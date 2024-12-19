Men Explain Which Traditionally Masculine Things Don't Interest Them At All

One would think in this progressive day and age, a man wouldn't need to defend his "manliness" or masculinity.

Unfortunately, there are still far too many (mostly ignorant) people who have very antiquated standards of masculinity.

That being said, no two men share all the same interestes.

And even the most utterly macho men might not actually be interested in hobbies and interests people immediately associate with manly men.

Redditor hmansloth was curious to learn about all which traditionally 'masculine" things don't actually interest men at all, leading them to ask:

"Men of Reddit, what is a traditionally masculine thing which you are not interested in?"

Nothing To Prove

Now THAT'S Traditional...

"I generally don't wear high heels or powdered wigs... wait, how 'traditional' are we talking?"- HandFancy

More Stimulating Options...



"Strip clubs."- FunctionBuilt

“'Hey guys let’s all go to this club to spend hundreds and get boners together'."- ProMisanthrope

I See You And I Raise You?

"Being super competitive when I’m hanging out with guys who are supposed to be my friends."

"Can’t we just relax and have a good time without needing to outdo each other in everything?"- The_Observatory_

Who Would You Even Brag About This To?



"Multiple boomers have bragged about never changing a diaper."

"I would be too embarrassed to show my face again if I never changed my kids diaper."- rolowa

A Real Man Isn't Afraid To Hide ANYTHING!



"Hiding emotion."

"F*ck that."

"If I'm happy I'm gonna laugh."

"If I'm heartbroken I'm gonna cry."

"If you think that's unmanly, I don't care."

"Because I think it is more manly to be real than it is to present a façade to the world."- Imightbeafanofthis

As Long As It Works...



"Cars."- grapplingwithtruth

"I’m into the car scene and even I don’t get this."

"I love cars for the mechanical side and how they look. I could never understand buying a truck or expensive car to feel more 'manly'."

"If you wanna feel like a man, buy a sh*tty car and try to fix it."

"See how 'manly' you are when you strip a screw or break something expensive."

"Let’s see that calm manly personality survive a knocking cylinder."- Cooldude67679

Leave It To the Professionals



"Working on cars...my brain just isn't wired that way."- fr8mchine

We Know Who Saw Wicked Instead...



"Fighting wild tigers in the Coliseum, armed only with a net and trident, wearing nothing but a loincloth and sandals."

"Tried it, didn't like it, not for me."- Elegant_Celery400

Ironic That These Kind Of People Are Often "Losers"...

"Making everything a competition."

"Trying to flex on others."- Exploding_Testicles

Always Family First

"I really don’t feel the specific need to be the breadwinner."

"Don’t get me wrong of course I want to work for my money."

"But if I would ever find myself in a situation where my gf (or wife) would earn enough for a family and would prefer to work while I manage the household and or children, I’d be more than happy to do so."-- Kadras_

Has Everyone Given Up On Diplomacy?!?!

"Fighting."- okcanuck

"Yes but have you tried sword fighting?"- okcanuck

At The End Of The Day, It's Just A Concept



"The definition of what is or isn't masculine.'

"I'm a man, born this way, heterosexual, and I will wear that pink shirt that I really like because I just don't care if that somehow makes me less masculine."- ephdravir

ANY of them!



"Sports."- the_purple_goat

"I throw people through a loop when I explain that I like to watch some sports, I know the rules of many sports, but I have no interest whatsoever in following sports."- Didntlikedefaultname

Your Lungs Will Thank You Later

"Cigars."

"I get why people like them, but they are expensive, smell awful, produce a ton of smoke I end up inhaling anyway, and feel like more of a status symbol than something that should be smoked regularly anyway."

"A whole lot of hype for an oversized cigarette that'll make you vomit and/or feel sick if you accidentally inhale, or just get too much at once."- csgrizzly

Anyone who tells someone they aren't a "real man" for liking or disliking something clearly feels insecure about their own masculinity.

Mainly owing to the fact that a "real man" couldn't care less if they don't measure up to someone's standards of masculinity.







