Skip to content

People Divulge The Insults That Went Way Too Far

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Men Explain Which Traditionally Masculine Things Don't Interest Them At All

Three men sitting on a bench with the sun setting behind them.
three man sitting on gray surface
Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Reddit user hmansloth asked: 'Men of Reddit, what is a traditionally masculine thing which you are not interested in?'

John Curtis
By John CurtisDec 19, 2024
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

One would think in this progressive day and age, a man wouldn't need to defend his "manliness" or masculinity.

Unfortunately, there are still far too many (mostly ignorant) people who have very antiquated standards of masculinity.

That being said, no two men share all the same interestes.

And even the most utterly macho men might not actually be interested in hobbies and interests people immediately associate with manly men.

Redditor hmansloth was curious to learn about all which traditionally 'masculine" things don't actually interest men at all, leading them to ask:

"Men of Reddit, what is a traditionally masculine thing which you are not interested in?"

Nothing To Prove

"Men of Reddit, what is a traditionally masculine thing which you are not interested in?"

Now THAT'S Traditional...

"I generally don't wear high heels or powdered wigs... wait, how 'traditional' are we talking?"- HandFancy

More Stimulating Options...

"Strip clubs."- FunctionBuilt

“'Hey guys let’s all go to this club to spend hundreds and get boners together'."- ProMisanthrope

club restaurant GIF by South Park Giphy

I See You And I Raise You?

"Being super competitive when I’m hanging out with guys who are supposed to be my friends."

"Can’t we just relax and have a good time without needing to outdo each other in everything?"- The_Observatory_

Who Would You Even Brag About This To?

"Multiple boomers have bragged about never changing a diaper."

"I would be too embarrassed to show my face again if I never changed my kids diaper."- rolowa

A Real Man Isn't Afraid To Hide ANYTHING!

"Hiding emotion."

"F*ck that."

"If I'm happy I'm gonna laugh."

"If I'm heartbroken I'm gonna cry."

"If you think that's unmanly, I don't care."

"Because I think it is more manly to be real than it is to present a façade to the world."- Imightbeafanofthis

Sad Peyton Manning GIF by GatoradeGiphy

As Long As It Works...

"Cars."- grapplingwithtruth

"I’m into the car scene and even I don’t get this."

"I love cars for the mechanical side and how they look. I could never understand buying a truck or expensive car to feel more 'manly'."

"If you wanna feel like a man, buy a sh*tty car and try to fix it."

"See how 'manly' you are when you strip a screw or break something expensive."

"Let’s see that calm manly personality survive a knocking cylinder."- Cooldude67679

Leave It To the Professionals

"Working on cars...my brain just isn't wired that way."- fr8mchine

We Know Who Saw Wicked Instead...

"Fighting wild tigers in the Coliseum, armed only with a net and trident, wearing nothing but a loincloth and sandals."

"Tried it, didn't like it, not for me."- Elegant_Celery400

Russell Crowe Gladiator GIF by MOODMANGiphy

Ironic That These Kind Of People Are Often "Losers"...

"Making everything a competition."

"Trying to flex on others."- Exploding_Testicles

Always Family First

"I really don’t feel the specific need to be the breadwinner."

"Don’t get me wrong of course I want to work for my money."

"But if I would ever find myself in a situation where my gf (or wife) would earn enough for a family and would prefer to work while I manage the household and or children, I’d be more than happy to do so."-- Kadras_

Has Everyone Given Up On Diplomacy?!?!

"Fighting."- okcanuck

"Yes but have you tried sword fighting?"- okcanuck

Martin Lawrence Fighting GIF by MartinGiphy

At The End Of The Day, It's Just A Concept

"The definition of what is or isn't masculine.'

"I'm a man, born this way, heterosexual, and I will wear that pink shirt that I really like because I just don't care if that somehow makes me less masculine."- ephdravir

ANY of them!

"Sports."- the_purple_goat

"I throw people through a loop when I explain that I like to watch some sports, I know the rules of many sports, but I have no interest whatsoever in following sports."- Didntlikedefaultname

Your Lungs Will Thank You Later

"Cigars."

"I get why people like them, but they are expensive, smell awful, produce a ton of smoke I end up inhaling anyway, and feel like more of a status symbol than something that should be smoked regularly anyway."

"A whole lot of hype for an oversized cigarette that'll make you vomit and/or feel sick if you accidentally inhale, or just get too much at once."- csgrizzly

Jerry Seinfeld Lol GIFGiphy

Anyone who tells someone they aren't a "real man" for liking or disliking something clearly feels insecure about their own masculinity.

Mainly owing to the fact that a "real man" couldn't care less if they don't measure up to someone's standards of masculinity.




Latest News

Shon Barnes
Political News

Police Chief Rips MAGA Transphobes For Spreading Rumor That Wisconsin Shooter Was Trans

More from Trending

Clay Aiken
Michael Simon/Getty Images

Clay Aiken Opens Up About Losing '50 Percent' Of His Fans After Coming Out In 2008

Clay Aiken, the singer who got his start as the runner-up in the second season of American Idol, is back.

As part of his deliberate return to the music scene after a hiatus that involved multiple political runs in his home state of North Carolina, Aiken talked with People about how his career was impacted by his 2008 coming out during an interview about the birth of his son Parker.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sesame Street characters
HBO

Parents Fretting After HBO Announces It Will No Longer Air New 'Sesame Street' Episodes

Parents are saddened at the news of HBO abandoning Sesame Street, leaving the long-running beloved children's program without a platform for airing new episodes.

HBO and Max announced they will no longer stream new episodes as its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is tailoring its programming strategy more towards adult and family viewers instead of kids.

Keep ReadingShow less
Liz Cheney; Donald Trump
Sarah Rice/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Liz Cheney Calls Out 'Cruel And Vindictive' Trump After GOP Report Recommends Investigating Her

Former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney called President-elect Donald Trump a "cruel and vindictive man," saying he and his GOP allies are spearheading an effort to cover up the truth of Trump's actions during the January 6 insurrection, the day a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney's words were a response to the news that Georgia Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, released a report accusing her of misconduct during her tenure on the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Luigi Mangione; Diddy
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality

Internet Stunned To Learn Luigi Mangione And Diddy's Lawyers Are Actually A Married Couple

The attorneys representing clients in two separate high-profile criminal cases happened to be a married couple, and the internet is baffled over the connection.

The lawyer representing Luigi Mangione, the key suspect in the shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is New York lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
@rosie/TikTok; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Slams 'Time' For Naming Trump 'Man Of The Year' In Blistering TikTok Rant

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell shared a nearly 10-minute rant on TikTok calling out Time magazine for naming President-elect Donald Trump as their "Person of the Year"—she referred to it as "Man of the Year"—saying that the publication “normalized Trump” by giving him this year's honor.

O'Donnell criticized the media for not calling Trump what he is:

Keep ReadingShow less