemed like such a normal kid."

"Not the movie, the real-life kidnapping that was so bizarre no one believed the victims until Matt was arrested for a similar crime."

~ _Auren_

Forgotten Family

"I pulled my grandparent's marriage license recently. This was my grandmother's second marriage (which produced my parent)."

"She was a single parent with a daughter due to an abusive ex when my grandparents met. My grandfather adopted my aunt and was a wonderful father to her."

"Turns out this was his second marriage too. He ran out on his first wife and their son (who was a toddler). He never saw the kid again. Never mentioned him."

"No one knew this kid existed until two years ago when I discovered it, and everyone pretends it’s not real. Despite having all the paperwork and evidence, they still say I’m wrong because my grandfather would have never done that."

"The irony is the kid's mother remarried a wonderful man who adopted him and raised him as his own. They also had more children together. Just like my grandparents."

"My grandfather died long before I was born. And this newly discovered uncle died in the 90s. He never had children."

"In a way, I guess it doesn’t matter, but it’s annoying how everyone prefers to just ignore the evidence so they can keep living in fantasy world."

~ rockthrowing

Nazi Sympathizer

"My great-grandfather stole money from an American school district in 1940 and funneled it to the Nazis. He was part of the Bund*."

"They never recovered the money."

"I believe it was something like $600k."

"Also, he came over to the US before the war from Germany. A lot of his family stayed in Germany during the war.. so yeah. And so my great-grandfather plopped down in the midwest with a whole bunch of other Germans."

"He got involved in local government and eventually became an administrator within the school system and then he embezzled a bunch of money from the schools."

"As family secrets claim, he gave it all to the Bund to send back to the Germans or something Nazi related. $600k is probably measley money by around 1942, but I have no idea."

"There were rumors that the money was used to fund German spies who just arrived in the United States, like petty cash donations, but those are just more rumors."

~ tmotytmoty

* The German American Bund was an organization of ethnic Germans living in the US. It held a pro-Nazi, antisemitic, and US isolationist agenda.

Life On The Run

"This happened with my grandfather. He had no past, and obviously fake last name, whole thing."

"After he died, my grandma knew that I'd been looking into it, so she took me aside and told me that when he was younger, him and some friends were running a still, and it exploded, and one of grandpa's friends died."

"Apparently the kid was the local golden boy with a real big and mean family, so my grandpa and two of his friends all scattered like roaches and took fake names."

~ stryst

Seemingly Harmless

"A man that used to regularly visit a gallery I worked in killed his wife and boiled her. He’s in prison now."

"It was a small neighborhood gallery, and he was usually seen walking around downtown. He would pop in and chat. We lived a couple blocks from each other too."

"He used to dress up in women’s clothes and went by the name 'Jean'. Beyond that, he looked pretty old, skinny and he usually had beard stubble. Unkempt."

"Now that I’m thinking about it, they could have been his wife’s clothes and her name. He seemed so harmless and weak, everybody was shocked he could have done something like that."

"I guess it’s shocking when anyone does, but he was a small dude. I never saw or met his wife. Neighbors said she was mentally ill and used to stand on the corner and yell at people."

"The last time I saw him before he was arrested, I passed him by on a walk and said hello. He froze up and stared at me like we had never met or talked. Chalked it up to mental illness and kept going."

"I think he had already killed her by that point, but I don’t remember. It was about 16-17 years ago. He was caught later because of the smell. Ugh, so gross."

~ Rontunaruna

Incognito

"When my Grandfather passed away, we discovered that he did not exist prior to some time in his adulthood. His name was not in any government registry for his birth or early life."

"He was a normal citizen, paid taxes, had a license and everything. Lived a long life, married to my grandmother for over 50 years, had multiple children, everything normal."

"Still to now, no one knows who he really was and why he had a false name."

~ Desirable44Cupcake

Not Another "Nice Guy"

"A guy had a decently successful restaurant in my town. He was community-oriented, donated time and money to the town, and was just nice overall."

"There was something I always thought was off or fake about him, though."

"He tried expanding and buying a new restaurant, but needed a financial backer. They had a disagreement over something and she went missing."

"He took care of her son during her absence."

"Turns out, he murdered her and buried her in a shallow grave behind a manufacturing building. Really hit our town hard."

~ NoEvidence136

You Don't Know Me

"After my husband died in 2020, I found out he had been having an affair with a 30-year-old woman (he was 55), everything he told me about his prior life was a lie (second marriage for both of us), and he had been having sex with men since he was in his early 20s."

"To sum up what's disgusting, I didn't know this man at all."

"We had been together 10 years and married for 6."

~ Charming-1Sweetie

Lizzie Borden

"My first babysitter (next door neighbor’s kid) attacked her mother with an axe. Her mother survived and shared this in her Christmas letter to friends and family years later."

~ Tinkletorium

Don't Involve The Kids

"My dad used to smoke drugs and then film himself dressing up in women’s clothes and doing his makeup (poorly). That’s not the disgusting part though."

"The disgusting/funny in an absurd way part is that when my mom found out about all that and other stuff, she found his hidden stash of dresses and presented them to me (age 12-13) as gifts and told me I should wear them right away and show dad when he gets home."

"So I was just constantly parading around the house in my dad’s pretty drug dresses, not understanding why he was weirded out."

~ bubble-tea-mouse

Oh, Brother

"My dirtbag uncle convinced my grandmother to hand over her power of attorney to him and then proceeded to sell her house and put her into a senior living home when she was only in her fifties. He left her there to rot and then threw out most of her belongings and absconded with all of the family heirlooms from my great-grandfather who was a famous artisan."

"In the intervening years he pawned off most of the heirlooms as he continued to scam his way across the country. Last I heard he had somehow swindled his way into being a judge in Montana."

"He tried calling my dad a year or so ago and lying about what he had done to my grandmother. My dad called him out on that sh*t and the dirtbag hasn’t tried contacting any of us since."

"Now that my sister and I are grown living on comfortable wages, we have been slowly buying my great-grandfather’s works as we see them appear up for auction or on eBay to bring them back into the family."

"A couple years ago, we found one of my great-grandfather’s pieces that my dad had thought to be lost forever and surprised him with it for Christmas. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him more overjoyed than he was that day."

~ Curi0us123

Sometimes we think we know someone, but there are shocking secrets they're keeping that completely change our opinion of them.

Have you ever changed your mind about a person after learning their secrets?