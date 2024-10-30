Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Whoopi Goldberg Epically Fact-Checks Joe Rogan Over Trump's Old 'The View' Appearance

Joe Rogan; Whoopie Goldberg
The Joe Rogan Experience; ABC

Goldberg witheringly fact-checked Joe Rogan's myriad false claims about Trump's appearance on The View back in 2011.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 30, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Whoopi Goldberg was eager to clarify misinformation with video evidence in light of all the "fake news" Republicans are spinning in the media leading up to the election, now less than a week away.

On Tuesday, The View co-host slammed podcaster Joe Rogan for his three-hour interview last week with Republican candidate Donald Trump, who stopped by The Joe Rogan Experience as part of his campaign to appeal to young male voters.

Goldberg played a clip of Rogan in his interview reminding Trump that he stopped by The View, "I think it was 2015 or 2016, when you were running for President," to which Trump responded, "Right."

"Okay let's stop there," Goldberg said after pausing the clip. She informed the audience there was "a lot of fake news coming up, so we're gonna clear some of it up as it happens."

She would know because she was there.

As Goldberg displayed a vintage shot of Trump's guest appearance on The View, she confirmed his appearance was on the March 23, 2011 episode "four years before he announced he was running, okay?"

"That’s the first thing they got wrong," she said and resumed with her fact-checking.

The EGOT winner showed another clip from the Rogan interview in which he claimed Trump received a warm reception after being introduced by then View co-host Barbara Walters as "our friend Donald Trump" and that Goldberg, Joy Behar gave him each a "big hug and a kiss."

"They loved you," Rogan told Trump.

The camera cut back to The View studio showing Goldberg appearing unamused with Rogan's chirpy recollection.

"Here's the actual appearance," she told the audience and played back the footage showing Trump joining the co-hosts on stage greeting them individually and leaning in for a kiss. The vintage clip showed Goldberg with a blank expression as Trump greeted her before sitting down.

Cut to the present, Goldberg elicited laughter when she told viewers:

"So, Barbara was her usual polite self as she was with every guest, but did I look warm and fuzzy? Was that a warm and fuzzy welcome from moi?”

You can watch Goldberg presenting visual evidence of Rogan's misleading recollection of Trump's appearance on The View, here.

Goldberg noted that she dialed it back out of respect for Walters, who told the co-hosts to "be polite to guests no matter what.”

She added:

“And, for the most part, I got through. I did it, like I do now!”

The final clip from Rogan's interview was something Goldberg said was where "They really messed up," and it showed the podcaster telling Trump that his appearance on The View cast him in a "favorable light."

“Honey? Joe? I think you missed this part," said Goldberg, as the clip showed her firing back at the then real estate mogul for demanding former Democratic President Barack Obama show his birth certificate to prove his US citizenship.

“Oh my God! That is just the worst thing,” Goldberg remarked at the time.

In response to Trump claiming he "loved" Goldberg while refusing to back down, Goldberg returned the sentiment out of social etiquette but maintained his demand was "The biggest pile of dog mess I’ve heard in ages.”

She continued railing against Trump in the episode, suggesting his comment was because Obama "was Black," which Trump refuted.

Goldberg declared at the time:

"I’ve never heard any white President ask to be shown their birth certificate."
"When you become a President of the United States of America, you know that he’s American! I’m sorry, that’s B.S.”

Back to the present, Goldberg told viewers:

“Look, this show has allowed all kinds of people to come on it—people we agree with, people we don’t agree with."
“I’ve not been a fan of this man’s, I don’t like how he talks to us, I don’t like how he talks to the nation."
"So I have not really had much to say until he started running for president. Then I could say everything I needed to say. My face said everything else.”

Fans commended Goldberg for fighting the good fight.







Users continued sharing thoughts.




When co-host Ana Navarro asked Goldberg if she ever liked Trump, Goldberg answered:

“He’s been in New York forever. He’s a New York person and been a New York character."

However, Goldberg maintained that "being a character on television" was a "lot different than being the President of the United States.

Latest News

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Rainbow Rainbow in "MAGADU' parody video
2024 Election

Randy Rainbow Channels Olivia Newton-John In Latest Parody Video Eviscerating Trump

More from People/donald-trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger; Kamala Harris
Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Out Trump's 'Bullsh*t' In Powerful Post Endorsing Kamala Harris

Actor and former Republican California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger criticized former President Donald Trump in a strongly-worded post on X, formerly Twitter, explaining why he is voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and rejecting "four more years of bulls**t" under Trump.

Schwarzenegger acknowledged he doesn't often endorse people publicly but understands "that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor."

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Garner
@jennifer.garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner Screaming Through A Haunted House With Her Son Is All Of Us

With Halloween just around the corner, it appears the spooky festivities that began as early as August in some places are starting to wind down.

But that doesn't mean the scares are necessarily over. People are getting their fill of the creepy holiday season right up until the last minute.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Weird Al' Yankovic; Donald Trump
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Fox News

Weird Al Had People Rolling With The Perfect Nazi Pun In Response To Trump's MSG Rally

Comedy musician "Weird Al" Yankovic had a "heil" of a time interacting with a fan on social media in response to expectations for his 2025 show at Madison Square Garden.

The iconic Manhattan arena was where Republican candidate Donald Trump held a rally on Sunday that sparked controversy for its violent rhetoric, lies, and racism, most notably exhibited by guest speaker Tony Hinchcliffe, who remarked that Puerto Rico was "a floating island of garbage."

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Michelle Obama
Washington Post/YouTube; PBS NewsHour/YouTube

Donald Trump's Reaction To Michelle Obama's Harris Rally Speech Sounds A Lot Like A Threat

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has given his review of former First Lady Michelle Obama's comments about him in a recent campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Surprise! Trump wasn't a fan. But the way he registered his displeasure sounded to many suspiciously like a threat.

Keep ReadingShow less
People Reveal The Most Disgusting Secret They Ever Learned About Someone
grayscale photo of woman doing silent hand sign
Photo by Kristina Flour on Unsplash

People Reveal The Most Disgusting Secret They Ever Learned About Someone

Sometimes we're just better off not knowing something. That's the real meaning of the saying "ignorance is bliss."

There are things we don’t need and ultimately don't want to know. Things we'd be far happier not knowing.

Keep ReadingShow less