Weird Al Had People Rolling With The Perfect Nazi Pun In Response To Trump's MSG Rally

'Weird Al' Yankovic; Donald Trump
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Fox News

After "Weird Al" Yankovic posted that his upcoming Madison Square Garden show will be "much funnier" than Trump's, he posted the perfect Nazi pun in response to a fan.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 30, 2024
Comedy musician "Weird Al" Yankovic had a "heil" of a time interacting with a fan on social media in response to expectations for his 2025 show at Madison Square Garden.

The iconic Manhattan arena was where Republican candidate Donald Trump held a rally on Sunday that sparked controversy for its violent rhetoric, lies, and racism, most notably exhibited by guest speaker Tony Hinchcliffe, who remarked that Puerto Rico was "a floating island of garbage."

Yankovic, the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history with five Grammys, announced his BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour, a multimedia comedy rock show that will include fan-favorite hit songs and parodies that have made him a mainstay in the genre over the last four decades.

In advance of his upcoming MSG show, the singer of "Eat It"—a parody of Michael Jackson's "Beat It"—promised fans planning to attend that it would be a much more positive experience than Trump's racist rally.

"MY Madison Square Garden Show will be MUCH funnier," he wrote on Threads.


A fan agreed and responded to his comment, writing:

"I'm sure you'll have a lot less Nazis at your show too."

Yankovic, a master of puns, replied with the following grammatical correction—with a Nazi twist.

"I think you meant to say "a lot fuehrer."

Of course, the play on the word "fewer" spelled differently was a nod to Führer, the title associated with German Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Yankovic's fans were here for his response.









You can watch Trump's unfunny MSG rally here.

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Rainbow Rainbow in "MAGADU' parody video
2024 Election

Randy Rainbow Channels Olivia Newton-John In Latest Parody Video Eviscerating Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger; Kamala Harris
Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

