US Olympic Basketball Player Has Iconic Reaction After Winning Gold By Barely Playing At All

NBA basketball player Tyrese Haliburton poked fun at his lack of participation in winning gold as part of Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Indiana Pacers point guard and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were both largely left out of the rotation under Team USA's head coach Steve Kerr in the semifinal game against Serbia and the gold medal victory against France.
Although Haliburton played a total of 26 minutes across three of the six games, making him the player with the fewest minutes and games, he still became the first former Iowa State player to win Olympic gold in men's basketball after Team USA defeated the hosting country's team.
However, Haliburton deserved high marks for his hilarious summation of Olympic gameplay on social media.
On Saturday, the 24-year-old All-NBA Third Team star took to X (formerly Twitter) and leaned into his victory without breaking a sweat, writing:
"When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A."
Social media users thought his post was pure gold.
Users expressed confidence in the young player's future participation at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Regardless of his minimal time on the Olympic basketball court, he is still a World Champion.
With some veteran NBA stars likely retiring from Team USA by the time the Summer Games come around in 2028, we look forward to seeing Haliburton off the bench and crushing it on the court.