TikToker Sounds Off After Hearing Ad In Arizona Telling Women To Let Husbands 'Vote For Your Household'

TikToker @sundayfunday sounded the alarm in a viral video, recounting the moment she heard an ad in the bathroom during a recent Arizona Cardinals game encouraging women to let their husbands "vote for your household" instead of casting their own votes.
She recalled:
"I went to the bathroom at one point ... and the ad that was playing overhead was something to the effect of: 'Women, make sure your husbands go out and vote for your household. Don't worry about voting. The men will take care of it. The men should vote for your household.'"
"And I lost my s**t. I was in there screaming, 'What the f**k is this s**t? Is anyone else hearing this?' These other ladies who were listening to me rant and rave were like, 'Yeah, what the hell is this s**t?'"
"I tried to look it up. If any of you guys are in Arizona and you've heard some kind of ad saying, 'Women, you just stay in your lane, let your husbands go make your decisions and vote for your household,' please let me know what it is."
"I was so f**king pissed. I just never imagined in 2024 that this would be reality. That we are so f**king close to losing all progress that has been made in this country. I'm just at a f**king loss."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
The anger was palpable and many people agreed on one thing—getting out the vote is more important than ever before.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a tight race in Arizona, with Trump leading by just one point, 50% to 49%, according to the Marist Institute for Public Opinion.
Among independents in the state, Harris holds a narrow advantage, polling at 51% to Trump's 47%. This is a shift from four years ago when President Biden won Arizona independents by a 9-point margin, 53% to 44%. Trump maintains a lead over Harris among white voters at 51% to 48%, while the Latino vote remains competitive, with 51% favoring Trump and 49% backing Harris.
The survey identifies the key issues for Arizona voters as preserving democracy (27%), inflation (26%), immigration (21%), and abortion (14%).
In the final stretch of the campaign, the super PAC MAGA Inc., one of Trump’s major supporters, is boosting its ad spending by $70 million for television and digital ads in the last six weeks, including the first significant Republican super PAC ad buy in North Carolina since Labor Day.