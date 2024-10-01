Skip to content
Las Vegas Radio Stations Ban Green Day's Music After Billie Joe Armstrong Slams 'Sh*thole' City

Billie Joe Armstrong
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After Oakland native Armstrong called Las Vegas the "worst sh*thole in America" due to the Oakland Athletics' impending move to Vegas, two of the city's radio stations subsequently banned Green Day's music.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsOct 01, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, a native of Oakland, expressed his frustration during a concert at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on September 20 over the Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas. Armstrong took aim at A’s owner John Fisher and called Las Vegas “the worst sh*thole in America.”

“We don’t take sh*t from people like f*cking John Fisher [Oakland Athletics' owner]...I hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst sh*thole in America.”

His remarks led two Las Vegas radio stations, KOMP 92.3 and X 107.5, to ban Green Day’s music. X107.5 defended the city and the A's business move, with host Carlota Gonzalez pointing out that the Raiders also increased in value after moving from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Folks were not impressed with the threat.


Many people agreed with Armstrong's estimation of the city.

Others took offense at Armstrong's opinion.


Folks accused Green Day of hypocrisy.

Others brought it back to Oakland, Armstrong's home city.

There was a middle ground, people said.

Green Day will be doing a world tour in the coming year, but probably won't be stopping in Las Vegas.

