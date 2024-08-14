Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

US Olympic Basketball Player Has Iconic Reaction After Winning Gold By Barely Playing At All

Tyrese Haliburton
Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton sat on the bench for the vast majority of the US men's basketball team's journey to a gold medal in the Paris Olympics—and he couldn't help but poke fun at himself with a hilarious tweet.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 14, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

NBA basketball player Tyrese Haliburton poked fun at his lack of participation in winning gold as part of Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Indiana Pacers point guard and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were both largely left out of the rotation under Team USA's head coach Steve Kerr in the semifinal game against Serbia and the gold medal victory against France.

Although Haliburton played a total of 26 minutes across three of the six games, making him the player with the fewest minutes and games, he still became the first former Iowa State player to win Olympic gold in men's basketball after Team USA defeated the hosting country's team.

However, Haliburton deserved high marks for his hilarious summation of Olympic gameplay on social media.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old All-NBA Third Team star took to X (formerly Twitter) and leaned into his victory without breaking a sweat, writing:

"When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A."

Social media users thought his post was pure gold.





Users expressed confidence in the young player's future participation at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.



Regardless of his minimal time on the Olympic basketball court, he is still a World Champion.

With some veteran NBA stars likely retiring from Team USA by the time the Summer Games come around in 2028, we look forward to seeing Haliburton off the bench and crushing it on the court.

Latest News

More from News

YouTube screenshot of Rachel Dratch and Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Rachel Dratch Crashed Jimmy Fallon's Monologue As That Olympic Breakdancer—And It's Everything

On Monday night's episode of the Tonight Show, SNL alum Rachel Dratch crashed Jimmy Fallon's monologue as Raygun, the viral Olympic Australian breakdancer, much to the internet's delight.

When viral sensations hit the web, the twitterverse often rallies for actors—usually Saturday Night Live cast members, current or former—to portray them due to likeness in one way or another.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of BD Wong and Wong with Douglas Emhoff (left and right); Kamala Harris (center)
@douglasemhoff/Instagram (left and right); Andrew Harnik/Getty Images (center)

BD Wong's Iconic 'Law & Order'-Inspired Harris For President Video Even Has A Doug Emhoff Cameo

Law & Order: SVU star BD Wong had social media users cackling after sharing a video on Instagram to show his support for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign—and it even included from her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

The video was a riff on Law and Order's now-iconic opener and featured Wong delivering the following intro that takes aim at former President Donald Trump in the wake of his felony convictions in his hush money trial:

Keep ReadingShow less
Glenn Close; J.D. Vance
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

'Hillbilly Elegy' Star Glenn Close Epically Trolls JD Vance With Cat Photo On Instagram

Actor Glenn Close is an eight-time Academy Award nominee, recognized for her work in such classics as The World According to Garp, Fatal Attraction, and Dangerous Liaisons.

But her most recent nomination came in 2021 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work as Mamaw—the grandmother of a young J.D. Vance—in Ron Howard's adaptation of Vance's bestseller Hillbilly Elegy, which positioned him as a notable voice on rural America and the political ascent of former President Donald Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less
Flavor Flav; Jordan Chiles
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Flavor Flav Unveils Special Necklace He Made For Jordan Chiles After She Was Stripped Of Bronze Medal

Flavor Flav just unveiled the bronze clock necklace he made for Jordan Chiles after the gymnast was stripped of her Olympic bronze medal.

Chiles earned her podium finish in the floor finals in Paris after an appeal by her coach Cecile Landi moved her from the fifth position to third. The appeal came after judges failed to add difficulty points for a skill in which she performed a split in the air while turning 540 degrees.

Keep ReadingShow less
Black and white photo of surgeons working furiously on a patient.
Photo by Austrian National Library on Unsplash

Hospital Employees Break Down The Most Insane Things They've Seen On The Job

Hospitals are a mess.

Have you been?

Keep ReadingShow less