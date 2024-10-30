Whoopi Goldberg Epically Fact-Checks Joe Rogan Over Trump's Old 'The View' Appearance

Whoopi Goldberg was eager to clarify misinformation with video evidence in light of all the "fake news" Republicans are spinning in the media leading up to the election, now less than a week away.
On Tuesday, The View co-host slammed podcaster Joe Rogan for his three-hour interview last week with Republican candidate Donald Trump, who stopped by The Joe Rogan Experience as part of his campaign to appeal to young male voters.
Goldberg played a clip of Rogan in his interview reminding Trump that he stopped by The View, "I think it was 2015 or 2016, when you were running for President," to which Trump responded, "Right."
"Okay let's stop there," Goldberg said after pausing the clip. She informed the audience there was "a lot of fake news coming up, so we're gonna clear some of it up as it happens."
She would know because she was there.
As Goldberg displayed a vintage shot of Trump's guest appearance on The View, she confirmed his appearance was on the March 23, 2011 episode "four years before he announced he was running, okay?"
"That’s the first thing they got wrong," she said and resumed with her fact-checking.
The EGOT winner showed another clip from the Rogan interview in which he claimed Trump received a warm reception after being introduced by then View co-host Barbara Walters as "our friend Donald Trump" and that Goldberg, Joy Behar gave him each a "big hug and a kiss."
"They loved you," Rogan told Trump.
The camera cut back to The View studio showing Goldberg appearing unamused with Rogan's chirpy recollection.
"Here's the actual appearance," she told the audience and played back the footage showing Trump joining the co-hosts on stage greeting them individually and leaning in for a kiss. The vintage clip showed Goldberg with a blank expression as Trump greeted her before sitting down.
Cut to the present, Goldberg elicited laughter when she told viewers:
"So, Barbara was her usual polite self as she was with every guest, but did I look warm and fuzzy? Was that a warm and fuzzy welcome from moi?”
You can watch Goldberg presenting visual evidence of Rogan's misleading recollection of Trump's appearance on The View, here.
Goldberg noted that she dialed it back out of respect for Walters, who told the co-hosts to "be polite to guests no matter what.”
She added:
“And, for the most part, I got through. I did it, like I do now!”
The final clip from Rogan's interview was something Goldberg said was where "They really messed up," and it showed the podcaster telling Trump that his appearance on The View cast him in a "favorable light."
“Honey? Joe? I think you missed this part," said Goldberg, as the clip showed her firing back at the then real estate mogul for demanding former Democratic President Barack Obama show his birth certificate to prove his US citizenship.
“Oh my God! That is just the worst thing,” Goldberg remarked at the time.
In response to Trump claiming he "loved" Goldberg while refusing to back down, Goldberg returned the sentiment out of social etiquette but maintained his demand was "The biggest pile of dog mess I’ve heard in ages.”
She continued railing against Trump in the episode, suggesting his comment was because Obama "was Black," which Trump refuted.
Goldberg declared at the time:
"I’ve never heard any white President ask to be shown their birth certificate."
"When you become a President of the United States of America, you know that he’s American! I’m sorry, that’s B.S.”
Back to the present, Goldberg told viewers:
“Look, this show has allowed all kinds of people to come on it—people we agree with, people we don’t agree with."
“I’ve not been a fan of this man’s, I don’t like how he talks to us, I don’t like how he talks to the nation."
"So I have not really had much to say until he started running for president. Then I could say everything I needed to say. My face said everything else.”
When co-host Ana Navarro asked Goldberg if she ever liked Trump, Goldberg answered:
“He’s been in New York forever. He’s a New York person and been a New York character."
However, Goldberg maintained that "being a character on television" was a "lot different than being the President of the United States.