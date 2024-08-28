Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Mocked After Saying He'd Win California If 'Jesus Came Down' To Count The Votes

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Dr. Phil
Dr. Phil/CBS

In a bonkers new interview, Donald Trump told Dr. Phil that he 'would win California' if Jesus himself counted the votes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 28, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former President Donald Trump was widely mocked after saying he would win the state of California if Jesus Christ himself "came down" to count the votes.

During an exclusive interview with television personality "Dr. Phil" McGraw, Trump asserted without evidence that he would win California if not for what he claimed was widespread voter fraud. He specifically targeted the state's extensive vote-by-mail program, falsely accusing it of facilitating fraudulent voting.

He said:

"I look at California, I gave a speech [and] had a crowd so big, I said, 'There's no way I could lose California' but automatically they mark it down if you're a Republican as a loss."
"You lose by 5 million votes and I said, 'Five million votes?' I guarantee you, if Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California."
“In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter, I do great with the Hispanics, great, I mean I had a level that no other Republican’s ever done, but if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California.”

When McGraw asked him to elaborate, Trump replied:

"I think so, I do, I've seen it. I go around California, they have Trump signs all over the place. It's a very dishonest ... everything is mail-in. They send out 38 million ballots, they send them."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump was mocked almost immediately.


It's worth noting that no Republican presidential candidate has carried deep blue California since President George H.W. Bush in 1988. Trump himself lost the state by around 30 percentage points in both 2016 and 2020.

Historically, California frequently elected Republican governors while maintaining Democratic majorities in the state legislature. And from 1952 to 1988, California voted Republican in every presidential election except one, as noted by Eric McGhee, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California.

Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign seized on Trump's remarks, saying he “reached a level of delusion difficult for even Dr. Phil to diagnose.”

Sarafina Chitika, a Harris campaign spokesperson, said Trump "still doesn’t acknowledge that he lost the 2020 election four years ago – despite the violent insurrection launched in his name," stressing that "voters know Vice President Harris is the candidate to lead us into the future.”

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Michael Keaton; Keaton as "Beetlejuice"
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice And Michael Keaton Face Off In Hilariously Fiery 'Hot Ones' Parody

Michael Keaton and his alter ego Beetlejuice raised hell in a hilarious sketch to promote the upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 fantasy horror comedyBeetlejuice.

Keaton, who is reprising his ghoulish character in the new film, participated in "Not Ones," a parody of the YouTube channel Hot Ones, in which celebrities test their limits by trying a succession of increasingly hot sauces, usually on chicken wings, while answering interview questions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters' Disgusting 'Joke' About Harris Sparks Instant Rebuke From Female Fox Co-hosts

Fox News personality Jesse Watters was immediately rebuked by his female co-hosts on The Five after making a sexist comment about generals "having their way with" Vice President Kamala Harris in the Situation Room.

The panel on The Five was discussing the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Monday marked the third anniversary of the Kabul airport suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martin Shkreli
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Judge Lays Smackdown On 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Over Unreleased Wu-Tang Clan Album

Convicted financial fraudster Martin Shkreli was ordered by a New York federal judge to turn over all copies of rap group Wu-Tang Clan's exclusive album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, also known as "the world's rarest album."

Shkreli was the co-founder and former CEO of pharmaceutical firms Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals who served over six years in federal prison and was fined over 70 million dollars after being convicted of financial crimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
clutter on table
Samantha Gades on Unsplash

People Break Down Their 'I'm Never Visiting That Person's Home Again' Experiences

Being a guest in someone's home is a privilege, but that doesn't always make it pleasant.

Whether it's cleanliness, tidiness—yes, those are two different things—vibe, food, pets, or the human inhabitants, there's a lot that can turn a guest off from ever visiting again.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow / YouTube

Randy Rainbow Brutally Lays Into 'Shady JD' Vance In Genius New Parody Music Video

What do you suppose Republican candidate for Vice President JD Vance and Hollywood and Broadway legend Barbra Streisand have in common?

The answer is nothing—until now, that is. Because internet star Randy Rainbow has united them at last.

Keep ReadingShow less