Trump Dragged After Saying The 'Tonight Show' Should 'Bring Back Johnny Carson'

Donald Trump is no fan of The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, and is still mad about an incident from 2015, judging from his comments at his recent rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Trump is sore that Fallon made fun of him during an infamous 2015 appearance on the show in which the host mussed Trump's hair, a jocular gesture for which Fallon was raked over the coals by liberals at the time.

Trump was no fan of it either, for different reasons of course—he obviously takes that hair very seriously—and brought it up at his rally the other night, after playing a clip of Fallon recently buttering up Trump's opponent Kamala Harris.

After the clip, Trump said Fallon was basically killing The Tonight Show, a problem for which he suggested an interesting solution: bringing back former host Johnny Carson, who's been dead since 2005.



Trump said:

"'The Tonight Show' is dying, they're all dying—where's Johnny Carson? Bring back Johnny. It made you appreciate ...Johnny Carson!"



"Where's Johnny Carson?" Well Mr. President, he's likely in an urn somewhere after being cremated in 2005 following his death from complications due to emphysema.

He also retired from The Tonight Show in 1992, handing the reins to Jay Leno. Oh—and he was also pretty well known for being progressive. Oops.

Naturally, the internet has had a field day with Trump's weird vendetta against Fallon and his apparent desire to reanimate Johnny Carson's corpse.



























Fallon isn't the only late night host Trump has a chip on his shoulder about, however.

He also took time out of his presidential rally to complain about Jimmy Kimmel making fun of him at the Oscars in a gag in which he read one of Trump's social media posts and then quipped, "Isn't it past your jail time?"

And when he was done with that, Trump laid into Stephen Colbert for mocking him too, telling the crowd:

"All three of them are bad. The hatred, it's supposed to be comedy, it's hatred, it's terrible."

He then followed that call for kindness and manners by calling Kimmel "one of the dumbest human beings ever" and "a dope."

And yet if you ask pretty much any conservative, they'll tell you Kamala Harris can't even string a sentence together. Very interesting crowd, those MAGA types!

